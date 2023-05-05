48
Andy and Seb’s FPL Gameweek 35 preview and team reveals

Scoutcast pair Andy North and Seb Wassell are back with another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting over on our YouTube channel about their own Gameweek 35 teams and transfers, as well as the chip strategies being deployed within the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community.

Both hit triple figures for Double Gameweek 34, although one of the duo had a highly-painful haul stuck on his bench. With a 36-point gap between them, is it already time to crown the king?

Andy and Seb are live from 20:00 BST, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Andy, Mark and others throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

  1. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A) Dalot
    B) Akanji

    
    1. FPL Parrot
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

      
    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Dalot. United can’t keep a clean sheet away for toffee

      
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        In fairness they were a 99th minute penalty away from keeping one at one of the league’s best attacking teams last night

        
        1. GC123
          • 1 Year
          just now

          They were indeed. But remind me how many FF points you get for nearly keeping a clean sheet? Plus West Ham have had no problem scoring lately. As a United fan I’m thinking we’ll need to score at least 2 if we want to come away with a win

          
  2. FPL Parrot
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Start one:
    A) Watkins
    B) Toney

    Bench one:
    A) Shaw
    B) Trippier
    C) Mings

    
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A & A

      
  3. Rider on the Storm
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Play one of them:
    A . Castagne (ful)
    B. White (new)

    
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      A

      
    2. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      A for me

      
  4. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Which 1 to bench:

    A:Mitoma
    B:Mahrez
    C:Rashford
    D:Salah
    E:Odeguard
    F:Watkins

    
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Watkins on current form

      
    2. mdm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      E

      
  5. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Just read some Shaw vs Tripp analysis and going back to the start…can’t really decide which one to bench!

    
    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      same here

      
  6. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Where has the love gone for Watkins?

    
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      just now

      3 blanks in a row isn’t it ?

      
  7. Elijah's Wood
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    On WC, good to go?

    Steele
    TAA Dalot Aurier
    Salah Rashford BrunoF Mitoma March
    Haaland Alvarez

    Iverson Wilson Trippier White

    
    1. Shark
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      G2G!

      
    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Estupinan and replace March / Mitoma with a cheeky Almiron or Joelinton punt??

      
      1. Elijah's Wood
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mahrez Vs Newcastle mid is the question

        
        1. GC123
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Pep minefield. Who knows what side he puts out tomorrow. I’m still praying for a KDB appearance but god knows

          
  8. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start:

    A) MacAllister
    B) Watkins

    MacAllister actually has higher % of any time goal scorer by the bookies (38% vs 32%), gets 5 points per goal and get cs points.

    Might leaning towards BigMac. Thoughts?

    
  9. Lignja
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who to start

    A. Grealish
    B. Jota

    
    1. estheblessed
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Grealish

      
  10. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hmm tricky..

    Have Grealish and Jota, bench no good

    Don't know if KDB/Alvarez will start

    Don't know if Wilson/Isaac will start

    
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same issues , I think big risk
      Both benched

      
      1. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        ARS not a great fixture for Newc

        Jota or Grealish could start or even come on on get something...

        Might be an option to just save transfer

        
        1. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I think that Arsenal is a geat fixture for Toon attackers

          
        2. Stranger Mings
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Can see Newcastle scoring 1 or 2

          
  11. estheblessed
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench one of these;

    a) Watkins
    b) March
    c) Mitoma

    
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same dilemma and currently benching March.

      
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        just now

        He’d be the last of the three I’d bench. Rested, motivated after Wembley pen miss and up against Patterson who has had hardly any football for a few months

        
    2. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Similar dilemma but not considering benching Watkins at all. Grealish is my other option. Currently on benching March.

      
    3. estheblessed
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yup also got March on the bench so far. Thanks

      
  12. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Do we think Grealish to Bruno is worth a hit from this week till the end of the season folks??

    
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      No as can see grealish being rested this weekend but then should play most other games ?

      
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Could be right mate!!! Would Actually quite like to keep him, might look to shift one of March or Mitoma to Bruno instead

        
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I am getting Bruno but waiting til gw37

          
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Better save and make it free next week.

      
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good idea mate!! See above might think about loosing one of the Brighton mids and keep Grealish instead

        
  13. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Starting to think jota & chilly to Trent & Isak -4 way to go?

    
  14. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Haaland cameo 20 mins tomorrow or no mins at all right?

    Saved for their biggest game of the season in Madrid.

    
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think plays 20 mins so not rusty

      
      1. DBW - Slug Repellent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Going to kill so many cappers. I’m scared so I’ll probably captain him too.

        
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I am Scared too so will probably captain!

          
  15. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play Gabriel (flagged, new) or Burn (ARS, have Tripps)?

    
  16. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Newcastle v arsenal score predictions? I reckon 1-1 or 2-2?

    
  17. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Which GK to play? Forster or Kepa

    

