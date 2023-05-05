FPL Gameweek 35 differentials: Gibbs-White, Alvarez + Maddison

Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is nearing, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Leicester City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

FPL ownership : 0.6%

: 0.6% Price : £5.5m

: £5.5m GW35-38 fixtures: SOU | che | ARS | cry

Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) has been a key figure for Nottingham Forest this season, claiming four goals and nine assists.

Ten of those attacking returns have arrived in 16 starts at The City Ground, which is where he has produced his most eye-catching displays. On home turf, he ranks fifth among all FPL midfielders for chances created and 18th for shots, highlighting his all-round threat.

Time and again this season, Gibbs-White has shown he is an excellent no. 10 who can create and score goals, with his ability to drop into pockets of space just behind the forward causing plenty of problems for opposition backlines.

Nott’m Forest have put six goals past Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool in their last three matches, a period that has seen Gibbs-White record two goals and two assists.

The final match of Gameweek 35 sees Steve Cooper’s side host Southampton, a fixture that will have huge implications for the relegation battle. Forest have picked up 24 of their 30 points at The City Ground in 2022/23, while Saints are winless in nine, so the home side will go into this one as favourites.

Gibbs-White is a key player for Forest and can be a nice midfield differential in Gameweek 35, who can capitalise on Southampton’s set-piece weakness.

JULIAN ALVAREZ

FPL ownership : 2.4%

: 2.4% Price : £6.0m

: £6.0m GW35-38 fixtures: LEE | eve | CHE + bha | bre

After tipping Riyad Mahrez (£7.3m) last week, this time it’s the turn of Man City team-mate Julian Alvarez (£6.0m).

The Argentine deputised for Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) in Double Gameweek 34, impressing with a goal and assist at Craven Cottage last weekend.

Now, with the first leg of Man City’s UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola could rotate some of his key players again, allowing Alvarez another start.

He tends to make the most of every opportunity he gets, too: no team-mate bar Erling Haaland (£12.4m) has a better goals-per-minute ratio than Alvarez this season. In fact, in his last four starts in the league, he has six attacking returns and three double-digit hauls.

Man City have claimed victory in 11 of their last 12 league outings, suggesting their match with relegation-threatened Leeds United – the league’s leakiest defence – will be another routine home win. The visitors, of course, now have Sam Allardyce at the helm, but it’s debatable just how much of an impact he can make here, given that he will have overseen only three training sessions.

Furthermore, Guardiola’s side are averaging 3.0 goals per game on home turf since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup.

Alvarez’s recent form suggests he might be worth a punt in Gameweek 35. He could even be a captaincy shout if we get a team news leak that he starts and Haaland doesn’t.

JAMES MADDISON

FPL ownership : 5.0%

: 5.0% Price : £7.9m

: £7.9m GW35-38 fixtures: ful | LIV | new | WHU

Patience will probably be wearing thin for James Maddison’s (£7.9m) FPL owners right now, after his penalty miss against Everton in Gameweek 34.

However, he has now supplied assists in two of his three appearances under Dean Smith, a period that has seen him rack up 10 goal attempts, six shots in the box and nine chances created.

Those numbers compare well to other midfielders in that period (Gameweek 31 onwards). His three created chances per 90 minutes ranks fifth in his position, while his rate of shots (3.33 per 90) sits 10th among players who have played a meaningful number of minutes (180+).

He will benefit from having a reinvigorated Jamie Vardy (£9.1m) leading the line, as they look to replicate their Gameweek 34 link-up at Fulham on Monday. The Cottagers have lost seven of their last nine league matches, failing to keep a clean sheet in each of their last ten.

Leicester will look to expose those troubles and they arrive in pretty decent form, earning five points from their last three games. They are, however, with a shut-out since the World Cup, so will probably need their attackers to step up and deliver.

Maddison has no doubt frustrated a fair few FPL managers in recent times, but in isolation, feels like a good pick for his trip to Fulham.