FPL notes: Mac Allister pen, Brighton clean sheet + March rotated

The Double Gameweek 34 analysis concludes with a look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United.

An entertaining match was seconds away from repeating their recent goalless FA Cup semi-final until Luke Shaw’s (£5.1m) handball deep into stoppage time allowed Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) to convert a penalty and fire Brighton up to sixth place.

SEAGULLS KEEPING SHEETS CLEAN

The feisty second half was settling into a seemingly-agreed draw, giving both sides their second clean sheet of Double Gameweek 34. Man United had just become the first team to prevent Unai Emery’s Aston Villa from scoring, whilst Brighton thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0.

Antony (£7.3m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m) had huge chances in the opening three minutes, with the latter blasting his shot straight at David De Gea’s (£5.0m) face. In fact, there were two fascinating battles between left-sided forwards and their opponents.

Mitoma and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) resumed their Wembley battle – both with some superb moments of play – as Roberto De Zerbi deployed defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) as an inverted right-back, specifically to keep Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) quiet but in a way that also allowed him to step into the middle when Brighton had the ball.

Goalkeeper Jason Steele (£4.0m) pleased his many owners by saving five shots and collecting two bonus points, taking him up to 15 for this round. Meanwhile, left-back Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) almost added a second attacking return to his clean sheets with a late shot that couldn’t quite beat De Gea. He’ll just have to make do with 16 points.

As for the visitors, Shaw had another superb game at centre-back and was all set for bonuses until a late yellow card was soon followed by conceding the spot kick.

LIMITED MARCH MINUTES

Holding the ball, it initially looked like Solly March (£5.3m) could snatch the penalty away from Mac Allister and make amends for his crucial semi-final miss, which would’ve been quite the turnaround considering he’d been given a rare demotion to the bench.

Having started every league match of this season, March was taken off before 60 minutes versus Wolves and was restricted to 37 here. De Zerbi’s four changes brought Mitoma and Mac Allister back into the starting line-up after their own weekend rotations.

March could’ve scored in the 86th minute, running with the ball for 50 yards before almost nestling his shot into the top right corner. Instead, despite seven Brighton goals and two clean sheets, he ends Double Gameweek 34 with just two points.

Seeing the glass as half full, March will surely start against Everton on Monday. Although the emergence of youngsters Facundo Buonanotte (£4.5m) and Julio Enciso (£4.6m) certainly adds competition in attacking spots.

FERNANDES, RASHFORD AND MITOMA DENIED

Netting the winner against Aston Villa gave Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m) his first goal since Gameweek 22 but he was unable to continue his good record at the Amex Stadium. The previous three visits had brought 29 FPL points but, apart from a 68th-minute saved shot from the corner of the box, this time he was limited to creation.

A match-high five chances were set up by Fernandes, whilst Rashford, Mitoma and Enciso shared the most attempts. In fact, Mitoma was far in front for both touches (15) and shots (five) inside the penalty area.

THE DOUBLE-DOUBLE

An influential player, Mitoma’s five successive blanks have followed a five-match run of attacking returns. What may normally tempt an FPL manager into a sale is immediately halted by a great-looking fixture with Everton before Double Gameweek 36 and Double Gameweek 37.

The Seagulls still have a chance of Champions League qualification, so it’s not recommended to sell any of Mitoma, Estupinan, March or Mac Allister anytime soon.

As Man United are only bettered by tonight’s opponents in our Season Ticker, it’s equally tough to advocate any Shaw or Rashford sales. Especially the latter, with him being FPL’s second-highest points scorer since the Gameweek 17 restart.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Caicedo, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gilmour (Colwill 75′), Mac Allister; Buonanotte (March 62′), Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck (Undav 75′)

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Fred (Sabitzer 76′); Antony (Sancho 76′), Fernandes, Rashford; Martial (Weghorst 84′)