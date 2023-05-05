216
Pro Pundits May 5

FPL Q&A: Grealish, Newcastle defence, Salah + four-week punts

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar answers some of the week’s most-asked FPL questions and reveals his own transfer plans.

Q: Who are the best four-week differentials with ‘boom or bust’ potential? I need to make up a 15-point gap and can’t pick players like Kaoru Mitoma, Ollie Watkins, Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford, and have to take a calculated risk or two.

A: With doubles scheduled for two of the remaining four Gameweeks, it is difficult to look outside the usual suspects – but there are possibly players from within these teams that can prove to be the differentials you need.

For example, Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) was only 20%-owned and he outscored Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m) and Solly March (£5.3m) combined over Double Gameweek 34, so he’s worth a look. Similarly at Newcastle United, you should consider Callum Wilson (£7.0m) over Alexander Isak (£6.9m) since many have already made their bed with the Swedish international and Wilson is the most explosive, lower-owned pick. In midfield, Joelinton (£6.0m) is also worth a look and seems secure for starts.

Outside the doublers, Son Heung-min (£11.5m) seems to be benefiting from Ryan Mason’s tactical tweak which has seen Harry Kane (£11.4m) play a deeper role, with the South Korean the furthest forward.

Apart from these players, there are possible opportunities at Manchester City, with the next two games in particular likely to see some rotation with the UEFA Champions League game in mind. Someone like Phil Foden (£8.0m), Riyad Mahrez (£7.3m) or even Julian Alvarez (£6.0m) – as we saw last Gameweek – can be great differentials if you get lucky with minutes. No team has the same goal ceiling as Man City and if you buy the right ticket, you could hit the lottery.

Q: Would you stick with triple Newcastle defence or would you do the shuffle to get to Alexander Isak or Callum Wilson?

A: The Newcastle United triple-up seems to be the most popular topic this week, with those sitting on double/triple defence wondering whether to lose one to accommodate one or even both of Isak and Wilson. Let’s talk about Newcastle’s defence first.

Clean sheets have been slim for Newcastle over the last 10 Gameweeks but the underlying numbers have been strong, so on paper, I think they still have excellent clean sheet potential over the remaining matches. However, the upside with all their defenders is limited, outside of Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) still posting great underlying numbers. Yes, Fabian Schar (£5.1m) does have a bit of attacking threat as well but those returns are a bit more sporadic. We only have four free transfers now for the remainder of the season so that has to be considered.

If you are on the triple-up, I do think it makes sense to lose a defender to accommodate one of Wilson or Isak, as they will likely be your captain that week. Brighton and Hove Albion’s double in Gameweek 36 isn’t great on paper and with the rotation we are now seeing with their midfielders, minutes are far from assured. If you are on double defence and want to ship one to accommodate both Wilson and Isak, I think the decision is a bit murkier.

I don’t like the idea of using two of four transfers or taking a hit when you already have a decent captaincy option and you have to consider what you could do with those free transfers in Gameweeks 37 and 38 instead. I do think Isak’s recent lack of goal threat has been exaggerated a bit; yes Wilson does appear to be more explosive on paper but the likelihood of more minutes for Isak compensates that a bit, and there is some recency bias at play here. Most of us already have stacked five-man midfields and with Erling Haaland (£12.4m) going nowhere, playing both Newcastle forwards means benching somebody decent in midfield, which seems a bit unnecessary to me. 

Q: What to do with Jack Grealish?

A: Jack Grealish (£7.3m) started both matches in the Gameweek 34 double and was unlucky not to register more than the seven FPL points he ended with. There are some doubts about his minutes against Leeds United at the weekend, with a short turnaround of two days between Gameweek 35 and the Champions League clash with Real Madrid. That being said, he has been the most secure selection in Man City’s midfield and is still a good pick till the end of the season, keeping in mind their double in Gameweek 37. I think you can take the cameo on the chin and hold onto Grealish, as there is no pressing need to sell.

However, if you do have a path to Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m) open, I do like making that move. Man Utd dropping points against Brighton, and the gap to Liverpool being only four points, means that the Red Devils are likely going to have to fight for fourth till the final day and as an FPL asset, I think Bruno is ahead of Grealish. 

Q: Mohamed Salah or a United/City midfielder till the end of season?

A: Mohamed Salah’s (£13.0m) next four fixtures read Brentford (H), Leicester (a), Aston Villa (H) and Southampton (a). We already know what Liverpool are capable of at Anfield and the two away games are against two of the worst defences in the division. There is double-digit haul potential in each of these matches.

The Man City midfield has very few investible options that you can say for certain are guaranteed minutes, given the number of fixtures they have. Mahrez and Foden are not secure starters and Kevin De Bruyne’s (£12.2m) fitness will likely be managed given the recent issues. The only investible ‘xMins’ pick there is Grealish and while he is a decent choice, his ceiling is nowhere near Salah’s. So it’s definitely the Egyptian over a Man City midfielder for me, at least for now. When we get to Double Gameweek 37, this might change with a one-week swap to De Bruyne possibly appealing. The reason I say one week is because Salah has Southampton in Gameweek 38, and you will likely want him back for that one. 

The comparison with the United midfielder is trickier. If you don’t own Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) already, then I would prioritise him over Salah, without a moment’s hesitation. With Bruno Fernandes, it’s a bit closer but due to the sheer number of fixtures, several of which are favourable, I would consider Bruno over Salah, especially for Gameweek 37. 

My team

Hope you enjoyed reading, see you next week!

  1. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start Mac Allister ahead of Grealish/Jota?

    Kepa
    TAA Estu Trippier
    Salah Rashford Mitoma Grealish
    Jota Haaland Isak

    Raya Mac Allister Shaw Zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not Grealish but possibly Jota unless Klopp says he's fit

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably Jota if still affected by knock

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'd play ahead of Grealish as he could easily get the last 25 mins.

      Not sure of Jota's fitness tho.

      Open Controls
  2. Hazardous1221
    9 mins ago

    For next week, would it be better to have Trippier, Botman and Isak/Wilson for free or to have Trippier, Isak and Wilson for a -4?

    Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Just being curious, why so many advising playing Shaw over Trip next week?
    Cant see United CS, Shaw playing CB, while Tripp at home and still on set pieces.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazardous1221
      just now

      Newcastle have conceded in about 13 straight games and are playing Arsenal. That's why lol

      Open Controls
  4. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    I'm weighing up the merit of transferring out Mac Al for Mitoma.

    Mitoma was scary last night, no end product but could have destroyed me. Mac Al looks to be back as a DM now. Tempted to make the move just to Mitoma-proof myself until season end.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I've Mitoma proofed myself for a hit lately and not very excited right now but surely he looked dangerous yesterday

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Stick with the world champion imo

      Open Controls
    3. Hazardous1221
      5 mins ago

      If you have no other issues then yes. It's a massive luxury transfer but one worth making if the rest of your team is fine

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Kepa, Raya
        TAA, Trippier, Estupinian, Shaw, Schar
        Salah, Bruno, Rashford, March, Mac Al*
        Haaland, Isak, Greenwood

        Not much else I need to do really

        Open Controls
        1. Hazardous1221
          1 min ago

          Then yeah go for it why not. If you have enough money you could get a City player who's leaked to start in early team news?

          Open Controls
          1. Bubz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Only 0.4itb so can't really get a City mid unfortunately, unless I sell Bruno which I probably don't want to do, although tempting

            Open Controls
    4. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mac could easily be back at no. 10 if Veltman and/or Gross are fit.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I think Gross has a muscle injury right? Not sure the severity. Also I think Brighton could play 3 atb in some of these games which would put Mac Al deep regardless

        Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      If most of your team is fine and want to use 1 of the 4/5 FTs left then make the sideways move but I would rather stick with Mac and use the transfer elsewhere

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        See team above

        Open Controls
    6. Wheato182
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I did that transfer last week for a hit

      Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play

    A Neto
    B kepa

    1 chilwell
    2 Shaw

    Thank you 🙂

    Open Controls
  6. liboo
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Jota & Taa out
    Kane & perisic or poro in
    For free
    Yay or nay
    ?????

    Open Controls
    1. Hazardous1221
      just now

      Nay

      Open Controls
  7. Jafalad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Well we can safely say that the FH 34 stuffed the sheep who FH’d in 32.

    Open Controls

