3pm team news: Haaland starts, Grealish, Stones + Dias benched

The television appearances of two jug-eared luminaries who some say are paid too much money bookend the day but in between, there are five Premier League matches to bring you.

Four of them kick off at 15:00 BST, including Manchester City’s clash with Leeds United.

The headline team news comes from the Etihad, where Erling Haaland once again leads the line for the reigning champions.

Kevin De Bruyne is back in the side, too, but substitute duty awaits Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and John Stones.

That trio are among seven players to make way from the side that started the win over West Ham United, with Stefan Ortega, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Rodri also dropping to the bench.

Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden join De Bruyne in returning to Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

Sam Allardyce has named his first-ever Leeds United line-up, making four changes from the Whites side hammered by Bournemouth last week.

Joel Robles replaces Ilian Meslier in goal, while Junior Firpo, Max Wober and Adam Forshaw oust Robin Koch, the injured Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville.

In north London, Spurs boss Ryan Mason recalls Richarlison, Emerson Royal and Clement Lenglet for the benched Dejan Kulusevski, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic.

Opponents Crystal Palace are unchanged, as are Bouremouth for their clash with Chelsea.

Frank Lampard, however, makes five alterations to the side that lost 3-1 at Arsenal last Tuesday.

Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher and Kai Havertz are brought back into the team at the expense of Cesar Azpilicueta, Wesley Fofana, Mateo Kovacic, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Over at Molineux, Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui recalls Toti and Matheus Cunha for the benched Joao Gomes and the absent Hugo Bueno.

Unai Emery’s only change sees Leander Dendoncker replaced by Bertrand Traore.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Kelly, Vina, Senesi, A Smith, Ouattara, Lerma, Rothwell, Christie, Billing, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Cook, Mepham, Brooks, Stacey, Semenyo, Zabarnyi, Anthony.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Badiashile, T Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Enzo Fernandez, Mudryk, Gallagher, Kante, Madueke, Havertz.

Subs: Mendy, Kovacic, Pulisic, Joao Felix, Loftus-Cheek, Sterling, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Hall.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Rodri, Silva, Gomez

Leeds United XI: Robles, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo, Ayling, McKennie, Forshaw, Roca, Harrison, Bamford, Gnonto.

Subs: Meslier, Koch, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo, Stuijk, Rutter, Greenwood, Gray

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Emerson, Richarlison, Kane, Son.

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Perisic, Dier, Danjuma, Kulusevski, Moura, Sarr, Bissouma.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Guaita, Milivojevic, Sambi Lokonga, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Riedewald.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Cunha, Neves, Lemina, Nunes, Neto, Diego Costa

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Podence, Hwang, Sarabia, Moutinho, Gomes, A Traore

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Ramsey, B Traore, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Chambers, Duran, Coutinho, Digne, Bailey, Dendoncker, Kamara