Dugout Discussion May 6

Liverpool v Brentford team news: Darwin, Salah, Gakpo + Jota all start

There’s one more Premier League match to go today, and it comes from Anfield.

Brentford are the visitors to Merseyside, where kick-off is at 17:30 BST.

Jurgen Klopp has named an attacking-looking line-up, with Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo brought back into the side to join Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Luis Diaz makes way, while Jordan Henderson is only fit enough for substitute duty.

Andy Robertson for Kostas Tsimikas at left-back is Klopp’s only other tweak.

Brentford make two changes from the side that started the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Frank Onyeka return in place of Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade, who are both on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Konate, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Robertson, Nunez, Alexander-Arnold.

Subs: Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Carvalho, Matip, Kelleher.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Jorgensen, Onyeka, Mee, Toney, Mbeumo, Janelt.

Subs: Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Ajer, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev, Cox.

  1. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Watkins easy bench option gw36 and play grealish ?

    1. bialk
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Will sell him for Isak/Wilson.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh no brainer

    2. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      4 games, 0 goals. Ez sell

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Already got Isak so think I will bench gw36 then sell DGW37

        1. Sailboats
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          sounds good

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Selling him for Wilson, just need him not to price rise tonight

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    TAA 🙄

  3. SEXY SALAH
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Ma sexy boy!

  4. Dunk and Disorderly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Liverpool playing a new system here? Anyone able to shed any light?

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks like a 433 to me, Gakpo in the midfield.

  5. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Couldn’t have C Salah, not that brave I guess lol. And got lot to lose too. Well played to all who have!:)

    1. SEXY SALAH
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Good enough just owning tbf

  6. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Have Salah VC, but was never going to not C the robot at home to Leeds. Can't have much complains tbh.

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Exactly

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Especially if you knew he was going to play 90 minutes

  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Benching headache next week, need to play one out of Olise (BOU) TAA (lei) Shaw (WOL) Alvarez (eve). Which one?

    1. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’d bench Olise. BOU should be resolute

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Need to play just one

        1. Utopsis
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Would help if I could read eh?

          Horrific having to bench 3 of those! I’d probably play Alvarez

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yeah so many cheap BHA and NEW to play 😛 thx

  8. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Mbeumo goal offside.

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is it though?

      Open Controls
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Ugh it is... nuts.

      2. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yes

      3. Kodap
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        easily

        1. Utopsis
          • 3 Years
          just now

          ‘Twas tight

      4. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Easily

  9. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Fabinho is terrible

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Lucky he didn't get a YC for that foul Onyeka earlier, probably would have been second YC now.

      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Deffo

    2. Handsome Marv'
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      His form has fallen sharply over the last season or so. He may well leave in the summer I think.

  10. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Brentford are awesome. Lowest wage bill & playing like this. They're moneyballing the frick out of the league.

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      The moneyball owners went to Southampton a while ago and it’s not quite been as effective

    2. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Very impressive and well run football club

    3. nolard
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      The current day Wimbledon.

  11. tim
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Oh wow Jota started, I benched him for Isak 😀

    Great stuff

  12. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Liverpool better start looking for another cb

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah van dijk is past it for me

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Maybe two while they're at it

  13. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you start Grealish (eve) over one of March or Mitoma next week? Think he’s on the bench in back to back weeks for me now

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      No, I'd play both doublers

    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not sure, but it's kind of "fool me twice" as we like will se rotation this time as well.

      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        *Likely

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      No. I’m even starting Toney at home to WH over him.

    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm benching him over Mac & Mitoma.

  14. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is it me or is TAA actually not getting as forward as before in this new role?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      It's basically the same role as Stones in City

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      More central. He’s getting in good positions for assists though.

    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      More of a playmaker than winger now?

    4. Always a Red Devil
      1 min ago

      hes like a quarterback now i hate to say it but hes a lot better at this than right back

  15. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    A. Raya to Pope
    B. Jota to Isak
    C. Martinelli to Newcastle midfielder

    1. Always a Red Devil
      just now

      b

  16. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    salah and kane just killing my season week after week

    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      how is it possible to not own either

    2. Always a Red Devil
      just now

      ive got an idea for you but its a bit wild

  17. putana
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Trent 25 yarder in the second

    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      just now

      it has been coming closer

  18. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Come on Jota. One goal before sub.With 5.9 % EO this would make my day.

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Will he make 60?

      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I will take 60min and CS point.

    2. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I Need Jota points to save my season

