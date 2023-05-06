Liverpool v Brentford team news: Darwin, Salah, Gakpo + Jota all start

There’s one more Premier League match to go today, and it comes from Anfield.

Brentford are the visitors to Merseyside, where kick-off is at 17:30 BST.

Jurgen Klopp has named an attacking-looking line-up, with Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo brought back into the side to join Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Luis Diaz makes way, while Jordan Henderson is only fit enough for substitute duty.

Andy Robertson for Kostas Tsimikas at left-back is Klopp’s only other tweak.

Brentford make two changes from the side that started the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Frank Onyeka return in place of Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade, who are both on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Konate, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Robertson, Nunez, Alexander-Arnold.

Subs: Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Carvalho, Matip, Kelleher.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Jorgensen, Onyeka, Mee, Toney, Mbeumo, Janelt.

Subs: Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Ajer, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev, Cox.