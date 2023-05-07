Newcastle v Arsenal team news: Isak and Wilson start together

Arsenal head to Newcastle United on bank holiday Sunday in the sixth match of Gameweek 35.
Both teams enjoyed 3-1 wins in their most recent games, beating Chelsea and Southampton respectively.
Eddie Howe makes just one change to his Newcastle starting XI, with Callum Wilson coming in for Anthony Gordon, who drops to the bench.
That means Wilson and Alexander Isak start together for the first time in the Premier League, an intriguing development with Double Gameweek 36 on the horizon.
As for Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes is fit to start despite taking a knock in midweek, with Mikel Arteta’s only alteration seeing Gabriel Martinelli replace Leandro Trossard.
GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS
Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Wilson
Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus
Subs: Turner, Tierney, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Trossard, Vieira, Nelson
