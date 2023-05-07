650
Dugout Discussion May 7

Newcastle v Arsenal team news: Isak and Wilson start together

Arsenal head to Newcastle United on bank holiday Sunday in the sixth match of Gameweek 35.

Both teams enjoyed 3-1 wins in their most recent games, beating Chelsea and Southampton respectively.

Eddie Howe makes just one change to his Newcastle starting XI, with Callum Wilson coming in for Anthony Gordon, who drops to the bench.

That means Wilson and Alexander Isak start together for the first time in the Premier League, an intriguing development with Double Gameweek 36 on the horizon.

As for Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes is fit to start despite taking a knock in midweek, with Mikel Arteta’s only alteration seeing Gabriel Martinelli replace Leandro Trossard.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Trossard, Vieira, Nelson

  1. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Odegaard to Mitoma for GW35 has worked out well. Also got White on my bench. LOL

    1. Hairy Potter
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Apologies poor first post

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Doesn't make sense to apologise by posting again

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Some bloke had a crown put on his head and we get a day off work tomorrow because of it. Not a great deal makes sense in this world.

          Open Controls
    2. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hahahahahah u deserve it!

      Open Controls
  2. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Newcastle top 4 finish looking under considerable threat now. Manure and Liverpool both hunting them down

    Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Not too sure I want double New def for the DGW

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      Thinking Wilson + Isak double up instead?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah just a question whether I want to waste 2 FTs on that…lots of tinkering

        Open Controls
      2. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Could eventually just play Isak Tripp

        Open Controls
      3. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        i cant do a -4 for it, I am in the same position. May just bench Botman

        Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Willock or Schaar at the moment for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Always a Red Devil
        8 mins ago

        fpl raptorsaid we cant get willock

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Why would you listen to that weapon?

          Open Controls
          1. Always a Red Devil
            just now

            i had to andy wasnt answering me

            Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Think I'm going Willock. Already got Isak.

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Double Newcastle defence hasn't been on for weeks and weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Just I’d rather play Shaw over Botman anyway, Tripp can stay for DGW for EO

        Open Controls
    4. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      People forgetting Ramsdale's save of the season today Schar already

      Open Controls
      1. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        9 out of 10 times that goes in

        Open Controls
    5. JELLYFISH
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      I’ve already got Trippier and Botman. Plan is still to do Watkins > Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        If you don’t have Isak and Wilson now, surely have to get one,m

        Open Controls
    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      I’m tempted by Pope, outscored the entire Newcastle defence today 😉 and one away from another save point

      Open Controls
  4. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    My forwards Jota, Isak and Håland all blank…..not happy days.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Every forward apart form Mr Reliable Kane and Felix blanked this week, Toney, Solanke, Haaland, Wilson, Isak, Watkins etc.

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Haaland, Solanke and Watkins here. Dreadful.

      Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      You should have bought Vardy

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      At this rate Weghorst might finally score.

      Open Controls
  5. MAGNIFICENT MURPHY
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Think they should change so that own goals get same positive points as normal goals

    Open Controls
  6. Vinyl78LP
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Feel short changed with Willock 2 pointer, 2 really good chances and 2 set ups that Murphy spurned.

    Open Controls

