West Ham v Man Utd team news: Rice and Eriksen return, Dalot benched

West Ham United welcome Manchester United to the London Stadium at the unusual time of 19:00 BST on Sunday.
Erik ten Hag’s troops were beaten in dramatic fashion on Thursday by Brighton and Hove Albion and will be looking to bounce back here, as they attempt to hold off Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League battle.
As for the team news, the visitors make three changes, with Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Wout Weghorst coming in for Diogo Dalot, Fred and Anthony Martial, all of whom are substitutes.
That means Luke Shaw continues at centre-half, partnering £4.1m defender Victor Lindelof.
West Ham welcome back Nayef Aguerd, Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice after they missed the midweek defeat at Manchester City through illness. Said Benrahma also returns, with Vladimir Coufal, Emerson, Flynn Downes and Pablo Fornals making way.
GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS
West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Emerson
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst
Subs: Butland, Maguire, Martial, Sabitzer, Fred, Dalot, Sancho, Williams, Garnacho
Let's go Rashford!