Dugout Discussion May 7

West Ham v Man Utd team news: Rice and Eriksen return, Dalot benched

West Ham United welcome Manchester United to the London Stadium at the unusual time of 19:00 BST on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s troops were beaten in dramatic fashion on Thursday by Brighton and Hove Albion and will be looking to bounce back here, as they attempt to hold off Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League battle.

As for the team news, the visitors make three changes, with Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Wout Weghorst coming in for Diogo Dalot, Fred and Anthony Martial, all of whom are substitutes.

That means Luke Shaw continues at centre-half, partnering £4.1m defender Victor Lindelof.

West Ham welcome back Nayef Aguerd, Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice after they missed the midweek defeat at Manchester City through illness. Said Benrahma also returns, with Vladimir Coufal, Emerson, Flynn Downes and Pablo Fornals making way.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Emerson

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Subs: Butland, Maguire, Martial, Sabitzer, Fred, Dalot, Sancho, Williams, Garnacho

  1. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Let's go Rashford!

    Open Controls
    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Assist for Shaw or goal assisted by Shaw will be great 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I’m with you

        Open Controls
    2. Always a Red Devil
      32 mins ago

      lets go you red devils

      Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      94% EO (vomits)

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      94% ownership, but every little helps

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        84% down at my lowly 300K rank. I'll take it!

        Open Controls
    5. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Assisted by dalot I prefer

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Oops he is benched. Great trippier 1 pointer then

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Haha, same…

          Open Controls
  2. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    With all Utd's injury issues Dalot misses out? Dalot was one of the success stories in the first half of the season. What the what?

    Open Controls
    1. Always a Red Devil
      just now

      we need new owners and a big transfer window

      Open Controls
  3. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    So many posts boasting that they already both Isak and Wilson pre match 😀

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'd have taken a draw before the match. Can't believe how the pundits all thought we were going to beat Arsenal easily.

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      *already own

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Ah, I thought the missing word was shagged.

        Open Controls
  4. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    This week?

    A) Steele+Wilson
    B) Pope+Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    TAA, Jota -> Schar, Wilson

    For free?

    With exact money to afford Bruno next week...

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Think TAA is a season keeper for the rest IMO

      Open Controls
  6. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    I really hope I'm wrong, but I think United are going to batter us.

    Open Controls
    1. Always a Red Devil
      2 mins ago

      we are

      Open Controls
  7. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Big fan of other goalkeepers always recognising each other in the tunnel and bounding up to greet each other. Strong taking your dog for a walk in the park vibes.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Only chance for a chat

      Open Controls
  8. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    LaCazette haul

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Scored 4 goals all season last season. Top scorer in France now

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Clearly wasn’t Arteta’s favorite. Proper striker tbh. He had to pick between the journey or destination

        https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1618640909377175560/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1618640909377175560&currentTweetUser=primevideosport

        😆 Laca!!!

        Open Controls
  9. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    I benched Toti for Trippier!

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ouch!

      Open Controls
  10. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Just came home. Can someone summarize how did newcastle played? Isak and Wilson did ok despite not scoring?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Outclassed in midfield. Had chances, but couldn't finish and both keepers made saves. Don't think Isak on the left worked, but that may be because Arsenal were better in possession. Not sure Howe plays both against Leeds. ASM could start on the left. Not sure if Longstaff will be back.

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Isak hit the post with a header, but most chances fell to other players like Murphy, Willock and Schar.

        Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Arsenal showed their experience today. They waited for the right moments in the game & used it well unlike Newcastle.

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Started strongly

      Chances throughout the game but couldn't convert...

      Could have been 2-2 or 3-3 on another day.

      Open Controls
  11. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Not playing Kiwior over Holding, when Saliba got injured, might be the pivotal reason Arsenal aren't on course to win the title.

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Couldn’t agree more. How on earth Arteta kept playing Holding despite poor performances is beyond me

      Open Controls
    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      100% agree, though with this small sample size of Holding and Kiwior this season.

      Open Controls
  12. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Can’t wait to play my double new def next week! Only been holding onto botman for the dgw, benched tripps for last two games to, have dunk 3 dgwers in defence
    Also have taa an shaw, benching headache, sure it’s same for others

    Open Controls
  13. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Now why the bloody hell is Dalot on the bench…

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hope he stays there got Marty waiting on bench

      Open Controls
  14. Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    need a bruno/shaw haul

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I need the absolute opposite with just Rash - glad I'm not watching

      Open Controls
  15. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wilson or Isak?

    Open Controls
  16. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    I assume Arsenal win means that TC-ing Haaland on dgw can be with juicy outcome.

    Open Controls
  17. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Double Newcastle attack complete fail for a hit

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Is always difficult for a hit, especially when they face a decent team - you kind of need a goal to breakeven

      Open Controls
      1. Gazzpfc
        • 6 Years
        just now

        At least Watkins and Jota failed

        Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      your just a GW ahead of the game

      Open Controls
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      just now

      It’s quite worrying

      Arsenal defence has been shocking. I mean even Chelsea got a goal

      Open Controls
  18. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Arsenal win has cost me dearly in three mini leagues ....rivals all getting big points off the bench.

    Open Controls
  19. Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Antony is trash

    Open Controls
  20. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Trippier over Shaw was moronic really. Hope the damage is only 5 points.

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      *1 point.

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Tripps should've been gone long time ago. High ownership and money tied up has put most of us off.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’ve benched tripps last two games, only keeping for the dgw

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Same, benched Marty that went well!

          Open Controls
        2. Royal5
          • 11 Years
          just now

          4 juice points awaits

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        I don't necessarily agree with the ownership and money tied up as the reasons why folks kept him. They are limited options to replace him and has doubles so didn't see the need to sell him

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 11 Years
          just now

          United defenders, brighton, City even Porro. There are plenty

          Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was it "moronic"? I assume you picked Trippier over Shaw was due to thinking they will both concede and Trippier has higher attacking threat when Shaw plays CB

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I like to be self-critical

        Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I think Tripps has one cs in 14 games. No need to defend him.

        Open Controls
  21. Touré De Force
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Feels good having benched Pope, Tripps & Isak and started Ode & Martinelli. About the only right decision in the last few gws

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ballsy moves putting everything in one basket.

      Open Controls
  22. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Wilson coming off and Isak going central a positive for Isak for the DGW or do you think it’ll be the reverse next time?

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Slightly positive for Isak, he was better than Wilson today.

      Open Controls
  23. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Trippier in the last 12 has assists and just 1 CS, glad so many still have him with his awaited DGW.

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      2 assists*

      Open Controls
  24. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Rashford post

    Open Controls
  25. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Rash's ownership so high it doesn't matter if he returns or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Very small green arrow if he returns
      Red if assisted or assists Shaw or Bruno and you don’t own them

      Open Controls
  26. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    This game misses Dalot.

    Open Controls

