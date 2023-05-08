Brighton v Everton team news: March benched again

The final day of Gameweek 35 continues at the American Express Community Stadium, where Brighton and Hove Albion host Everton at 17:30 BST.

Just like last Thursday, Roberto De Zerbi has left Solly March (£5.3m) on the bench to frustrate his many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) owners. 60% of the top 100k have him.

Two players have moved into De Zerbi’s line-up, as Pascal Gross (£5.4m) and Deniz Undav (£5.0m) replace Billy Gilmour (£4.2m) and Julio Enciso (£4.6m). That means the high-flying Seagulls will start regulars Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m), Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) and goalkeeper Jason Steele (£4.0m).

Meanwhile, Everton will be buoyed by Leicester City’s afternoon defeat at Fulham and have made their own two changes. Injured Seamus Coleman (£4.2m) is out for Nathan Patterson (£3.9m), with Yerry Mina (£4.3m) preferred to Michael Keane (£4.2m).

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Gross, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; Buonanotte, Undav, Mitoma; Welbeck

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, March, Enciso, Ayari, Gilmour, Ferguson, Moran, van Hecke

Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gana, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Coady, Davies, Onana, Gray, Maupay, Simms