914
Dugout Discussion May 8

Brighton v Everton team news: March benched again

914 Comments
Share

The final day of Gameweek 35 continues at the American Express Community Stadium, where Brighton and Hove Albion host Everton at 17:30 BST.

Just like last Thursday, Roberto De Zerbi has left Solly March (£5.3m) on the bench to frustrate his many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) owners. 60% of the top 100k have him.

Two players have moved into De Zerbi’s line-up, as Pascal Gross (£5.4m) and Deniz Undav (£5.0m) replace Billy Gilmour (£4.2m) and Julio Enciso (£4.6m). That means the high-flying Seagulls will start regulars Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m), Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) and goalkeeper Jason Steele (£4.0m).

Meanwhile, Everton will be buoyed by Leicester City’s afternoon defeat at Fulham and have made their own two changes. Injured Seamus Coleman (£4.2m) is out for Nathan Patterson (£3.9m), with Yerry Mina (£4.3m) preferred to Michael Keane (£4.2m).

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Gross, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; Buonanotte, Undav, Mitoma; Welbeck

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, March, Enciso, Ayari, Gilmour, Ferguson, Moran, van Hecke

Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gana, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Coady, Davies, Onana, Gray, Maupay, Simms

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

914 Comments Post a Comment
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Martinelli > McAllister
    Yaaaay
    Nope

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Dunno but I bet Trossard fancies a go at his old club.

      Open Controls
    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 min ago

      Nope.

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Don’t see a point in March to Mac considering next two, and in 37 in fact only one fix appeals, 38 ain’t great too

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      just now

      yeah on one hand im thinking that solves the benching headache just bench march but one the other I have 2 fts and could go for a punt on a doubler to go with a move for a newcastle fwd, but just dont see an option I think Mac might be the best choice

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.