Dugout Discussion May 8

Fulham v Leicester team news: Two changes each, Vardy starts

The final day of Gameweek 35 begins at Craven Cottage, where Fulham host Leicester City at 15:00 BST.

Narrow losses to Manchester City and Liverpool haven’t changed the safe tenth-placed position of Marco Silva’s side, who makes two changes from the Anfield defeat.

Kenny Tete (£4.4m) and Harrison Reed (£4.3m) come in for Cedric Soares (£4.2m) and Sasa Lukic (£4.5m), as both Andreas Pereira (£4.4m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) remain absent due to injury and suspension.

Dean Smith also makes two changes for the Foxes, currently 16th but only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Dennis Praet (£4.8m) and Victor Kristiansen (£4.5m) replace Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) and Luke Thomas (£3.9m), meaning it’s another start for Jamie Vardy (£9.1m). He’s looking to score for the third successive match, while we still don’t know if James Maddison (£7.9m) remains on penalty duties after last week’s miss.

Injured Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.8m) does not make the Leicester squad but the recovered Ricardo Pereira (£4.2m) is named on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Cedric, Lukic, Dibley-Dias, Harris, Kebano, Solomon, De Cordova-Reid

Leicester City XI: Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Soumare, Praet; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes

Subs: Ward, Ricardo, Evans, Souttar, Mendy, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Tete, Daka

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    One more maddy you owe me

    Open Controls
  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    This is why you want to go light in defence and invest upfront at the end of the season - goalfests!

    Open Controls
  3. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    My move this week of Odegaard to March not looking too hot with benefit of hindsight

    Open Controls
  4. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Vinicius, Leno, Willian, Maddison and Barnes for a -12 was the obvious play this GW.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Barnes always has a haul like this in him every season (surrounded by 1 pointers of course)

      Open Controls
  5. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Just got in, seen line ups, March benched! Just dunk an mitoma
    Not great v ml rivals who have Mac

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Dunk will get negative points today as well

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Probably ! Most have estu, Steele or dunk with their 2 mids

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Estu and Steele will both haul, though

          Open Controls
          1. Gizzachance
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Ha, they can all share the cs together !

            Open Controls
    2. Planet Head
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      March was meant to be my minileague differential ffs. He can stay on the bench now

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Same mate

        Open Controls
  6. Steve McCroskey
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Anyone got the golden midfielder combo of Maddison, Barnes, Willian, Cairney?

    Open Controls
  7. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Whats strange about March benching is that Buena notte wasnt even good last game

    Open Controls
  8. Nazz
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Are people doing Watkins to isak/Wilson

    I also have Alvarez but I don't see my self playing Watkins from now .. bad weeks ahead and then face Liverpool with no double

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Yep that's my move

      Open Controls
  9. Planet Head
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    March can stay on the bench, got Toti first sub 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Schar here

      Open Controls
      1. Planet Head
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        ouch

        Open Controls
  10. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Harvey Barnes hasn't had a single bonus point all season. 2 goals today and still wont be getting any! Incredible

    Open Controls
  11. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours ago

    Solly March unlucky to be dropped. Random from Di Zerbi.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/FPL_Harry/status/1655604570544807936?t=EwR_z0kd42uVtlb2jkLUNw&s=19

      De Zerbi asked about Gross injury, says he’s fine and goes on to say…

      “Solly March is not in his best moment”

      Thanks De Zerbi what does this mean

      Open Controls
      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        He missed a massive penalty and is struggling with his confidence most likely

        Open Controls
  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    4 hours ago

    Did maddison to rashford:(

    Open Controls
    1. Planet Head
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      That was both mad and rash

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Me too. Got nothing to play for so did three crazy moves, none of which worked. Nothing ventured…

      Open Controls
  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Playoffs:
    Luton v Sunderland
    Middlesbrough v Coventry

    Millwall scoreline is quite something 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Justice

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Gutted as a Rovers fan. But would much rather be us than Millwall rn. At least we finished strong!

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Bad Luck. Nice win today. Probably best you are not there at the moment

        Open Controls
    3. threeputt
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      as a Wycombe fan I've seen first hand the unbelievable Sunderland support. If they get to Wembley they'll fill it and suck the ball in. I think I'm actually rooting for them now !

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        When i have been to Sunderland it was half empty but the last time was 2005 i think lol.

        Nice to see what i think is the fiercest rivalry in football. Newcastle and Sunderland

        Open Controls
    4. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      It seems Luton will get promoted. I was expecting Middlesbrough back in the PL

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Things can get spicy in the playoffs, pretty common the 3rd team actually doesn't win
        Sunderland would be interesting, feel like their fans have had a tough time recently being down in league 1 while their bitter rivals become the richest team in the world

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Luton deserve it based on points but you are right. Sunderland would be an interesting one too. Think the playoffs would be exciting tbh

          Open Controls
          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            Yeah - love the playoffs (the Notts County game yday was bonkers) apart from when it's your own team involved!

            Open Controls
  14. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Blame me March owners. Started DDG and Schar this week. Ive suddenly become FPL toxic.

    Open Controls
  15. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Who wins?

    Me: 10 pts

    Rival: Macallister and steele

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      You

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      You'll find out in 2 hours

      Open Controls
  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    So has Trashford reverted back to the mean?

    Open Controls
    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      What?

      Open Controls
    2. JOELIO8701
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      100% bro. 4 goals and 2 assists in last 15 matches in all comps. Class is permanent form is temporary

      Open Controls
  17. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Aaaaaaanf Brighton CS wiped

    Open Controls

