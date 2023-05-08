Fulham v Leicester team news: Two changes each, Vardy starts

The final day of Gameweek 35 begins at Craven Cottage, where Fulham host Leicester City at 15:00 BST.

Narrow losses to Manchester City and Liverpool haven’t changed the safe tenth-placed position of Marco Silva’s side, who makes two changes from the Anfield defeat.

Kenny Tete (£4.4m) and Harrison Reed (£4.3m) come in for Cedric Soares (£4.2m) and Sasa Lukic (£4.5m), as both Andreas Pereira (£4.4m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) remain absent due to injury and suspension.

Dean Smith also makes two changes for the Foxes, currently 16th but only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Dennis Praet (£4.8m) and Victor Kristiansen (£4.5m) replace Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) and Luke Thomas (£3.9m), meaning it’s another start for Jamie Vardy (£9.1m). He’s looking to score for the third successive match, while we still don’t know if James Maddison (£7.9m) remains on penalty duties after last week’s miss.

Injured Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.8m) does not make the Leicester squad but the recovered Ricardo Pereira (£4.2m) is named on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Cedric, Lukic, Dibley-Dias, Harris, Kebano, Solomon, De Cordova-Reid

Leicester City XI: Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Soumare, Praet; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes

Subs: Ward, Ricardo, Evans, Souttar, Mendy, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Tete, Daka