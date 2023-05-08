248
Dugout Discussion May 8

Nottm Forest v Southampton team news: Johnson and Ward-Prowse start

The final action of Gameweek 35 ends at City Ground, where Nottingham Forest host Southampton at 20:00 BST.

It’s a huge game between the bottom two sides, with time running out for both thanks to Everton’s shock 5-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion. Defeat here would virtually relegate the Saints, so it’ll be a fascinating but nervy battle.

They’ve made three changes from the side which went a goal up at Newcastle United but ultimately lost. Che Adams (£6.0m), Theo Walcott (£4.8m) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.8m) are in for Moussa Djenepo (£5.0m), Kamaldeen Sulemana (£4.9m) and Lyanco (£4.4m).

Nottingham Forest were also victims of a lead being overturned and there’s a sole alteration to their Brentford line-up, with Ryan Yates (£5.0m) replacing Joe Worrall (£4.2m) to hint at a return to the back-four system.

Brennan Johnson (£5.5m) is deemed fit enough to start.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas; Aurier, Felipe, Niakhate, Lodi; Danilo, Mangala, Yates; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Awoniyi

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Boly, Toffolo, Kouyate, Freuler, Lingard, Ayew, Surridge

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Maitland-Niles, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Alcaraz; Walcott, Adams

Subs: Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Edozie, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Mara, A Armstrong, Onuachu

  1. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Start one of Grealish/Estupinan
    B) March -> McAllister

    
  2. Jonesy5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    March -> McC
    Or
    March -> Ode
    Already have 3 Newcastle

    
  3. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Going for Grealish to KDB move before DGW37 a valid strategy?

    
    1. FantasyFootballMad
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends if they’ve won the league by then and if still in champs league or not. Difficult to plan for them right now

      
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        But should they play with KDB till the end? It’s after semis

        
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Just a risk with UCL in mid of DGW36.

      
    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I have Ederson, Haaland, Grealish thinking selling Ederson & adding Mahrez for 37

      
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Would be easier to have both Mahrez and Grealish over KDB yeah

        
  4. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts on March -> Willock?

    
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Murphy or JoeL?

      
  5. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would it be sensible to bench Shaw & Estu in DGW36?

    TAA (lei) - Shaw (WOL) - Trippier (lee+BHA) - Botman - Estu (ars+new)

    Trent in good form against leaky Leicester. Not a good idea to bench him.
    Shaw's CS chance should be good. But his ceiling is lower as CB.

    
  6. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Who will be your GW36 captain?

    
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wilson

      
  7. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    I just cant understand how my rank has dropped from 54K to 56K from this Forest Southampton game. Literally nobody has any of the players who have returned. Awoniyi 0.4% owned, Johnson 1.6%, Gibbs White 0.8%, Alcaraz 0%. Can only assume a mis calculation on the livefpl site although its usually accurate.

    

