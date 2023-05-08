Nottm Forest v Southampton team news: Johnson and Ward-Prowse start

The final action of Gameweek 35 ends at City Ground, where Nottingham Forest host Southampton at 20:00 BST.

It’s a huge game between the bottom two sides, with time running out for both thanks to Everton’s shock 5-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion. Defeat here would virtually relegate the Saints, so it’ll be a fascinating but nervy battle.

They’ve made three changes from the side which went a goal up at Newcastle United but ultimately lost. Che Adams (£6.0m), Theo Walcott (£4.8m) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.8m) are in for Moussa Djenepo (£5.0m), Kamaldeen Sulemana (£4.9m) and Lyanco (£4.4m).

Nottingham Forest were also victims of a lead being overturned and there’s a sole alteration to their Brentford line-up, with Ryan Yates (£5.0m) replacing Joe Worrall (£4.2m) to hint at a return to the back-four system.

Brennan Johnson (£5.5m) is deemed fit enough to start.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas; Aurier, Felipe, Niakhate, Lodi; Danilo, Mangala, Yates; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Awoniyi

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Boly, Toffolo, Kouyate, Freuler, Lingard, Ayew, Surridge

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Maitland-Niles, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Alcaraz; Walcott, Adams

Subs: Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Edozie, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Mara, A Armstrong, Onuachu