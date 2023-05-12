416
Scout Picks May 12

FPL Gameweek 36 Scout Picks: Newcastle triple-up includes Wilson

Ahead of Saturday’s deadline, we have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 36.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

David de Gea (£5.0m) is the Scout Picks goalkeeper as Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend. The Spaniard was last breached on his own turf in Gameweek 22 and has kept five shut-outs in a row at Old Trafford since then, averaging 6.6 points per match.

10 of Man Utd’s last 13 home matches have resulted in a clean sheet for the Red Devils, while Wolves are poor travellers, scoring just 12 away goals all season.

DEFENDERS

All three of our defensive picks this week received universal backing from our Scout Squad panel.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) has the potential for double-digit returns in Gameweek 36 as Liverpool prepare to visit Leicester City. The Foxes have conceded 45 attempts from set plays in their last six matches, a league-worst total, which bodes well for dead-ball specialist Alexander-Arnold, who is hoping to return for an eighth successive game. In that time, no FPL defender has created more big chances or recorded a higher expected goal involvement (xGI) figure than the right-back.

Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) goes into the Scout Picks as a fixture option rather than a form one, with Newcastle United set to play twice against Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion. He hasn’t returned in his last seven outings but his 24 created chances in that time is comfortably more than any other Magpies player. He is on set pieces, too, so could get opportunities to finally deliver an attacking return.

Brighton have two tricky trips to Arsenal and Newcastle in the upcoming Gameweek. However, with Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m), you’ve got the very real prospect of an attacking return even if they do concede. Indeed, no FPL defender has had more shots than the attack-minded left-back without scoring in 2022/23, while he also ranks third in his position for chances created since the World Cup.

MIDFIELDERS

 

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (27 points difference) of 2022/23 so far.

Our champion this week is Two Left Feet, whose selection will arrive later today.

The Scout Picks are 18-16 up on the community this season.

  1. BUZZBOMB
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Major BB36 headache now. Sat on it for too long but reckoned a few weeks ago that this was the best week as I always had too many fires.

    Still got FH37 or FH38 also.

    Kepa Raya
    Trippier Botman Dalot* TAA Guehi
    Grealish* Rashford* Salah Mitoma Eze
    Watkins Jesus Haaland

    2FTs

    A. Grealish, Rashford, Watkins/Jesus to MacA, ?, Wilson/Isak and hope Dalot starts (-4)
    B. Rashford, Watkins/Jesus to MacA, Wilson/Isak and hope both Grealish and Dalot start
    C. Something else

    ? in A could be anyone up to 10.7

    Some help would be really appreciated. Cheers.
    B

    Open Controls
  2. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    I have exact money for these moves. Would you do it for -8?
    > Botman, March, Solanke out
    < Colwill, DaSilva, Isak in

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      No way

      Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nahhhh

      Open Controls
  3. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    What should I do?

    A) Watkins to Wilson (only Grealish and Henry on bench?)

    B) Grealish to Mahrez/Gundo and play instead of Watkins, who can be bench cover?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Ok, no Rashford now. Play

    A. Robertson

    B. Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Aye
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I fancy Watkins to score

      Open Controls
  5. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    This week only x

    A) Mac Allister + Toney
    B) Zaha + Ferguson/Enciso
    C) Mahrez + Ferguson/Enciso

    Open Controls
  6. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    With this team, are there any decent options when my rival has Mac Allister?

    Steele

    Tripps / TAA / Shaw

    Rash* / Mitoma / Grealish* / Salah

    Isak * / Haaland / Alvarez

    --
    Kepa, White, March*, Chilwell*

    2.8m ITB

    * = doubts or out

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Emu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Sorry Isak is no doubt

      Open Controls
  7. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Which one for a hit please?

    March to:

    1. Mac A
    2. Odegaard
    3. Marti
    4. No Hit and play Solanke with no bench

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      3 or 4

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      just now

      4

      Open Controls
  8. grooveymatt65
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    hey

    Who do people think is the best option out of Joelinton, Willock and Almiron?

    I've got 2ft and am considering taking out Rashford for one of the above as I can't get to Wilson

    thanks!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Dogs Of War
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Joelinton

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Willock, nailed and gets in good attacking positions from central midfield.

      Open Controls
  9. Gunners in Haaland
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Zinchenko, Maddison and Kane to Botman, Salah and Isak(c) for -8?

    Open Controls
  10. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    If you have both Schär & Tripper would u
    A- Keep both and get one of Wilson or Isak
    B- Sell Schär to get both Wislon & Isak but it cost -8

    Open Controls
    1. All For One
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Gunners in Haaland
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      A mate

      Open Controls
    3. cruzex
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        (At least, that's the same situation I'm in and just going to stick.)

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          just now

          So Who to get from Wilson and Isak ?

          Open Controls
    5. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thxxxx

      Open Controls
    6. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Easy A ye

      Open Controls
  11. All For One
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Start 1:

    A)Botman
    B)Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. Gunners in Haaland
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B for sure

      Open Controls
      1. All For One
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah B

      Open Controls
  12. cruzex
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Rashford out of season?

    Open Controls
    1. TKC07
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      He's not even ruled out for this GW yet AFAIK..

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      He stopped playing about a month ago

      Open Controls
      1. HM2
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
  13. iL PiStOlErO
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Any changes to this WC team?
    The plan is to keep Rash first on bench this gw and then TC Haaland or someone next gw.

    Ederson Steele
    Shaw Estupian Trippier Mings Faes
    Bruno Rashford Foden Gross Mac Allister
    Haaland Kane Wilson

    Open Controls
  14. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    2FT, 0.2 ITB, thoughts??

    Kepa - Steele
    TAA - Trippier - Shaw - Ake - Botman
    Salah - Grealish - Rashford - Mitoma - March
    Haaland - Watkins - Isak

    Chasing so I need to do something a bit different..
    Thinking March & Watkins to Antony & Enciso

    Open Controls
  15. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is March to Mac A worth -4 points?
    Or would you be happy starting Estupinan & Shaw this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The latter

      Open Controls
  16. HM2
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Avid watchers of Newcastle games, i have Joelinton already and i’m currently captaining him due to expected minutes. How has he looked today in the last few games? Thanks?

    Open Controls
    1. HM2
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      !*

      Open Controls
    2. HM2
      • 2 Years
      just now

      And looked in the last few games, not today. As you can tell a pint has been drunk as i’m considering captaining Joelinton as well as slurring my fantasy advice messages.

      Open Controls
  17. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Play one for me please:
    A. Estupinan (ars new)
    B. Olise (BOU)
    C. Shaw (WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. HM2
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A, doubles and good attacking threat

      Open Controls
  18. Gunners in Haaland
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best move with 1ft and 0.4itb?

    Team is:

    Alisson
    TAA Trippier Estupinan Shaw
    Grealish Mac Allister Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez Kane

    Subs:
    Raya Maddison Rashford* Zinchenko*

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  19. Snake Juice
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Rashford-March-Chilwell injured on my bench. Brutal.

    Rolling FT for 37.

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I have Greenwood instead of Chilwell haha

      Open Controls
  20. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Play Shaw or Rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Start Rashford I guess.

      Open Controls
    3. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rash, I'd imagine he starts or doesnt play at all

      Open Controls
    4. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
  21. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is this good to go and the correct bench and captain?

    Steele
    Trippier, Shaw, Stones, Henry
    Mitoma, Mac Allistar, Salah
    Isak (C), Wilson, Haaland

    Raya, Grealish, Rashford, Koulibaly

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Gunners in Haaland
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looking great! Gtg and gl!

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes Great

      Open Controls
  22. froggyyyy
    16 mins ago

    bench one
    mahrez
    solanke
    lindelof

    Open Controls
    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lindelof

      Open Controls
      1. froggyyyy
        just now

        thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Lindelof

      Open Controls
  23. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who can't get more pts ?
    A- Solanke
    B- Alverz -4
    C- Toney -4
    D- Jesus -4
    E - one of Brighton Strikers -4

    Open Controls
  24. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Worth selling De Bruyne?

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      You'd want him for 37 once the Madrid tie's out of the way

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He is so lame though. Hard to keep up a threemium and when he can be benched or explode whenever.

        Open Controls
  25. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    just now

    1 FT 2.2 ITB...roll FT?

    g2g guys, gk and bench order?

    kepa
    mings trippier shaw
    mito mac marti salah
    isak wilson haaland

    raya white rash veltman

    Open Controls

