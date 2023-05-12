FPL Gameweek 36 Scout Picks: Newcastle triple-up includes Wilson

Ahead of Saturday’s deadline, we have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 36.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

David de Gea (£5.0m) is the Scout Picks goalkeeper as Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend. The Spaniard was last breached on his own turf in Gameweek 22 and has kept five shut-outs in a row at Old Trafford since then, averaging 6.6 points per match.

10 of Man Utd’s last 13 home matches have resulted in a clean sheet for the Red Devils, while Wolves are poor travellers, scoring just 12 away goals all season.

DEFENDERS

All three of our defensive picks this week received universal backing from our Scout Squad panel.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) has the potential for double-digit returns in Gameweek 36 as Liverpool prepare to visit Leicester City. The Foxes have conceded 45 attempts from set plays in their last six matches, a league-worst total, which bodes well for dead-ball specialist Alexander-Arnold, who is hoping to return for an eighth successive game. In that time, no FPL defender has created more big chances or recorded a higher expected goal involvement (xGI) figure than the right-back.

Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) goes into the Scout Picks as a fixture option rather than a form one, with Newcastle United set to play twice against Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion. He hasn’t returned in his last seven outings but his 24 created chances in that time is comfortably more than any other Magpies player. He is on set pieces, too, so could get opportunities to finally deliver an attacking return.

Brighton have two tricky trips to Arsenal and Newcastle in the upcoming Gameweek. However, with Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m), you’ve got the very real prospect of an attacking return even if they do concede. Indeed, no FPL defender has had more shots than the attack-minded left-back without scoring in 2022/23, while he also ranks third in his position for chances created since the World Cup.

MIDFIELDERS

