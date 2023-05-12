467
Captain Sensible May 12

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 36?

467 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers brace themselves for the penultimate ‘double’ of the season with Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion playing twice in Double Gameweek 36.

With assets from the high-flying Magpies and Seagulls vying for favouritism, we consider whether a duo of single Gameweek heavyweights, led by Erling Haaland (£12.4m), can challenge the two-fixture status quo. 

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Swedish sensation Alexander Isak (£7.0m) tops the charts of a competitive captain poll ahead of Double Gameweek 36, backed by a mite under four-tenths of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

The main rivalry comes from Isak’s striker-partner Callum Wilson (£7.1m), Newcastle’s top Fantasy performer of late, with the Englishman sitting in second place, backed by just under one in five of our users.

Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) occupies third place with 12.84% of the vote, followed by Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) – with approximately 16% of managers tempted to swerve a Double Gameweek armband candidate.

THE CANDIDATES

ALEXANDER ISAK/CALLUM WILSON/KIERAN TRIPPIER

Under the astute management of Eddie Howe, Newcastle United edge ever closer to UEFA Champions League qualification promising an immediate return on investment for the Saudi ownership since their 2021 takeover.

With the Magpies’ penetrative in attack, teak-tough in defence, and with winning mentality, their cut-price assets have proven to be shrewd buys in Fantasy.

None more so than Alexander Isak, who has dazzled in his debut Premier League season since swapping San Sebastian for Tyneside.

The Swede’s 11 attacking returns this season – scoring ten times and supplying a single assist – is a testament to how well Isak has adapted, with strong recent underlying numbers to rival his strike partner.

Isak’s shot volumes are identical to Wilson’s over the last six, with the Swede’s 12 goal attempts and 10 shots in the box equal to Newcastle’s ‘number 9’ – but unbeaten by any other Newcastle asset over the period.

The former Real Sociedad frontman certainly has the game-time edge despite three early withdrawals over the last half-dozen games, with his average minutes per appearance trouncing Wilson’s (72.8 to 52.2).  

With expected minutes projections becoming a real edge in the Fantasy arena, it’s notable that Isak can play two positions in Eddie Howe’s frontline.

Alexander IsakCallum Wilson
Time played72.852.2
Expected goals (xG)0.20.6
Expected goal involvement (xGI)0.40.6
Big chances0.50.8
Shots in the box1.71.7
Penalty box touches4.54.0
Chances created0.70.8

Above: A comparison between Isak and Wilson with averages per appearance over their last half-dozen matches

Meanwhile, Callum Wilson has once again proven himself as Newcastle United’s leading attacking asset, with 20 attacking returns in a typically injury-hit season no mean feat.

He has certainly stepped up his production in recent weeks and despite parity in the shot volume stakes, Wilson dominates the high-quality chances over the last six.

Wilson betters Isak for big chances (5 to 3), expected goals (xG, 3.47 to 1.49), and expected goal involvement (xGI, 3.74 to 2.20) – all team-leading totals for the former Bournemouth man.

Just two starts – and as many withdrawals – and four substitute appearances over that period highlights the high-risk roulette of gambling on Wilson’s expected minutes.

However, the space between fixtures is potentially beneficial to Wilson’s game-time prospects, with Newcastle United playing Saturday–Thursday–Monday, and two home games saving on travel.

And while it’s not very often that Sean Longstaff (£4.3m) impacts our Fantasy plans, the combative midfielder’s absence through injury against Arsenal on Sunday opened the door for Eddie Howe to field Isak and Wilson together in attack.

Eddie Howe stated “I just felt it was the right time with how both players have performed. Sean Longstaff’s injury creates a gap for us. I believe the system can work.”

The question remains whether Howe will persist with an ultra-attacking system against De Zerbi’s Brighton after Arteta bloodied his nose – and with the Champions League hanging in the balance.

Long-term planners would have earmarked Kieran Trippier as strong armband material but a torrid seven-game run without a Premier League clean sheet has dented confidence in the Magpies’ defence.

Notably, the recent defensive underlying numbers for Howe’s rear-guard have slipped, ranking ninth for expected goals conceded (xGC, 8.50) over the last six matches.

Examining season-long numbers, the former ‘Atleti’ man ranks second-best for expected assists (xA, 10.84) – with only midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) faring better (xA, 13.94).

A cursory glance over the recent data shows no dip in output for Trippier, with the full-back placing in the top two for successful crosses (20) and key passes (21) over the last six.

He also represents the highest set-piece threat in the division over that same period, placing in the top two for successful corners (14) and accurate free-kicks (four).

Above: Kieran Trippier places in the top two for successful crosses (20) and key passes (21) over the last six

Eddie Howe’s charges visit Leeds United on Saturday with the Elland Road outfit struggling for Premier League survival.

Leeds are without a clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League matches, and no side has conceded more goals (15) in the last six home matches.

Over the sample, Leeds shipped the second-most shots in the box (62) and placed bottom for chances conceded from their right flank (28) – a statistic that boosts Isak’s stock.

Meanwhile, Brighton have registered just two clean sheets in away matches this season, despite ranking fourth-best for expected goals conceded (xGC, 8.29) over their last half dozen road trips.

Over that sample, De Zerbi’s side conceded the fewest big chances (six) and placed in the top three for shots in the box against (43) and shots on target conceded (18).

For those tempted by Trippier’s clean sheet prospects, Leeds have failed to blank in their last ten Premier League matches, despite generating just eight big chances in their last six at home.

But Brighton ranks second-best for expected goals (xG, 13.78) over their last six away matches, placing in the top two over that period for shots on target (37) and big chances (22).

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER/KAORU MITOMA

467 Comments Post a Comment
  1. liboo
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    A.Welbeck + murphy

    B. Wilson + maclister

    ????
    I am already have mitoma and isak

    
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      BBBBBB

      
    2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      b

      
    3. n-doggg
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      
    4. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      
  2. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    De Gea or Ederson scores more this gw ?

    
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      DDG
      City don't do clean sheets lately.

      
  3. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    tempted to use my 2 FT to do jota + marti to wilson + mahrez but would leave me with a midfield benching headache.. should I just do Jota to Wilson and roll FT?

    Kepa (raya)
    White Trippier Shaw (Mings, Veltman)
    Mac Mito Rash salah marti - who to bench here!
    haaland isak jota

    
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      yes justb the wilson tranny

      
    2. Chrisaa87
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Yes just wilson

      
  4. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bottomed sorry..

    Anything worthy of a hit? 1.9 itb 0FT
    Kepa
    Trippier* Botman* Estu* Trent
    Olise Foden Mitoma*
    Kane Haaland Isak* (c)

    Iversen March Maddison Pinnock

    
    1. n-doggg
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gtg

      
    2. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks ok

      
    3. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      looks good mate

      
    4. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      id prob do march to mac for a hit and bench estu

      
  5. n-doggg
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    All set with correct benching?! Bit of a headache this week

    Kepa
    Trippier, taa, schlar
    Mahrez, rashford, Bruno, mitoma, macalister
    Haaland, isak (c)

    Alvarez, estupinan, shaw

    
    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      yes

      
    2. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      id play alvarez ahead of bruno persoanlly

      
    3. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      just now

      G2G

      
  6. JoeSoap
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Current plan below for free. Any thought or better suggestions at this stage?

    GW36 March>McAllister
    GW37 Salah/Mee>KDB/Stones

    Steele
    Trippier, Botman, TAA
    Salah, Rashford, Mitoma, March, Martinelli
    Isak, Haaland,
    Raya, Shaw, Watkins, Mee,

    
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      looks very sensible

      
  7. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    LAST QUESTION!

    who scores more

    a) saka (bha, nfo wol) +4

    b) Mac (ars, newc, sout, mci, avl)

    
    1. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Close call. Macs two extra games cancels out the 4 and he has two extra games to score more so maybe edges it. Saka more explosive though.

      
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You get a bit of £ with the move (assuming it's Saka to Mac) so does that give you better options next week? If so it makes B more worthwhile

      
  8. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Why is Mitoma out of favour against Mac?

    
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      stats arent as good

      
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Mitoma lot of good chances, no returns.
      Mac A few chances but some jammy returns.

      
  9. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    GTG?

    Raya
    TAA, Trippier (VC), Dunk
    Salah, Rashford, Mitoma, Martinelli
    Isak (C), Wilson, Haland

    Subs: Ward, March, Mee, Castagne

    
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      ya

      
  10. J to the T
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start one
    A. Gueli (BOU)
    B. White (BHA)
    C. Moreno (TOT)

    
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      hmmm A

      
    2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      just now

      a

      
  11. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    1ft would you go :
    a. Mahrez
    b. Wilson
    * got Isak

    
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      a

      
  12. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    How is she looking? Going to do Watkins to Greenwood and roll a transfer to give me the below:

    Raya
    Trippier, Botman, Estupinan, Trent
    Rashford, Mitoma, Salah, Martinelli
    Haaland, (C)Isak

    Kepa, Shaw, Grealish, Greenwood

    a. G2G? Can get Bruno and KDB in for free in 37

    b. Keep Watkins and do Martinelli to Mac Allister (but can only get one of Bruno or KDB for free)?

    
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      a, good plan

      
    2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      just now

      a

      
  13. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    DDG
    TAA / Estupinan / Trippier
    Salah / Rashford / Mitoma / Mac
    Wilson / Isak / Haaland

    Raya / Shaw / Grealish / Gabriel

    GTG?

    
    1. AgentRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I might put Grealish ahead of Shaw but otherwise yeah looks great

      
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Nice team, was on my shortlist of moves to get something like this

      
  14. AnfieldLad
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play 1
    a) Estu
    B) Stones
    C) Grealish

    
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      none of those really appeal! b is you must

      
  15. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    G2g guys in terms of starting line up? almost tempted to play marti isntead of mito..

    Kepa
    White Shaw Tripp
    Rash Salah Mito Mac
    Isak(c) Wilson Halaand

    raya marti mings veltman

    
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      No. Mitoma hasn't returned but has been getting in good positions and has a double. You're overthinking it.

      
      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        just now

        thanks, i've just put Mings instad of White but have marti as 1st sub then. also Kepa instead of Raya?

        
  16. theshazly
    5 mins ago

    My team :

    Steele ( Iversen )

    Stones TAA Botman ( Dalot, Bueno )
    Rashford Salah Mitoma Odegard Son
    Haaland Wilson ( Enciso )

    Who to bench ?

    Enciso against ARS,NEW or Son against AVL ?

    
  17. abaalan
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play 1:
    A) Shaw
    B) TAA
    C) Akanji
    D) Grealish
    E) Bruno

    Transfer 1; WAtkins to
    1) Isak
    2) Wilson

    Captain:
    A) Wilson/Isak
    B) Mac
    C) Mitoma
    D) Haaland

    
  18. theshazly
    3 mins ago

    My team :

    Steele ( Iversen )

    Stones TAA Botman ( Dalot, Bueno )
    Rashford Salah Mitoma Odegard Son
    Haaland Wilson ( Enciso )

    Who to bench ?

    Enciso against ARS,NEW or Son against AVL ???

    
    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Enciso

      
  19. battlecat
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hear me out, March and Watkins to Bruno and Greenwood using 2FTs.

    Leaves me with 2x Brighton and 2x Newcastle this week but sets me up nicely for GW37 with 3x Man Utd, 2x Man City and scope for a third or an Arsenal fella.

    Surely Man United are worthy of investment with 3 tasty home fixtures and a nice away.

    Or just be boring and do March to Mac Allister and roll Bruno to next week.

    Wolves at home though….

    
  20. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you play Steele ( DGW ) I have Estupinan.
    OR
    Kepa ( H ) Forrest ???

    
  21. Chrisaa87
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Dont know what to do, feeling quite content with my team by have 2 fts

    Steele (Iversen)
    Tripp dunk TAA (Shaw toti)
    Mito salah rash grealish marti
    Isak haaland (alvarez)

    Could go
    1.alvarez to Wilson (bench headache)
    2.Dunk to botman? (or someone else?
    3.Grealish to mac
    4.something else
    3.
    Grealish to

    

