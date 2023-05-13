3pm team news: No Rashford, Mendy in for Kepa

Five more Premier League matches follow on from an end-to-end, four-goal thriller at Elland Road.

Manchester United can move back level on points with Newcastle United with a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers today but they’ll have to do it without Marcus Rashford, whose leg injury prevents him from involvement in Erik ten Hag’s squad today.

Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and a fit-again Raphael Varane return to the line-up, with Wout Weghorst and Tyrell Malacia dropping to the bench and Rashford missing out altogether.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui keeps the same 10 outfield players but makes a change between the posts, with Daniel Bentley starting ahead of Jose Sa.

And there’s a change in goal made by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, too, as Edouard Mendy replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Raheem Sterling, Mateo Kovacic, Joao Felix and Lewis Hall also come into the side as Mykhailo Mudryk and Kai Havertz drop to the bench.

N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell are out injured.

Joe Worrall comes in for the benched Brennan Johnson in the only switch made by Forest boss Steve Cooper, who reverts to a more defensive 3-4-2-1 set-up.

The only change across the two teams at Villa Park, where Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur, sees Leon Bailey come in for Bertrand Traore.

And Roy Hodgson’s only alteration at Selhurst Park sees Will Hughes deputise for an injured Jeffrey Schlupp.

Chris Mepham and Ilya Zabarnyi oust Marco Senesi and Adam Smith from the Bournemouth backline, meanwhile.

Southampton manager Ruben Selles make two enforced changes for a must-win game, with the absent Armel Bella-Kotchap and Che Adams replaced by Lyanco and Paul Onuachu.

Fulham are unchanged, so Aleksandar Mitrovic has to settle for a place among the substitutes on his return from an eight-game ban.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Cash, Diego Carlos, Traore, Chambers, Duran, Olsen, Digne, Dendoncker, Kamara.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Emerson, Romero, Lenglet, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies, Son, Richarlison, Kane.

Subs: Sanchez, Perisic, Danjuma, Kulusevski, Moura, Sarr, Bissouma, Austin, Craig.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Badiashile, Fernandez, Silva, Kovacic, Félix, Chalobah, Sterling, Gallagher, Madueke, Hall.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Ziyech, Datro Fofana, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Fofana.

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Worrall, Mangala, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White, Niakhate, Yates, Aurier, Danilo, Lodi, Felipe.

Subs: Hennessey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Kouyate, Freuler, Boly, Ayew.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Guaita, Lokonga, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada, Riedewald

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Vina; Rothwell, Lerma; Ouattara, Billing, Christie; Solanke

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Cook, Brooks, Smith, Stacey, Moore, Senesi, Anthony

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Martial.

Subs: Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Dalot, Weghorst, Pellistri, Butland, Elanga, Garnacho.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Gomes, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Lemina, Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha, Costa.

Subs: Jose Sa, Collins, Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Sarabia, Joao Gomes, Adama Traore, Bueno.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Lyanco, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Walcott, Alcaraz, S Armstrong, Onuachu.

Subs: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Bree, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Mara, Aribo, A Armstrong.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Willian, Vinicius.

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Soares, Lukic, Harris, Kebano, Solomon, Decordova-Reid, Mitrovic.