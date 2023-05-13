104
Dugout Discussion May 13

3pm team news: No Rashford, Mendy in for Kepa

104 Comments
Five more Premier League matches follow on from an end-to-end, four-goal thriller at Elland Road.

Manchester United can move back level on points with Newcastle United with a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers today but they’ll have to do it without Marcus Rashford, whose leg injury prevents him from involvement in Erik ten Hag’s squad today.

Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and a fit-again Raphael Varane return to the line-up, with Wout Weghorst and Tyrell Malacia dropping to the bench and Rashford missing out altogether.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui keeps the same 10 outfield players but makes a change between the posts, with Daniel Bentley starting ahead of Jose Sa.

And there’s a change in goal made by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, too, as Edouard Mendy replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Raheem Sterling, Mateo Kovacic, Joao Felix and Lewis Hall also come into the side as Mykhailo Mudryk and Kai Havertz drop to the bench.

N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell are out injured.

Joe Worrall comes in for the benched Brennan Johnson in the only switch made by Forest boss Steve Cooper, who reverts to a more defensive 3-4-2-1 set-up.

The only change across the two teams at Villa Park, where Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur, sees Leon Bailey come in for Bertrand Traore.

And Roy Hodgson’s only alteration at Selhurst Park sees Will Hughes deputise for an injured Jeffrey Schlupp.

Chris Mepham and Ilya Zabarnyi oust Marco Senesi and Adam Smith from the Bournemouth backline, meanwhile.

Southampton manager Ruben Selles make two enforced changes for a must-win game, with the absent Armel Bella-Kotchap and Che Adams replaced by Lyanco and Paul Onuachu.

Fulham are unchanged, so Aleksandar Mitrovic has to settle for a place among the substitutes on his return from an eight-game ban.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Cash, Diego Carlos, Traore, Chambers, Duran, Olsen, Digne, Dendoncker, Kamara.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Emerson, Romero, Lenglet, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies, Son, Richarlison, Kane.

Subs: Sanchez, Perisic, Danjuma, Kulusevski, Moura, Sarr, Bissouma, Austin, Craig.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Badiashile, Fernandez, Silva, Kovacic, Félix, Chalobah, Sterling, Gallagher, Madueke, Hall.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Ziyech, Datro Fofana, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Fofana.

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Worrall, Mangala, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White, Niakhate, Yates, Aurier, Danilo, Lodi, Felipe.

Subs: Hennessey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Kouyate, Freuler, Boly, Ayew.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Guaita, Lokonga, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada, Riedewald

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Vina; Rothwell, Lerma; Ouattara, Billing, Christie; Solanke

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Cook, Brooks, Smith, Stacey, Moore, Senesi, Anthony

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Martial.

Subs: Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Dalot, Weghorst, Pellistri, Butland, Elanga, Garnacho.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Gomes, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Lemina, Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha, Costa.

Subs: Jose Sa, Collins, Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Sarabia, Joao Gomes, Adama Traore, Bueno.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Lyanco, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Walcott, Alcaraz, S Armstrong, Onuachu.

Subs: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Bree, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Mara, Aribo, A Armstrong.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Willian, Vinicius.

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Soares, Lukic, Harris, Kebano, Solomon, Decordova-Reid, Mitrovic.

  Sharkytect
    
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    At very real risk of having no keeper this week. Steele and kepa owner...

    Open Controls
    Fred54
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      What would be the point of Steele being dropped now? Just causes more uncertainty.

      Open Controls
      Fred54
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ignore me, complete brain fade.

        Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Who will you get next GW?

      Open Controls
    JELLYFISH
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same. Considering DDG for next week

      Open Controls
  Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    I've only got one player in the three o'clocks.

    Come on Harry, you horse-faced assassin.

    Open Controls
  Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Let's go Lindelof! 😀

    Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Willock assist is gonna be added tomorrow isn't it. Ergo, no FPL points for it.

    Open Controls
    Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      F**k you Solly March

      Open Controls
    Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      It's a clear assist in FPL terms, would be very unfair if not added back!

      Open Controls
      Helviusling
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        It took quite awhile to be added, then it was added. And a few minutes later is was removed again. So I think they will NOT re-add it again for FPL atleast.

        Open Controls
        Salalalala
          • 4 Years
          just now

          But why though?

          Open Controls
    Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      The official FPL Twitter even says it's an assist. Mind you they've also used a pic of Harry Maguire to advertise the rest of today's fixtures.

      Open Controls
      Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Can honestly see them forgetting about it. Then correcting it tomorrow when it's too late.

        Open Controls
  gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Isak over Wilson gone so horribly so far, but if that 2nd penalty was just a few minutes later then Isak outcores Wilson by a decent margin.

    Really fine margins.

    Open Controls
    NateDog
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not sure I'd call a 7pt difference with another game to go "gone horribly"

      Open Controls
      TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would...

        Open Controls
      TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Especially when you realise that it's not a 7 point difference if you capped Wilson

        Open Controls
  gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Kepa benched a week before their double. Cheers Frank. C##t.

    Open Controls
    Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Lol. Harsh.

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Actually not surprised this happened at the end of the season at all.

      Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      He does wear a coat.

      Open Controls
    Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Execrable language

      Open Controls
    Fred54
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Clearly Frank is chasing and playing differentials.

      Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd rather it be now than next week. At least I know to replace him with DDG.

      Open Controls
    DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He is indeed. And look at what Mendy has just done lol

      Open Controls
  Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Need a United double CS please

    Open Controls
  Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    DDG
    Shaw Stones Estupinian
    Mitoma Salah Mac Mahrez Rashford
    Haaland Wilson

    Raya Isak Trippier Trent

    9 dgw players

    Anything to change???

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Looks good. I've got a similar side bar DDG

      Open Controls
  Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Solly March injury caused me to bring in Willock instead of my planned transfer of Jota -> Wilson. Mr March single handedly derailing my season.

    Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      You would have captained him too?

      Open Controls
      Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Probably, yes.

        Open Controls
        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          11 mins ago

          Surely a hit would be worthwhile and have got a better mid?

          Open Controls
          Mr. O'Connell
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Willock did alright tbf. Just didn't get any points.

            Open Controls
            TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              4 mins ago

              Should have got Ramsey.

              Open Controls
              Mr. O'Connell
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Thought about it, I blame Solly March

                Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Should've just benched March like the cool kids...

      Open Controls
      Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Rashford and Coufal on the bench, lads

        Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Couldn't you have benched March

      Open Controls
      Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        See above

        Open Controls
  Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    who's your biggest differential in current games?

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lindelöf

      Open Controls
    Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
      Red Star Toro
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        can be good today

        Open Controls
        Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          He never delivers unfortunately

          Open Controls
    Fred54
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      A benched Shaw. :Sigh:

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bruno + Shaw

      Open Controls
    Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      for me it's Watkins and I had a heart attack seeing a notification for a villa goal, nothing though ._.

      Open Controls
    Sure You Did
      7 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        "in current games"

        Open Controls
      Red Star Toro
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I'm trying to get over the pain of Newcastle game, stay on the last page please, thank you

        Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
      Red Star Toro
        • 8 Years
        just now

        let's go

        Open Controls
    NateDog
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Shaw as he's the only player I have

      Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Doesn't matter. Even if my players get returns, they don't translate to FPL points.

      Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Neto...

      Open Controls
      TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Now that's what I call a differential

        Open Controls
  tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ramsey G

    Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Surprised not Watkins

      Open Controls
  g40steve
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Spursy

    Open Controls
  OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    For Next GW and it's bet early to ask but if u have both Rash & Shaw who also to get from Manu
    & Not ( Bruno)

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      DDG

      Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I would get Bruno but will get ddg as kepa dropped.

      Open Controls
  Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anthony is a Goalkeeper's dream, just dive to your right.

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Every shot’s the same repeat

      Open Controls
  Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Chilwell rashford and kepa owner 🙁

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Dead team?

      Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Same, not an issue as such this GW but need upgrading next GW.

      Open Controls
    Fred54
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Chilwell is basically the entire Chelsea attack in most games. Lampard just picking names out of a hat.

      Open Controls
    Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Double Che defense is asking for trouble tbh

      Open Controls
  g40steve
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Forest

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Whooooo

      Open Controls
      g40steve
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Aywoni

        Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Awoniyi

      Open Controls
      g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Spelling police

        Open Controls
  tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Forest Score

    Open Controls
    tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Awoniyi G

      Open Controls
    g40steve
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nearly threw my coffee all over the lounge 🙂

      Open Controls
      tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Ha 😀

        Open Controls
  Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Asking for a friend, so WHU basically safe unless Leeds wins next 2 matches and also claws back a -13 goal difference, at the same time WHU in 3 matches just 1 point and safety?

    Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      yes

      Open Controls
      Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thank you

        Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Jammy Kepa owners (me included) 😉

    Open Controls
    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Always said Raya was the right pick over Kepa. Honestly....

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Same! God we are crap. Hope Kepa isn't subbed on 😀

      Open Controls
      Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        God, imagine

        Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Was Mendy at fault ?

      Open Controls
      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Came off his line for a ball and got nowhere near it

        Open Controls
  Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Forest could win the More Money Than Sense Cup.

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Their opponents may rival them...

      Open Controls
  THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kepa would've saved that.

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      It was a bug mistakes from Mendy. Lampard masterclass

      Open Controls
      Fred54
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He was flapping like a butterfly.

        Open Controls
  TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Taiwo's on fire, your defence is terrified

    Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Charity Chelsea helping Forest stay up I see, very kind of Lampard

    Open Controls
  Tasty Jerk
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    We all over Bournemouth, just need that final ball. Nice one Forest!!!

    Open Controls
  Fred54
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Played Raya over Kepa.

    Any chance of Kepa coming on at halftime?

    Open Controls
    Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      It’s just so rare unless injuries

      Open Controls
      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Red card possible.

        Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      To save a penalty, probably.

      Open Controls
  THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Where has my Willock assist gone?

    He crossed the ball, handball for a pen that was scored….

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      It'll return

      https://twitter.com/OfficialFPL/status/1657374070667722752

      Open Controls
    Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      They are transferring it to Isak

      Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      They're giving it to Kane

      Open Controls
  Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Some were laughing when I mentione Awoniyi in the hot topic

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I posted Forest would score 🙂

      Open Controls
  Fred54
    • 8 Years
    just now

    People genuinely capped Trippier?!

    I thought it was a twitter prank.

    Open Controls

