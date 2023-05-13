FPL Gameweek 36 complete guide: Tips, picks, team news, predicted XIs

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 13 May at 11:00 BST.
WHEN ARE THE REMAINING DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS?
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: When are the FPL Double Gameweeks?
- THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE DUFFY: A history of FPL Double Gameweeks
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 36?
- SCOUT PICKS:: Newcastle triple-up includes Wilson
- SCOUT SQUAD: Marc, Neale, Sam and Tom best players for FPL Gameweek 36
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Madueke, Willock + Calvert-Lewin
- THE WATCHLIST: Arsenal players back on the radar
GAMEWEEK 36 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS: March + Rashford injury latest plus Friday updates
- TEAM NEWS: Thursday’s injury updates
- TEAM NEWS: Neale and Joe’s video round-up
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?
OPINION AND ANALYSIS
- TOM FREEMAN: March replacements, Isak or Wilson?
- TOM FREEMAN: The Arsenal and Leeds weaknesses to target
- FPL GENERAL: £4.6m Ferguson and a Newcastle defence triple-up
- LATERISER: £4.6m Enciso + midfield punts
- ZOPHAR’S Q&A: Isak + Wilson double-up, benching headaches
- COMMUNITY: Who are the best Solly March replacements in FPL?
- BIG NUMBERS: The key Opta player and team stats
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 36?
- CAPTAINCY VIDEO: Marc and Joe discuss the runners and riders
- CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 36?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- RATE MY TEAM TOOL: FPL points projections for Gameweeks 36-38
- RATE MY TEAM SURGERY: With five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
TEAM REVEALS
- DAVID MUNDAY: Wilson and Isak double-up for Gameweek 36
- AZ: March out, Mac Allister in
- GIANNI: Captaining a single Gameweeker?
- FPL GENERAL: Two free transfers to use
- ANDY AND JOE: Transfer plans revealed on Members stream
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
- THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: FPL transfers, rank, template + more
- HALL OF FAME UPDATE: Where do you rank?
MORE GAMEWEEK 36 VIDEO CONTENT
- GOALS IMMINENT: Joe and Tom highlight the players who are ‘due’
- SCOUTCAST: Andy, Seb and Flapjack look ahead to Gameweek 36
- BURNING QUESTIONS: Pras and Danny preview Double Gameweek 36
- TIPS: Flapjack with the some pre-deadline advice
- FPL HARRY: A hypothetical Gameweek 36 Wildcard
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 35
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Is Haaland still on pens?
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Porro + Madueke impress, Chilwell injury latest
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: How did Isak and Wilson fare ahead of Double Gameweek 36?
- MONDAY SCOUT NOTES: March injury latest, Maddison pen, Steele mistake + 21 goals
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
