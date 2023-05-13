1508
FPL Gameweek 36 complete guide: Tips, picks, team news, predicted XIs

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 13 May at 11:00 BST.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

  1. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Should have captained Isak

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      And I did!

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Time will tell

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          True, we'll see when the game updates if I'm right

      2. Sure You Did
        5 mins ago

        And?

        1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          He did

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRdg1MOYxHo

        2. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          You did, for sure!

    2. Tango74
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I capt haaland , oh well

  2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Dont know what the worry is over capping Isak or Wilson. Both going to get plenty of mins v two poor defences

    1. Sure You Did
      7 mins ago

      Wilson has more points in less minutes. I own both and couldn't care less.

    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      And both double blank as Salah and Haaland share 40 points.

    3. Nazz
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wilson to make 20 min appearance over two games

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        He doesnt need long to contribute usually

      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Scored more points than Isak in less time, trumps for Pens

  3. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Good luck to everyone that has captained Wilson & have same players as me! 🙂

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      So no luck for the my team then 😉

    2. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Got to enjoy the last couple weeks so went Wilson as well

      Can score off bench worst case

  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Quick survey, were you happy with your starting XI? Yes or No? 😛

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      No

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not really lol

    3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Happier before March and Rash got nobbled, to be fair.

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not really with KDB hold and Stones blocking a straight move to Mahrez this week.

      Rashford too.

      Still, it's all the fun of the fair!

    5. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      No I never am
      Played Raya over kepa.
      A few weeks ago played kepa over raya when kepa got 1 & raya 9!

    6. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      No. That's the worst team I've put out this season. Never been more sure of a red arrow.

      Ederson, Solanke, Rashford is about as nailed as you get for 5 points.

      Only 1 Brighton player (tbf I'm sick of Brighton).

    7. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      It's OK, biggest issue was Grealish v Rashford all week but I did feel confident Grealish would start so I suppose it should have helped. Punted on moving Stones to Porro and putting him first on bench so we'll see there, did Stones out to give me room to get KDB next week

  5. HD7
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Started Estup over Stones, Rashford over Grealish and Captained Isak over Wilson and Haaland

    Time will tell

  6. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Even if one of Wilson or Isak don't start, they are likely to come off the bench and contribute. And then probably start against Brighton.

  7. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    People on twitter having a meltdown with no leaks and having to use their own brains for a change is fascinating to see.

    1. sunzip14
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not on FFS?

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haha

    3. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yep

    4. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lol. Only City fixtures have guaranteed team leaks

    5. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Using a leak is using your brain

    6. Tango74
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think better without leaks as you just said . As you haft yourself to blame

    7. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I liked the fact didn't have leaks...otherwise would've got lot of last minute Wilson transfers & C

    8. Tango74
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Also now people have to decide who best captain is ,lots off differentials

  8. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    I like no leaks

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Football for the purist

    2. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      no news is good news they say

    3. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Me to!

    4. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      The issue is not using leakec information its stopping the leakers in the first place

    5. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      #NoSpoonfeeders

  9. Johnjo
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Was poised to get Wilson but due to lack of team news went for Joelinton in the end. Hope it wasn't the wrong decision.

  10. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Switching between dunk an rash last 10 minutes! Benched rash in case of a late cameo, just have to hope t hag wasn’t bluffing !

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sounds like he’s out, don’t worry

  11. Holteenderinthesky
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Isak gets the Armband
    Andreas&Grealish>Madueke&Bruno for next week as well. Fed up of the Grealish will he play won't he play.

    This week's lineup.
    De Gea
    TAA, VVD, Estu
    KDB, Bruno, Mitoma, Madueke
    Haaland, Isak(C), Wilson

    Steele, Rashford, Moreno, Zouma

    Likely a city defender in next week

  12. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Leicester can’t defend ffs

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah (c)

    2. sunzip14
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I hope they can score one. Benched TAA and started Shaw 1 minute before deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        You shouldn’t have benched Trent imo

      2. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        shaw playing cb. Good luck

        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          he might not with Varane back

      3. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I'm sure they will score but benching a TAA in midfield against this Leicester team seems crazy

  13. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Playing Watkins, captaining Willock, and rolling a transfer despite having no Newcastle striker.
    Let's get battered then.

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Could pay off.
      Think Watkins scores

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Feels inevitable that Watkins and Toney score this week
      Interesting captain punt, good luck!

  14. Reece’s Pieces
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Win or Burn

    I just did a last minute Captain swap from Wilson to Salah.

    Relying on Wilson hasn’t gone well in the past

  15. Danno - Emre Canada
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Never would I have thought two Newcastle CFs would be the topic of conversation going into GW36 of FPL, crazy times!
    Watch Haaland score a 20%min hat-trick ha

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Once upon a time it was Dennis or King for Watford.

      Remember that fruitful evening?

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Dunk and Duffy!

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sane & Mane

  16. ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any Mac10 captainers in the house ?

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Az has (or so he said yesterday)

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah not vs Arsenal and Newcastle

  17. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Whenever I actually get up and come here for leaky bum time, there's no material released

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You have jinxed us, Mr Imodium

  18. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Cue Haaland hauling and the casuals benefiting from captain pts

    1. Tango74
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I play every week for last 15 years , I’ve capt haaland

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Doing nothing often works out best.

  19. The Train Driver
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    It's time for Gandhi to get his a*s kicked..

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Turn the other cheek!

  20. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Isak- get in!

    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      ?

  21. Kane Lane
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah is the the man to cap this week. Bottled it...

  22. Hazardous1221
    1 min ago

    On a scale of 1-10, how much of a moron am I for benching Trent and starting Shaw last minute?

    My reasoning was basically that I'm chasing someone who's 22 points ahead in my mini league and there's not much difference between our teams.

    1. TanN
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I was torn between trent and dalot I can't lie. I went with trent

  23. TanN
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Might live to regret not captaining Haaland, if he does start it may be a bloodbath!

    Happy with Isak though I think....

  24. nolard
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Steele
    TAA, Trippier, Dias
    KDB, Mitoma, MacA, Gakpo
    Haaland, Isak, Wilson(c)

    Reckon 85-90 points, if Captain strikes.

  25. Twisted Saltergater
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Thought the deadline was 11:30 and came on FFS looking for late team news lol

    Oh well, gone with the gut and Wilson(c) it is!

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      \0/

