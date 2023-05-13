1015
Dugout Discussion May 13

Leeds v Newcastle team news: Wilson + Isak start

1,015 Comments
The Premier League action gets underway at Elland Road at 12:30 BST, a match that features one of just two teams to play twice in Gameweek 36.

Newcastle United’s ‘double’ begins with a visit to Leeds United, with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion to follow on Thursday.

Virtually all of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in the lunchtime kick-off is on the Magpies, then, and the team news is broadly positive for the key Fantasy assets on show.

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak start together for the second match running, the former presumably set to lead the line again and the latter stationed on the left flank.

Eddie Howe has made only one change from the team beaten 2-0 by Arsenal last Sunday, with Miguel Almiron replacing Jacob Murphy on the right wing.

As for the hosts, Sam Allardyce has recalled top scorer Rodrigo Moreno at the expense of the benched Wilfried Gnonto.

Patrick Bamford keeps his place.

The cheapest ‘forward’ in FPL, £4.0m-rated Sam Greenwood, also starts, as does Robin Koch.

Adam Forshaw and Marc Roca are back among the substitutes as a result.

Above: The Gameweek 36 ‘effective ownership’ stats of the top 10,000 FPL managers

Isak is the most-captained player of the Gameweek if we look at LiveFPL’s numbers for the current top 10,000 Fantasy managers, handed the armband by almost two-thirds of them.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Bamford, Harrison, Rodrigo, Kristensen, McKennie, Wober, Greenwood.

Subs: Meslier, Forshaw, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Struijk, Rutter, Gnonto, Gray.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Joelinton, Wilson, Isak, Almiron, Willock, Burn, Guimares.

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.

  1. Ten Hag of Bud
    51 mins ago

    Just uncanny how many times the early game kills my ACCA. It is no fun at all!

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Every time. I just avoid it now.

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Mugs game. Unexpected results happen every week.

      Open Controls
  2. Vinyl78LP
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Wheres my Willock (c) assist ?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Cross only brushed Firpos fingertips. Needs full hand contact to be deemed an assist.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Is that a rule?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Must be

          Open Controls
    2. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Why was it removed, strange!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        I think it's been credited.

        Hazz posted a link above.

        Open Controls
        1. Salalalala
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          Still no assist, was it someone else who crossed?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
    3. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      I thought Wilson crossed it, was surprised but happy to see willock assist, own both

      Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Alying needs testing 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. RedJive79
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      I thought that. Is he alright?

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Amphetamine?

      He's warming up for a Saturday night at the Corn Exchange.

      Open Controls
  4. Arvin-ation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Just seen no Kepa ffs

    Open Controls
  5. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    My J Murphy gamble paid off bigtime

    Open Controls
  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Hasn't Kepa been playing pretty well for Chelsea? Lampard the fraud!

    Open Controls
    1. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Lampard going with differentials now to try and beat opponents.

      Open Controls
      1. OverTinker
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        hahaha

        Open Controls
      2. Fred54
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      He's been okay but not as good as pre-Lampard (not surprising, Lampard doesn't set us up that well defensively).

      Mendy was a Lampard purchase so always thought he'd get at least 2.game before the end of the season.

      Part of the reason why I did get Ederson with the double in mind, although that hasn't worked out too well either.

      Open Controls
  7. PlayPercentage
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Double Newcastle defence didn't go so well (Trips, Burn)...
    I can see them being outscored this week by the single game players on my bench.

    Open Controls
    1. In Like Flynn.
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      The last half dozen games of the season make the lottery look predictable.

      Open Controls
  8. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    That Wilson YC was a 13% rank drop. Ouch.

    Open Controls
  9. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    What game to watch?

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      46 mins ago

      Man U, for the comedic value.

      Open Controls
    2. Spg76
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Chelsea Forest

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
    3. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      We in Serbia have multi

      Open Controls
  10. Sure You Did
    46 mins ago

    Isak to be rested next game.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      37 mins ago

      Aww still vying for attention, bless

      Open Controls
    2. Spg76
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Massive Isak(c) fail. Gutted

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Rested for what? They need points.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        16 mins ago

        Don’t feed it 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      They don't play for 5 days, he'll be fine. Probably really depends on who Howe wants for Leicester

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        33 mins ago

        Biggest troll child on here bud, don’t feed it haha

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          29 mins ago

          Ah didn't notice it was him, although you're responding more 😛

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            just now

            Someone has to help these people 🙂

            Open Controls
    5. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      So desperate...

      Open Controls
    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Hmm. Depends if Howe thought both starting worked today or not.

      Open Controls
    7. mdm
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Looks likely now

      Open Controls
      1. Sure You Did
        29 mins ago

        I own him but apparently I’m a troll for suggesting it. Captainers lashing out. Understandable.

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          They’re hurting

          Open Controls
        2. mdm
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I have him, too

          Open Controls
  11. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Looking ahead to next week any changes or roll FT for 2 in GW38?

    Ederson
    TAA Shaw Estu
    Rashford Bruno Salah Mitoma MacA
    Haaland (C) Wilson

    Kepa Trippier Schar Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      You'll probably want a 3rd City player.

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Any suggestions where. Not sure if i fancy any. Would be salah >someone i would imagine but want Salah back for 38

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          KDB maybe. S'ton is pretty meh so maybe Salah stays. I'll probably sell him in DGW fever and take some hits.

          Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Salah to KDB

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Rashford to Mahrez or Foden?

      Open Controls
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Got Estupinan coming on for Rashford. Running out of subs if Stones and Grealish are missing too...

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      I definitely think Grealish plays and less sure of Stones but think he will too. In the minority though

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I hope you're right about Grealish...

        Open Controls
  13. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Best 3rd City player for DGW 37:
    A - Stones
    B - Mahrez
    C - KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      C if you have the money. They're not really comparable tbh.

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Need the next 2 lineups. Might sell Mahrez next GW.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        Agree with this. If KDB gets rested tomorrow I think he's a dead cert for me

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          20 mins ago

          Yeah, that's one way of looking at it.

          Open Controls
  14. Fred54
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Where's my *checks notes* Willock assist?!

    Open Controls
    1. Jengkreng
      32 mins ago

      Yep strange

      Open Controls
    2. TyroneGAA
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      they have removed it .. they added a comment on twitter about giving the assist to willock but the post was online when the points where on fpl.. they removed them after so I think they are gone

      Open Controls
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      It's daylight robbery!

      Open Controls
    4. Vinyl78LP
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Willock (c) cross directly handled, var checked for contact, penalty awarded, penalty scored - there can be no other outcome ?

      Open Controls
    5. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Made a joke before, but I don't think we're getting them now. As if I needed another reason not to play this game anymore.

      Open Controls
    6. Jengkreng
      29 mins ago

      So strange they remove..why...because of his passing/crossing they get the penalty

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Not sure his cross caused Firpo to jump up and touch the ball though

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          He was the reason the ball was there.

          Open Controls
        2. Fred54
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          They have never bothered to this specific about it before.

          Open Controls
        3. Salalalala
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Ball didn't appear out of nowhere, of course Willock crossed it and ball caused all the action

          Open Controls
          1. Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            16 mins ago

            So Firpo had no choice but to jump up and touch it? I think it should be awarded, but I can also see why it might not be.

            Open Controls
            1. Traction Engine Foot
              • 5 Years
              11 mins ago

              Why does what Firpo chooses to do even come into it? The rule's always been that if a player handballs directly the player who plays the ball gets the assist.

              Open Controls
              1. Fitzy.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                "I think it should be awarded"

                Open Controls
  15. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Dalot time to leave or hold?

    Open Controls
  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    🙁

    https://twitter.com/BigManBakar/status/1657378483415261184

    0.31 non pen xG for Schar today - that's more than Wilson & Isak combined.

    Incredible how he has dodged so many points this season, having scored just once from ∼4.8 xG!

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Hopefully a goal vs brighton.

      Open Controls
    2. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      It's almost like a centreback NOT constantly scoring isn't a strange thing.

      Open Controls
    3. Sure You Did
      22 mins ago

      When him over Trip. Once Trips OG gets added, it will be even better.

      Open Controls
    4. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Think he’ll be in my GW1 side next season, pending price difference to Trippier

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        I reckon Newcastle go for another CB. Mins less secure, especially with Europe. Almost a constant injury worry!

        Open Controls
  17. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Best way to get Man U players for the DGW 37:
    A - Raya > DDG
    B - Mings > Shaw
    C - Mahrez > Rashford (if fit)
    D - Avoid Man U players

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      a
      b

      Open Controls
  18. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    As a Wilson owner and Isak (C), would I have been better off Isak or Wilson taking the second pen ?

    Open Controls
    1. Jengkreng
      22 mins ago

      wilson already convert one..so less pressure i think

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      More bonus but your big differential probably was better.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        Isak would have been better. EO gain for Isak 200 - 141 vs Wilson 100 - 49

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      You'd have been better off captaining Wilson.

      Open Controls
    4. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Isak coz you'd have 6bps and wilson probably still on one or two baps

      Open Controls
  19. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Captaining Isak over Wilson fail

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Could be worse, plenty of Trippier cappers.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Half way in tbf

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I have no issues with it, nobody else in my MLs has Wilson and a lot had to take a hit to bring in Isak, some didn't captain him too

      Open Controls
  20. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Trippier continued with his customary 1 pointer
    Willock owners are robbed though, clear assist

    Open Controls
  21. JBG
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    MU only conceded 8 goals at Home and 33 goals away, that is an atrocious away record.

    Open Controls
  22. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Only got luke Shaw on the bench in the 3 o clocks. Hoping for some uneventful 1-1s

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Shaw in my XI but only one, Porro first on the bench though so certainly keeping an eye there in case Grealish doesn't show. Brought him in as a punt for the last 2 weeks

      Open Controls
  23. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Raya (tot) + Mings (liv) > DDG + Shaw (bou, CHE) worth -4?

    Open Controls
  24. white91
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Pretty happy I captained Wilson, every time I’ve taken it off Haaland this season I’ve been made to pay, hopefully he scores next game too.

    Open Controls

