Leeds v Newcastle team news: Wilson + Isak start

The Premier League action gets underway at Elland Road at 12:30 BST, a match that features one of just two teams to play twice in Gameweek 36.

Newcastle United’s ‘double’ begins with a visit to Leeds United, with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion to follow on Thursday.

Virtually all of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in the lunchtime kick-off is on the Magpies, then, and the team news is broadly positive for the key Fantasy assets on show.

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak start together for the second match running, the former presumably set to lead the line again and the latter stationed on the left flank.

Eddie Howe has made only one change from the team beaten 2-0 by Arsenal last Sunday, with Miguel Almiron replacing Jacob Murphy on the right wing.

As for the hosts, Sam Allardyce has recalled top scorer Rodrigo Moreno at the expense of the benched Wilfried Gnonto.

Patrick Bamford keeps his place.

The cheapest ‘forward’ in FPL, £4.0m-rated Sam Greenwood, also starts, as does Robin Koch.

Adam Forshaw and Marc Roca are back among the substitutes as a result.

Above: The Gameweek 36 ‘effective ownership’ stats of the top 10,000 FPL managers

Isak is the most-captained player of the Gameweek if we look at LiveFPL’s numbers for the current top 10,000 Fantasy managers, handed the armband by almost two-thirds of them.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Bamford, Harrison, Rodrigo, Kristensen, McKennie, Wober, Greenwood.

Subs: Meslier, Forshaw, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Struijk, Rutter, Gnonto, Gray.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Joelinton, Wilson, Isak, Almiron, Willock, Burn, Guimares.

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.