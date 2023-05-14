2pm team news: De Bruyne and Grealish benched, Toney injured

There are three Premier League games on Sunday with a double-header up first at 14:00 BST.

Brentford host West Ham United, while Everton meet Manchester City at Goodison Park.

Pep Guardiola makes four changes from the 1-1 draw in Madrid, as Aymeric Laporte, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden come in for John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, all of whom are substitutes.

That means Erling Haaland leads the line, his sixth successive Premier League start.

Everton make just one alteration from their 5-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, as Mason Holgate comes in at left-back in place of Vitalii Mykolenko.

At the Gtech Community Stadium, Ivan Toney misses out due to a minor hamstring injury. Zanka and Frank Onyeka also drop out, with Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa coming in.

As for West Ham, who will be guaranteed Premier League survival if they win, they make a whopping seven changes, with Thursday’s huge Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against AZ Alkmaar in mind.

Only Lukasz Fabianksi, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Tomas Soucek keep their place from last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United. Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma are among those benched, while Michail Antonio misses out entirely with a calf injury.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa

Subs: Cox, Stevens, Roerslev, Zanka, Ajer, Dasilva, Baptiste, Onyeka, Ghoddos

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Fornals, Ings

Subs: Areola, Zouma, Cresswell, Kehrer, Paqueta, Rice, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Holgate, Gueye, Iwobi, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Coady, Welch, Keane, Onana, Gray, Maupay, Simms

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Gundogan, Alvarez, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Gomez, Phillips, Grealish, Palmer, De Bruyne, Bernardo

