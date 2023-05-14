652
Dugout Discussion May 14

2pm team news: De Bruyne and Grealish benched, Toney injured

652 Comments
Share

There are three Premier League games on Sunday with a double-header up first at 14:00 BST.

Brentford host West Ham United, while Everton meet Manchester City at Goodison Park.

Pep Guardiola makes four changes from the 1-1 draw in Madrid, as Aymeric Laporte, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden come in for John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, all of whom are substitutes.

That means Erling Haaland leads the line, his sixth successive Premier League start.

Everton make just one alteration from their 5-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, as Mason Holgate comes in at left-back in place of Vitalii Mykolenko.

At the Gtech Community Stadium, Ivan Toney misses out due to a minor hamstring injury. Zanka and Frank Onyeka also drop out, with Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa coming in.

As for West Ham, who will be guaranteed Premier League survival if they win, they make a whopping seven changes, with Thursday’s huge Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against AZ Alkmaar in mind.

Only Lukasz Fabianksi, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Tomas Soucek keep their place from last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United. Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma are among those benched, while Michail Antonio misses out entirely with a calf injury.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa

Subs: Cox, Stevens, Roerslev, Zanka, Ajer, Dasilva, Baptiste, Onyeka, Ghoddos

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Fornals, Ings

Subs: Areola, Zouma, Cresswell, Kehrer, Paqueta, Rice, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Holgate, Gueye, Iwobi, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Coady, Welch, Keane, Onana, Gray, Maupay, Simms

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Gundogan, Alvarez, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Gomez, Phillips, Grealish, Palmer, De Bruyne, Bernardo

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

652 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    2 BAPS for ederson, none for Raya 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Ouch some impressive last minute manipulation from the towers there

      Open Controls
  2. Calculated Risks
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Benched Grealish and Stones for Mitchell (8) and Pinnock (7)
    Quite happy with that altho Stones wouldn't have mattered

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Benched Shaw and Pinnock, but there was no way I'd play them this week. A Calculated Risk.

      Open Controls
  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Last minute BAP adjustments?
    - Raya drops out of bonus (7 total)
    - Ederson jumps up to 2 bonus points
    - Haaland drops to 1 bonus point

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Robbed.

      Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Ederson 1 bap for each save 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Haaland dropping to 1 bap is good for all you losers battling against Haaland cappers.

      Open Controls
    4. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Fpl towers were so in shock that he managed to keep a clean sheet that they threw a few baps his way.

      Open Controls
  4. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    What a bad decision. I chose to play Raya instead of Ederson.

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Nøob

      Open Controls
  5. sunzip14
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    8erson

    Open Controls
  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Ederson finally keeps a CS with 1.78 xGC 😆

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yeah when he was conceding from xgc of .1×× in previous games

      Open Controls
  7. StoneMountain
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Grealish cameo costs me 10 points:( Mee stranded on the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      Cost me 30 Dunk points

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours ago

      I know the feeling, I lost out on Shaw, and this guy somehow managed to get a 2nd benched slot Eze on his team.

      Open Controls
  8. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    pinnock 7 pointer some small consolation for 3 point Grealo & Alveraz.
    so much for going differential!

    Open Controls
  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Ederson non-owners in the mud 😉

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Raya says hi

      Open Controls
  10. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Thanks Ederson. You owe us owners that clean sheet!!

    Open Controls
  11. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Villa fan wanting an arsenal win with Steele and Mitoma in my team. Conflicting….

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Europa / Conference, it's all the same. Too much of a distraction I think for a club like Villa at this stage.

      Open Controls
  12. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Come on 1-0 Brighton

    Open Controls
  13. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Alvarez plays 90 mins but does nothing in a 3-0 win. Beyond annoying.

    Open Controls
  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Raya and Henry both on 29bps, 1 bp away from bonus - FPL towers sort it out!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Gosh, Pinnock’s stolen the point outright. Only 4 behind Mee (who everyone and his dog seems to have)

      Open Controls
  15. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Mahrez to Gundogan -4?

    Yes or no???

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Only for a -8

      Open Controls
  16. FPL Pillars
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Nice Raya off my bench 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Me too and mee in my starting 11 thanks to zinchenko

      PEACHY

      Open Controls
  17. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Anyone tempted in getting Godugan? or too scared from pep roulette?

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      He was the last player to haul, what could possibly go wrong...

      Open Controls
    2. JELLYFISH
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I think he could be a good punt for those chasing.

      Open Controls
      1. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        This. Him and Mahrez.

        Open Controls
  18. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Mitoma to Gundogan is tempting!! (Have Mac-10)

    Open Controls
  19. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Lots of Hope from my Differential Martinelli

    Open Controls
  20. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    A. Kepa/Raya > De Gea
    B. Rashford > Gundo if injury confirmed
    C. Both for -4

    Open Controls
    1. JELLYFISH
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I’ve already done Kepa > DDG (Steele owner). DDG looking like he could rise tonight so I’d do it.
      Wait on Rashford news before pressing the button on Gundo is my advice

      Open Controls
    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      C for me.

      Open Controls
  21. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Feeling relieved that I didn’t take that hit for Mahrez right now.

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Spend most matches hoping stuff doesn’t happen and Mahrez getting a haul was definitely up there

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Yep, I thought he had a good chance of a haul too.

        Open Controls
  22. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Got Estupinan and Mitoma. No Arsenal... Squeeky bum time.

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Loads don't have Arsenal.

      Open Controls
      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        My mini league rivals have arsenal. Need a bus.

        Open Controls
  23. bialk
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    What a player Goaldogan!

    Open Controls
  24. Vinyl78LP
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Ederson 2 joke baps for 2 'saves' one of which he didn't even touch as only hit bar.

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      You get bps for shots on target too, you must have missed his over head kick...

      Open Controls
  25. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    So if Arsenal lose, City just have to beat Chelsea? Could be high speed roulette spinning for last two matches

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Last home game is 2nd of the DGW37, will want to put on a show. If they make the UCL final, there is a week between final League game, FA Cup and UCL final.

      Open Controls
      1. Fred54
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        *a week between each of those games, plenty of time to rest.

        Open Controls
      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Yes, you might be right, they’re a fit team and plenty of risk. Besides, Arsenal should win today.

        Open Controls
  26. EVAN ALMIGHTY
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    My mate who doesn’t even follow football, accidentally put Gundogan in 2 weeks ago, thinking he was Grealish…

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Team link?

      Open Controls
  27. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Not even a minute in, and already an injury.

    Open Controls
  28. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Thinking off removing that frustrating Grealish, what do you think?

    Open Controls
  29. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    The ref has left his cards at home!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.