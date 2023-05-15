47
Scout Picks - Bus Team May 15

FPL Gameweek 37 early Scout Picks: Alvarez + double Man Utd defence

47 Comments
We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Double Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then, with two more Double Gameweek 36 fixtures and a whole host of press conferences still to come this week.

But in the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selections:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 37 FIXTURES

A screenshot of the Gameweek 37 fixtures, sorted by ‘difficulty’ on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

Fernandes and Ronaldo deliver as United beat 10-man Brighton in FPL Double Gameweek 25

For the last time in 2022/23, we have a pool of Double Gameweek players to choose from.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion ‘doublers’ will no doubt feature heavily in our Scout Picks, with Chelsea options potentially ignored, but more on that later.

As ever, rotation is a huge concern at Man City, given that the title could be clinched before Pep Guardiola’s side have even kicked a ball in Double Gameweek 37. The title permutations are as follows:

  • If Arsenal lose v Nott’m Forest on Saturday, Man City will win the title
  • If Arsenal draw v Nott’m Forest on Saturday, Man City will win the title with a draw or win v Chelsea on Sunday
  • If Arsenal win v Nott’m Forest on Saturday, Man City will win the title by beating Chelsea on Sunday

Erling Haaland (£12.4m) arguably looks about the safest bet, given that he is chasing down various goalscoring records, but could this perhaps be the week to back fringe players such as Riyad Mahrez (£7.4m), Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Julian Alvarez (£6.0m) over Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m), Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) and Jack Grealish (£7.4m), given the schedule (see below)?

For Alvarez, his versatility and the fact he can cover for De Bruyne or Haaland is appealing.

  • Wednesday 17 May: Real Madrid (h) – Champions League semi-final
  • Sunday 21 May: Chelsea (h) – Double Gameweek 37
  • Wednesday 24 May: Brighton (a) – Double Gameweek 37
  • Sunday 28 May: Brentford (a) – Gameweek 38
  • Saturday 3 June: Man Utd (n) – FA Cup final
  • Saturday 10 June: Potential Champions League final

We’ll have an article on site later this week examining how Pep has previously handled rotation/minutes when the title has been sewn up, so keep an eye out for that.

Elsewhere, Man Utd and Brighton will, in all likelihood, supply five or six picks.

For United, the fixtures are appealing from both a defensive and attacking standpoint. Bournemouth never looked like coming away with victory at Selhurst Park at the weekend, creating just 0.31 expected goals (xG), while Chelsea have conceded at least two in six of their last seven matches in all competitions under Frank Lampard.

So, David De Gea (£5.1m), Luke Shaw (£5.2m) – who returned to left-back on Saturday, Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m) and – if fit – Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) all have good shouts for inclusion this week.

The quick turnaround (Thursday-Sunday-Wednesday) is a bit of a concern for Brighton, but Jason Steele (£4.0m), Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£5.7m) are still attractive propositions against relegated Southampton and a potentially heavily rotated Man City side.

Mitoma has just one assist in his last seven matches but, in that time, is top among team-mates for shots in the box, big chances and penalty box touches. He’ll fancy his chances if up against Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m), too, who struggled to keep up with Willian (£5.5m) and Tom Cairney (£4.7m) – who often drifted into the left channel – at the weekend.

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

47 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Early thoughts on the best move here?

    A) Salah -> KDB (probable hokey cokey)
    B) RASHFORD -> MAHREZ
    C) KEPA -> EDERSON
    D) Wilson -> ALVAREZ
    E) Save FT

    KEPA
    ESTUPINAN, SHAW, AKE
    BRUNO, RASHFORD, MAC, MITOMA, Salah
    HAALAND, Isak

    Raya, Trippier, Wilson, Mee
    Bank 0.5m, 1FT, no chips

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      D or E. Salah hokey cokey isn't worth it

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      or C

      Open Controls
    4. Rains of Castamere
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Save FT - then final day Trippier and Haaland to Trent and Kane for a punt?

      Don't see NEW and MCI scoring loads on final day, can see goals for LIV and TOT.

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        0.9 short of that unforts

        Open Controls
    5. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Dont bring in Ederson
      Wait for rashford injury update
      Kepa to DDG? Could return value for you

      Open Controls
  2. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Most likely scenario is City still need to win vs Chelsea so Pep plays a very strong team..Haaland,KDB etc.. With title wrapped up he then makes 8 or 9 changes for Brighton away.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      That would be the logical way of seeing it, yes. But Pep doesn't do logic when it comes to rotation and XI picks.

      Open Controls
    2. kringe
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      And I think he plays his best team as its the last home game of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Not necessarily, can’t see him taking too much risks if they get to CL final

        Open Controls
        1. kringe
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Maybe, but the final is 3 weeks after the Chelsea game.
          His best players have to play sometime.
          But as usual its Pep, so who knows

          Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Scenario B: If Arsenal lose to Forest [ a bogey team for Arsenal ] Pep plays a weaker side vs Chelsea, Haaland and KDB cameos from the bench, fields a strong side vs Brighton and then rests whole team on final day with FA cup final the following weekend.

      Open Controls
  3. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Surely Gundo is a much better pick than Odergaard

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      100%

      Very surprising pick on bus team

      Open Controls
  4. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    What to do here chaps?

    Raya
    Trent Estupinan* Stones*
    Rashy* Macallister* Mitoma* Grealish* Salah
    Haaland* Isak

    Kepa Tripper Porro Solanke

    1FT & 1.7m ITB

    A) Kepa ➡ DDG
    B) Kepa Porro ➡ DDG Shaw-4
    C) Trippier Rashy ➡ Shaw Bruno -4 (Have exact cash)
    D) Grealish Trippier ➡ Gundo Shaw -4

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Subject to news - C

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Bruno going up most probably tonight though. Not sure if I should do it

        Open Controls
        1. Dunster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          I would do it then

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            20 mins ago

            Yeah. Plus I can’t see Rashford starting at least first game tbh

            Open Controls
            1. Dunster
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              17 mins ago

              Agree

              Open Controls
  5. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best City mid for run-in: Grealish, Foden or Mahrez?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Mahrez imo

      Open Controls
    2. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Gundogan

      Open Controls
    3. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Grealish, Foden, Mahrez or Gundogen?

      Open Controls
    4. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Mahrez

      Open Controls
    5. Tasty Jerk
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Im sticking with Mahrez been reliable for a while now. Maybe looking at Gundo as well.

      Open Controls
    6. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gundo on form
      Also seems nailed, but who knows

      Open Controls
  6. Dunster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Afternoon fellow obsessors. This is me at the mo. 1FT / 2.1m ITB / FH available.

    DeGea (Iverson)
    TAA, Estu, Shaw (Trip, Zouma)
    Salah, Rash, MacA, Mitoma, Mahrez
    Haal, Alvarez (Isak)

    I can’t get to Bruno for Rash without a hit. apart from that move not an obvious lot of targets I would want on a free hit. Makes sense to hold FH for 38 right?

    Open Controls
  7. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Afternoon everyone. Who would you get for next week between.

    A, Varane.
    B, Martial.

    Open Controls
    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Don’t like the choice. Probably Martial - but it leaves a nasty taste in the mouth

      Open Controls
  8. Dollyems15
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Looking to change out trippier and Barnes for Bruno and either lindelof or awb. Is awb a definete or play safe with lindelof?

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Barnes could be a great differential gameweek 38!

      Open Controls
    2. Dollyems15
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yeh was thinking that as well but surely Bruno over next 2 gws scores more?

      Open Controls
  9. fish66
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Ederson
    TAA, Dunk, Shaw
    Salah, Mahrez, Rashford(vc), MacAllister, Mitoma
    Haaland(C), Wilson

    Iversen, Trippier, Botman, Greenwood

    1FT and 2.7m ITB

     (a) Early transfer Rashford to Fernandes before priced out 
    (b) Wait for news

    Open Controls
    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Not sure what you bought rash for, but with 2.7 ITB assume you have 0.2-0.3 wriggle room so no immediate panic?

      Open Controls
  10. gryffsonofarthur
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best combo for double gameweek 37?

    A) De Gea / Alvarez
    B) Ederson / Martial

    Open Controls
    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. gryffsonofarthur
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best game week 37 option?

    Salah (VILLA)

    or

    Sterling (Man City, Man Utd)

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Salah

      Open Controls
  12. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    KEPA
    SHAW, ESTUPINAN, Trippier
    RASHFORD, GREALISH, MITOMA, MAC, Salah
    HAALAND, Isak

    Raya, Watkins, Schar, Mee

    2FT, £0.9m itb

    A) Raya, Rashford > DDG, Mahrez
    B) Rashford, Watkins > Bruno, Alvarez

    Which moves do you prefer?

    Open Controls
  13. RICICLE
    4 mins ago

    Hi guys, team is:

    Raya
    Shaw - Trippier - TAA
    Salah - Mitoma - Mac Allister - Saka
    Wilson - Haaland - Isak
    ______________________________
    Kepa: Martinelli: White: Moreno

    1FT, 1.4 ITB

    Just pondering these moves for exact funds:

    Saka + White > Bruno + Estupinan for a -4

    Gives two doublers.
    Also have just 0.1 spare if doing just Saka > Bruno

    Thanks gents!

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      just now

      Lacks City cover of course but no idea what to do there rewlly with it being a minefield

      Open Controls
  14. grooveymatt65
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Hey guys here's my team:

    Ederson/ Iversen

    Shaw Trippier TAA/ Henry White

    Willock Fernandes Salah Mitoma Mac Allister

    Isak Haaland/ Greenwood

    (2.4 itb 2ft)

    What moves from the below looks the best?

    1. Willock to Rashford and Salah to KDB/Mahrez for free (if Rashford is back)

    2. Willock to Mahrez and Trippier to Estupian for free (if Rashford is out still)

    3. Willock to a 4.5, Henry to Estupian and Salah to KDB/Mahrez for -4 and play 442 (if Rashford is out)

    4. Isak to Alvarez and Willock to Rashford for free (if Rashford is back)

    5. Other

    6. Save

    Also who to stick the Triple captain on?

    A. Haaland
    B. Fernandes
    C. Rashford (if back)

    thanks guys!!!!

    Open Controls

