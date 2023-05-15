Leicester v Liverpool team news: Jota benched, Darwin absent

The latest match of Gameweek 36 takes place at the King Power Stadium, where Leicester City host Liverpool at 20:00 BST.

It’s a huge night at both ends, as the 19th-placed Foxes are running out of time to escape a shock relegation but face an in-form team looking for their seventh consecutive win, to push them closer towards a top-four finish.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have heavily backed both Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) against a defence that’s without a clean sheet in 20 matches and just conceded five times to Fulham.

Both start, as expected, just like Cody Gakpo (£7.7m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.8m), although Diogo Jota (£8.7m) only makes the bench. Fellow forward Darwin Nunez (£8.6m) is absent due to a minor toe injury.

Meanwhile, Leicester make three changes to their line-up. Out goes Dennis Praet (£4.8m) and Victor Kristiansen (£4.5m), allowing Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) and injury-free Ricardo Pereira (£4.2m) to enter proceedings.

A centre-back swap sees Jonny Evans (£4.4m) start for the first time since November, alongside the same Wout Faes (£4.2m) who scored two own goals in December’s reverse meeting.

Jamie Vardy (£9.1m) gets the nod up front, having previously netted ten times against the Reds – although only once in the last seven occasions.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Iversen; Ricardo, Faes, Evans, Castagne; Soumare, Ndidi, Tielemans; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes

Subs: Smithies, Souttar, Kristiansen, Amartey, Thomas, Mendy, Praet, Tete, Daka

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Luis Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Matip, Milner, Arthur, Elliott, Carvalho, Jota