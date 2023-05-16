30
Champions League May 16

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 12

30 Comments
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-finals continue this week – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game to return.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, UCL Fantasy also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Here, our in-house expert FPL Reactions takes a look at Matchday 12 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPERS

Inter face AC Milan in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday night. This means that if their players fail to return, managers can rotate them out for their second-night players. Inter’s Andre Onana (€5.0m) has banked eight returns in 11 Champions League matches so far, making him one of the game’s most successful goalkeepers.

Manchester City have sustained some of the best defensive stats in Europe. Although Ederson’s (€6.0m) quality has been questioned, one good game against Real Madrid and he has the potential to keep a clean sheet.

DEFENDERS

By comfortably beating Milan in the first leg, Inter’s assets have increased appeal this time. They have seven wins on the bounce in all competitions, also collecting an impressive five clean sheets. Combining this defensive solidity with a system that allows their wing-backs to advance far forward makes their backline one of the most appealing in the game.

It could be hugely beneficial to invest in a quadruple Inter defence. Adding to the goalkeeper, Denzel Dumfries (€5.3m), Matteo Darmian (€4.4m) and Federico Dimarco (€4.7m) all make the cut.

Man City’s home advantage makes them favourites to keep a clean sheet and, even if they fail to do that, centre-back John Stones (€5.1m) has been taking up a midfield position that puts him further up the pitch and therefore increases his chances of an attacking return. He can also be a significant goal threat from set pieces.

Yet opponents Real Madrid become a different animal in the latter UCL stages, so making sure we have sufficient coverage could be key. In terms of expected minutes, full-back Dani Carvajal (€5.4m) is one of the most reliable, with the Spaniard also registering six returns in his ten UCL matches so far.

MIDFIELDERS

In all competitions, Man City have won each of their 14 home matches in 2023, bagging an incredible 49 goals at an average of 3.5 per game. Such home form cannot go unnoticed and, for that reason, picking out their three best midfield assets could be important.

Standout option Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) is an easy selection. Jack Grealish (€6.9m) has become an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up and produced an eye-watering six key passes leading to shots in the Madrid first leg. The third and final Man City midfielder is Ilkay Gundogan (€8.0m). Chasing a new contract and playing out of his skin, the German international has collected four goals and two assists in his last three matches.

Not only do Real Madrid’s performances enhance in the latter stages but they also field the game’s most consistent asset. Vinicius Junior (€10.4m) has been relentless this season and that can be reflected in the fact that the Brazilian has secured an attacking return in all but one of his 11 matches so far.

Adding to Inter’s seven-game winning streak is their scoring form, finding the net 21 times and averaging three goals per game. One way to tap into this offensive line is via Nicolo Barella (€6.9m). The budget player helps enable pricier options elsewhere but has also scored two in his last three UCL games, showing he offers an attacking route himself.

FORWARDS

It would be dangerous to leave out the most lethal striker in world football. A large reason for Man City’s elite home scoring form and fantastic winning run is Erling Haaland (€11.2m). Not only is the Norwegian smashing through records in his first Premier League season, racking up a mammoth 43 goal contributions in 33 matches, but such spectacular output has also seen him net 12 times in the UCL.

The second half of Real Madrid’s deadly duo is penalty taker and focal point Karim Benzema (€10.9m). The Frenchman maintains his status as one of the best forwards to ever play the game, providing consistent numbers that affirm the need to have him in our teams. His big game ability was visible last season when he scored two or more goals against PSG, Man City and Chelsea to help his side secure Europe’s biggest prize.

Finally, Inter’s recent spout of goals makes it very difficult to ignore their standout forward option Lautaro Martinez (€8.5m). By registering five goals and two assists during his last five outings, it emphasises his appeal and potential for Matchday 12.

MATCHDAY 12 PICKS

30 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    How many doublers will you have for GW37?

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Minimum 5, maximum 8!

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        This, 7 is probably most likely

        Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      5 + triple Newcastle, Eze, Salah, TAA

      Open Controls
    3. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      probably 8 if I take Solanke out for Undav

      Open Controls
    4. The Biscuitmen
      17 mins ago

      Probably 7

      Open Controls
    5. Brimble82
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      8, but 2x GKs, so realistically - 7.
      And one of them is Rashy

      Open Controls
    6. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      7/8

      Open Controls
  2. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    A) DDG, Trippier, Rashford*
    B) Kepa, Shaw, Rashford*
    C) DDG, Shaw, Rashford* (-4)
    C) Kepa, Shaw, Fernandes (-8)
    D) DDG, Shaw, Fernandes (-12)

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Anything but the -12

      A or the 1st C

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Don't change a keeper now so B or second C.

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ta.

        Open Controls
  3. El Copo
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Salah to KDB for the double a big no-no?

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      certifiable, mo has gotten almost 50 points in 5 gameweeks

      Open Controls
  4. V-2 Schneiderlin
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    if chasing are there any realistic captain choices other than Haaland? or best to (C) Haaland and look for differentials elsewhere?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      The later I think. Captain Salah gw38

      Open Controls
      1. V-2 Schneiderlin
        • 12 Years
        just now

        good call I would say

        Open Controls
    2. nolard
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Of course. That is what you have to gamble on now. Only two weeks left.

      Another City asset, Brighton or United.

      Open Controls
      1. V-2 Schneiderlin
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I have Mahrez and but think he's too unpredictable...
        & difficult to know where the goals will come from for Brighton

        Open Controls
  5. Tomerick
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is Grealish > Gundogan just points chasing and asking for trouble?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Very much so

      Open Controls
    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I expect more minutes for Grealish for the double.

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks both for the sanity check.

        Open Controls
  6. FPLMarc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Hi all. As well as 'Scouting the Doubles' and the usual Watchlist and differentials articles, what other FPL topics would you like to see covered this week?

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Chasing or Consolidating strategies?

      Open Controls
  7. Jengkreng
    12 mins ago

    Brigthton just rest 2 days after newcastle game....maybe several player will be rotate by rdz vs southampton...im think maybe mitoma one of them

    Open Controls
  8. dparran
    11 mins ago

    Is Dalot pretty much off the table or are there chances he gets time in DGW37? Would prefer to not take a -4 for a sideways move to Shaw / Lindelof.

    Open Controls
  9. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Setup for GW37:

    Alisson
    Lindelof Stones Estu
    Salah Mitoma MacA Grealish Rash
    Haaland Wilson

    Iversen Isak Tripp VVD

    0.2M ITB, 0 FT

    Team GTG? Correct subs and order?

    Open Controls
  10. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1658456171399856133?s=20

    Ake is the only City player not in full training ahead of tomorrow's game v Madrid. Rodri has recovered from a knock sustained v Everton

    Open Controls

