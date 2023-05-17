138
Pro Pundits May 17

What does it mean to be ‘good at FPL’?

138 Comments
Share

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, former FPL champion Simon March wonders if we can really define what makes an FPL manager good.

FPL team reveal: Why I've picked Vardy over Haaland and Kane

I won’t pretend otherwise: this season has been a real grind. Like every FPL campaign, it’s had its highs and lows, but I personally feel like I’ve had to fight, claw and scrap harder than normal to make any sort of progress this time. In fact, it’s felt like that kind of a game for a few seasons now.

In the three complete seasons from 2019/20 – which we might consider ‘The Covid Era’ of FPL – my ranks have been around 5k, 400k and 48k respectively. With one game left in Gameweek 36, this season I’m currently about 30 points outside of the top 100k, where it feels like I’ve been for a few months. While not impossible, my chances of finishing with at least a five-figure rank (something I’d consider a ‘win’ at this point) seem to be diminishing with each passing Gameweek.

Quite a range but what does any of it mean? Collectively, is it a good performance, a bad performance or a mediocre one? It certainly can’t be called consistent but is consistency even possible when over 11 million managers are playing this game?

I don’t feel like I’ve been playing any differently, so sometimes I question if I still know what it takes to do well at FPL nowadays, or even if I’m any good at it anymore.

What does ‘being good at FPL’ even mean right now? As we head towards the end of this season, it feels like now is a good time to ask.

The good old days

There was a time when ‘being good at FPL’ was very easy to determine; if you finished in the top 10k, then you were good. Then, amongst FPL managers with a lot of top 10k finishes, that question might morph into, “Ah but how many times have you finished in the top 10k” or “Yeah but you’ve never finished in the top 100 though, have you?”. It was a simpler time.

To put into perspective how pervasive the top 10k standard was, I remember appearing very briefly on the very first episode of ‘The FPL Show’ in the year after I won the whole game. When legendary football presenter James Richardson asked where I had finished that year, I was so embarrassed by my rank that I pretended that I couldn’t remember. Would you like to know where I finished? 18k.

The thought of being embarrassed by an 18k rank now seems quite absurd. Maybe it also was back then but, of course, everything is relative. If you finish in the top 7,710,000 this season, you will have beaten twice as many FPL managers as I did when winning in 2015. If you score more than 2,470 points, you’ve totalled more than I did although, in fairness, the chips didn’t exist back then.

Defining ‘good’ evolves as the game grows. Some argue that top 10k is still the benchmark, others say it should be 50k or 100k. The threshold could be even higher if we’re talking in terms relative to what the top 10k previously meant.

But what does it mean if you have a high rank one season and not the next? Can you still be considered good at FPL? While there are a handful of managers who seem to somehow do brilliantly every season, most managers will have at least one ‘bad’ year throughout their FPL career.

This includes all the content creators who you might look to for advice (or entertainment, at least). Over a long enough timeline, even the most freakish of FPL managers – including the Scandinavians – will experience one poor season.

Sadly, off the top of my head, I can name a few who I know in my heart are better at this game than I am but who are currently ranked below me. I might have finished higher than some of them last season, too. However, none of this is enough to convince me that I am now better than them, so if neither past, recent nor current performances are decisive, how do we determine whether we’re good or not?

Is it just luck?

Saka’s goal contributions, Lacazette’s creativity, Watford’s home form: FPL notes 7

Without getting into another unsolvable debate on this, we all generally agree that luck has something to do with where we end up. Sometimes we have the big dramatic slices of luck that launch us into one direction, such as when our Triple Captain scored 60 points or gets injured 15 minutes into a Double Gameweek.

Yet it’s the little bits of luck that gradually mount up; picking the right player of two with seemingly similar prospects, when your defender gets subbed off on 59 minutes and narrowly misses a clean sheet, getting nine points off your bench thanks to an autosub. These are what make the real difference by the season’s end.

As FPL heads towards 12 million players, it becomes inevitable that the influence of luck will grow even greater and this is exacerbated by there being typically more points sloshing around the game in its current format. 

We can use the somewhat popular argument that the last few seasons are ‘asterisk seasons’ anyway, with a succession of unforeseeable events affecting fixture schedules.

These conditions suit some playing styles better than others but, more than anything, they suit those who found themselves on the right side of good fortune. I don’t believe that this makes the game purely just luck but it’s had a bigger influence in these recent campaigns than it might have had in a ‘normal’ one.

Even so, some managers have adapted to these circumstances better than others and we can certainly use adaptability as one trait for a ‘good FPL manager’. After all, sometimes we can help to make luck happen.

Conclusion

FPL review: Salah ends goal drought, Gakpo off the mark

Realistically, what determines whether or not you are a good or bad FPL manager must be based on more than just the current season. Consistency of past performances will always be a more reliable indicator than a one-off example. Being defined by your latest season ignores so much context, as is pointing to where you finished ten years ago.

Using the top 10k to define excellence now seems archaic and excessively elitist in a game played by over 11 million people, though I’m sure at least 10,000 FPL managers will disagree with me!

While the skills that generally contribute to being good remain largely the same, the results they yield will become increasingly inconsistent with so many participants. More managers will equal greater variance and, consequently, a higher luck factor.

Equally, it is unrealistic to expect everyone to approach each season in the same fashion. FPL managers are, of course, real people and life sometimes gets in the way. In some years you may have a lot of time to invest in FPL, some years you may not, some years you may be highly motivated and some years you may not. The context will always matter.

So maybe we have to get used to the idea that being ‘good at FPL’ has become more ephemeral or mercurial than perhaps it once was and, really, there is nothing wrong with that. To use an analogy that we’ll definitely all understand; form comes and goes and it’s not always easy to point to why. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) is one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen but he doesn’t become a bad player every time he goes a few weeks without scoring a goal.

All we can do is lace up our figurative boots and try our best each season, in whatever circumstances we find ourselves in. Perhaps we should not worry so much about what a good or bad rank is. While there is nothing wrong with taking pride in such things, it is probably unhealthy to internalise it too much, to be too self-flagellating or, indeed, too self-congratulatory over where we finish in an FPL season.

It’s easy to forget at times but FPL is a game and games are supposed to be fun. It’s very possible that the managers who are really ‘good at FPL’ are not the ones with the highest or most consistent ranks but are actually just the ones who allow themselves to enjoy it the most.

138 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    I have a friend
    He watches content creators
    He doesn't watch games
    He just plays safe and follows the crowd
    He is 10k OR

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      But will probably never be top 1k. He's playing it very safe.

      Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      I read articles
      I read stats
      I watched games
      I did eye-test summary
      I randomly asked community’s opinions

      Somehow, hahaha, I still around 200-300k OR

      Open Controls
    3. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Yeah, i know a couple guys like that. Content creators have turned this free to play fun game into a joke.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Tbf the content creators themselves don't watch the games and instead just follow what a computer tells them to think

        FPL Focal
        For the first half of the season I experimentally used a solver and followed it’s every suggestion, but didn’t understand it’s complexities and my config/parameters weren’t fine tuned

        Open Controls
    4. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      I also can not watch the games because I live in Germany. I also try to play safe. I only ask here a few questions and do not read the articles. Last season I was under the top 6,000 and this season I am under the top 50,000. I am always under the top 100,000 but do not know how the stadiums, the kits and so looks.

      Open Controls
    5. Sure You Did
      15 mins ago

      Lies, you don’t have a friend :). Following content creators is for losers if you ask me. From each side. Each to their own though

      Open Controls
  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Captain this GW:

    A) Haaland (CHE, bha)
    B) Bruno (bou, CHE)

    Open Controls
    1. The Biscuitmen
      55 mins ago

      Haaland, unless you need to chase rank/ML

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I probably don't now as ML gaps are only about 15 points now

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Haaland, simply having Bruno may be enough of a differential

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      How about a punt on Rashford for the double?

      Open Controls
    4. james 101
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Haaaa

      Open Controls
    5. Sure You Did
      14 mins ago

      I would hate owning Fern. A

      Open Controls
  3. Marmalade Forest
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    I think the only fair measure of judging FPL history is how many seasons played.

    Anyone without 06/07 in their Previous Season history and their opinion can get in the bin.

    OJ. LOL. No offence.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Anyone who didn't spend a third of their budget on Alan Shearer and post their entry - and then see him get injured in pre-season and have no way to transfer him out because transfers weren't a thing (97?)- is a casual imo and I won't listen to their opinion 🙂

      Open Controls
  4. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Hear hear to this article. The perfect response to those that are so far up their own backside when it comes to FPL that a person who has actually won it speaks in this refreshing way.

    By the way I was second and 20 points behind you with 6 games to go that season, but you just got lucky at the end lol....

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      People on here? Up their own backsides? Never! Lol. The “I’ve got 142 points this week, any good?” Brigade

      Open Controls
      1. Wheato182
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        hahaha this x10000

        Open Controls
      2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        ....with 7 left to play!

        Open Controls
        1. GC123
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Ha. Exactly

          Open Controls
      3. Sure You Did
        just now

        Is 101 with 6 to play including captain Wilson any good?

        Open Controls
  5. duffnasty
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    just doing a quick add up of this team below, which i think would have been under budget at the start, has scored 2344 points so far this season without any transfers, bench points, or chips played. thats a rank of around 250k. i feel like you have to at least beat the best dead team to make the whole thing worthwhile but sometimes we just get in our own way tinkering too much but that is what makes it fun right?

    raya
    trips taa white
    salah ode marti rashy
    haaland(c) toney watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      My 'daughters' team is currently ranked 150k and will probably crack the top 100k as she has all the current popular picks. I just picked well for her (she is at school) - especially since the restart - and never gave it too much thought beyond the obvious. Of course, the right picks/results played their part - good luck/fortune if you want to call it that. .

      Open Controls
      1. Sure You Did
        10 mins ago

        2 teams should be banned.

        Open Controls
  6. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    2 FTs at this point and need to replace Martinelli.

    1) Martinelli to Foden
    2) Martinelli to Gundog/Mahrez
    3) Martinelli & Raya to Gundog/Mahrez & Ederson

    Steele
    Shaw TAA Estu
    Salah Bruno Rashford Mitoma _____
    Haaland Isak

    Raya Tripp Mings Greenwood

    Open Controls
  7. gonzalocampos
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Best goalkeeper for the next 2 GW's?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      DDG

      Open Controls
      1. gonzalocampos
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Already have 3 United, any other? Ederson?

        Open Controls
    2. james 101
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Dave?

      Open Controls
    3. jesus jesus
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Think it’s Ddg or Steele with the easiest matches but if you 3 ManU and Brighton players you have a dilemma

      Open Controls
      1. gonzalocampos
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        3 United and 3 Brighton already, any other?

        Open Controls
        1. jesus jesus
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Ederson should be nailed both matches but again could be on the beach before they even play 1st match of dgw

          Open Controls
  8. jesus jesus
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Any feedback appreciated.
    Have 3 City 3 Brighton 2 Utd and Salah, Trippier and Isak/Wilson.
    To gain an extra dgw player would you do

    A. Salah to Fernandez
    B. Isak/Wilson to Martial
    C. Trippier to Awb(have Shaw)

    Only 0.4 itb and don’t fancy any Chelsea

    Open Controls
    1. Wheato182
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Don't like any of them transfers tbh.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. GC123
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      No to all three

      Open Controls
  9. Wheato182
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Please pick 1 from each....

    A) Steele or De Gea
    B) Stones or Lindelof

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      D
      S

      Open Controls
    2. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ddg for sure. Stones

      Open Controls
      1. Wheato182
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Have Steele currently - worth putting in DDG for Raya and playing?

        Open Controls
        1. GC123
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yeah. I think United might keep three clean sheets with two at home and Bournemouth away

          Open Controls
  10. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Two decisions...
    Gakpo out for Rashford ??( not convinced he will play both games ) and who do I bench. Isak or Trips ??

    Open Controls
    1. Wheato182
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tbh I like Gakpo as a differential.

      Trips for the bench.

      Open Controls
  11. G Banger
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    What scores most this week:

    a) Bruno
    b) Gundo
    c) Bruno + Gundo (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Wheato182
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Brundo

      Open Controls
  12. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Eight-month ban for Toney:

    https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1658865360588734464

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Was my transfer in last week hahahaha

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ouch

      Open Controls
    3. LC1
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Blimey. What a numpty!

      Open Controls
      1. Sure You Did
        11 mins ago

        Bit harsh, he only posted a link.

        Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      'just' a £50k fine.

      Will his club stand by him? He's got resale value so I guess they fine him X weeks and carry the on paying him to train until mid January.

      It's pretty bleak.

      I thought he was betting on matches other than his own.

      The clubs take plenty of gambling £££ in sponsorship and football Twitter is full of ACCA talk.

      But he broke the rules. It's a shame for him really. Plenty of time to bet post career but it's everywhere and the push of a button. Too accessible and saturated.

      Open Controls
  13. Sure You Did
    16 mins ago

    It means you’re a total loser with no life, let’s be honest.

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      You talking about yourself here?

      The worst poster to ever step foot on FFS. Slouch coming in a second worst.

      Open Controls
      1. Sure You Did
        5 mins ago

        You have the envious title of having a terrible rank and being a total loser with no life. Double whammy for you. Slouch is also 10x the poster you are which says a lot

        Open Controls
  14. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Can we have a Kepa and Raya owners discussion? What’s the best course of action? Obviously ideally the dream would be to go to DDG but I personally cannot afford him without a hit.

    My initial strategy is to hope lampard is explicit with which keeper he plays this game and hope he sticks to it and if it’s Mendy then I’ll just do Raya > Mendy but has anyone got any better ideas x

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Raya to Mendy seems like a waste of a transfer. It's 2 away fixtures against City and United.

      Open Controls
    2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Go to Steele, at least you guarantee 3 games

      Open Controls
  15. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Would you go Dalot + Dias to Shaw and Stones (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Dont like those moves. Who are your other defenders.....? Can you do trips to Shaw ?

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Agree with this don’t sell Dias for stones at this stage in the season

        Open Controls
      2. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        No, cos I already have 3 United and 3 city (DDG, Dalot, Dias, KDB, Rashford, Haaland), and no budget to get to Shaw otherwise

        Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      12 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not for me.

      Open Controls
  16. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Would you play Isak (LEI) and save FT or do March to MacAllister (SOU, MCI) and bench Isak?

    A) Isak
    B) MacAllister

    Open Controls
    1. Dotherightthing
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of the team whether to save FT or not. But in general I'd play B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mac

      Open Controls
    3. Sure You Did
      3 mins ago

      Mac, I’m benching Isak but have King Wilson

      Open Controls
  17. Dotherightthing
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play 1 pls:
    A- Martial - bou,CHE
    B- Wilson - LEI
    Thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. Wheato182
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Surely gotta play Martial if you have him.

      Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      7 mins ago

      B without any hesitation.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Roll the dice on the doubler

      Open Controls
  18. YOU DE ZER BE IT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Not getting Toney this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      1 min ago

      This a trick question?

      Open Controls
  19. Vpan
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you do KDB -> Bruno for safety of starts?

    Rashford + Grealish already in.

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      1 min ago

      I would get Salah in

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.