Dugout Discussion May 18

Newcastle v Brighton team news: Wilson + Isak start again, Mac Allister benched

Newcastle United welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to St James’ Park on Thursday as Double Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a conclusion.

Kick-off is at 19:30 BST.

During the match, Andy North will be chatting about his team and the week’s biggest talking points over on our YouTube channel in another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The live chat will be open as usual and the stream is watchable via the embedded video below from 20:00 BST.

In a pivotal clash, there are plenty of highly-owned FPL assets on show.

Above: Effective ownership numbers in the top 10k/100k, via Live FPL

However, Alexis Mac Allister has been benched for the visitors, as Roberto De Zerbi makes four changes from the team that started Sunday’s 3-0 win at Arsenal.

Levi Colwill, who is absent from the matchday squad, Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson also drop out, with Jan Paul van Hecke, Facundo Buonanotte, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck coming in.

As for Newcastle, they are unchanged, which means Eddie Howe has decided to start both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak in attack once again.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Almiron, Isak, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Dummett, Anderson, Miley, Gordon, Saint-Maximin

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Gross, Dunk, van Hecke, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Undav, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: McGill, Offiah, Samuels, Ayari, Peupion, Mac Allister, Moran, Enciso, Ferguson

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Starr who GW37:

    1. Isak
    2. Trippier

    1. FCSB
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Start*

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Isak as think there will be plenty of goals vs Leicester

    3. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Was much easier before this game, no? I was firmly on 1), guess what now.

  2. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wilson bar

    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      😆

    2. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Well over

  3. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Useless miggy

  4. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Undav goal

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Assist?

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Gilmour

  5. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Undav G

  6. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Nice get in

  7. JBG
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    At least Newcastles streak of CS continues.

  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Oh if only I'd played Estupiñán over Schar. Useless pleb!

  9. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    There goes my CS ffs

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      This is the way

  10. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gilmour marvelous pass has to be said

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      People finally realising that Gilmour is actually good?

      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Josh McEachran 2.0

  11. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ffs, double Newcastle gone

    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Same as every other week

  12. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Onside

  13. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Newcastle still can’t get cs

  14. djman102
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gilmour A I think

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      His owner must be delighted!

  15. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wilson been useless

  16. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wilson chance again

  17. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wilson ffs put one in

  18. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Undav picking up some nice form in recent weeks, could be worth a punt for anyone not tripled up on Brighton yet

    1. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He won't start next game imo

  19. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Clean Sheets Mudded!

  20. 420king
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Playing BB next round have a couple of issues with just one FT.

    Which of these guys would you sell first and would you sell any more for a hit?

    - Dalot
    - Ake
    - Rashford
    - Lindelöf

    1. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wait for injury news but Ake and Dalot seem priority.

  21. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    If Schar scores I will do absolutely filthy things.

  22. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Fergy, Cisco, MacA coming on

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Schar will concede again then, I see.

  23. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Mac on

  24. Stavrosplay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    De Gea
    Akanje, Trent, Trip
    Rash, Mitoma, Mac A, Bruno, Salah
    Isak, Haaland

    My best 11, 1 free transfer

    36 pts behind top in mini league so need differentials

    Was thinking Isak, Trippier, to Alvarez, Dunk (top place has Estu) for -4 and Capt Bruno.

    Good punt Y/N

    Any other suggestions?

    Any help much appreciated

  25. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Good game this

  26. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    That was dangerous Isak...

  27. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    What a game Undav’s had

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Jonathan Walters esque.

