Newcastle v Brighton team news: Wilson + Isak start again, Mac Allister benched

Newcastle United welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to St James’ Park on Thursday as Double Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a conclusion.

Kick-off is at 19:30 BST.

In a pivotal clash, there are plenty of highly-owned FPL assets on show.

Above: Effective ownership numbers in the top 10k/100k, via Live FPL

However, Alexis Mac Allister has been benched for the visitors, as Roberto De Zerbi makes four changes from the team that started Sunday’s 3-0 win at Arsenal.

Levi Colwill, who is absent from the matchday squad, Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson also drop out, with Jan Paul van Hecke, Facundo Buonanotte, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck coming in.

As for Newcastle, they are unchanged, which means Eddie Howe has decided to start both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak in attack once again.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Almiron, Isak, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Dummett, Anderson, Miley, Gordon, Saint-Maximin

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Gross, Dunk, van Hecke, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Undav, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: McGill, Offiah, Samuels, Ayari, Peupion, Mac Allister, Moran, Enciso, Ferguson

