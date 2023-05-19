FPL Gameweek 37 differentials: Ferguson, Antony + Rodrigo

Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is nearing, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United and Leeds United, who we think have the potential to finish the season strongly.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

EVAN FERGUSON

FPL ownership: 1.4%

Price: £4.6m

: £4.6m GW37-38 fixtures: SOU + MCI | avl

The fit-again Even Ferguson (£4.6m) could be an excellent punt in Double Gameweek 37, with his ownership currently sitting at just 1.4%.

That’s because he was benched for the midweek trip to St James’ Park, meaning his chances of a start against Championship-bound Southampton on Sunday have since gone up a notch.

The Irishman has scored four goals in 16 first-team Premier League appearances so far this season, although it’s worth noting he has come off the bench in eight of those matches. In that time, he’s averaging 3.14 shots and 0.82 big chances per 90 minutes.

Brighton go into their second consecutive Double Gameweek with home matches against Saints and a potentially rotated Manchester City side, who could rest key individuals if the title is already sewn up.

Ruben Selles’ troops, meanwhile, haven’t kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 27, conceding two or more goals in eight of their 10 games since. They have also struggled defending balls into the box all season, which bodes well for Ferguson, who is often the focal point of Brighton’s attack.

The Seagulls have been a bit up and down recently, but they guarantee goals, with 15 scored and 12 conceded in their last six matches. It suggests we might see another high-scoring affair at the Amex on Sunday, with Ferguson one of the best-placed options to capitalise if he starts.

ANTONY

FPL ownership: 3.7%

Price: £7.3m

: £7.3m GW37-38 fixtures: bou + CHE | FUL

Antony (£7.3m) has often been criticised during his debut season at Man Utd, having registered just six attacking returns in 23 Premier League appearances since his summer move from Ajax.

However, he has shown improvement of late, including the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 36.

The Brazilian was particularly lively in the first half at Old Trafford, providing the assist for Anthony Martial’s (£6.3m) opener, before he went close on several occasions, registering six shots.

In fact, in his last six matches, he sits third among all FPL midfielders for goal attempts, having been presented with three Opta-defined ‘big chances’. His decision-making and finishing ability are admittedly sometimes questionable, but his shot volume offers encouragement.

As for Man Utd, they certainly have the pick of the fixtures, as they sit top of our Season Ticker for the remainder of the season. They, of course, play twice in Double Gameweek 37 against Bournemouth, who are already safe, before hosting Chelsea who have been poor under Frank Lampard.

With doubts around Marcus Rashford’s (£7.2m) involvement, Antony could be the one to step up. That’s because all of the Brazilian’s returns since the last international break have come without the England man on the pitch.

RODRIGO

FPL ownership: 3.8%

Price: £6.3m

: £6.3m GW37-38 fixtures: whu | TOT

Leeds United have just two games left to escape relegation, with a trip to the London Stadium up first on Sunday.

The timing of the clash could potentially work in their favour, given that West Ham United were involved in a gruelling UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final in Holland on Thursday. The last time they faced such a tight turnaround, they were comfortably beaten 2-0 at Brentford, conceding 3.7 expected goals (xG).

Sam Allardyce found room for strikers Rodrigo (£6.3m) and Patrick Bamford (£7.1m) against Newcastle United last time out, as the Spaniard lined up on the right side of his 4-3-3 formation, where he looked dangerous when he got the chance to cut back onto his stronger foot.

The same might be in store against the Hammers, where Rodrigo could potentially be up against left-back Emerson (£4.0m), who was benched against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. His defending wasn’t great last weekend when he came off second best against Bryan Mbeumo (£5.6m).

Across the season, it’s also worth noting Rodrigo is Leeds’ top scorer, with 12 goals from 21 starts. He has also posted team-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box and efforts on target.

With attacking returns in each of his two appearances under Allardyce, Rodrigo will now be looking to add to his tally against West Ham, and could be an effective differential for FPL managers on the lookout for a new midfielder.