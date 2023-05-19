FPL notes: “Incredible” Wilson + why Mac Allister was benched

The Gameweek 36 analysis is wrapped up with Scout Notes on Thursday’s clash between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

WILSON HAULS AGAIN

Eddie Howe chose the same first XI which started the 2-2 draw at Leeds United on Saturday, meaning Callum Wilson (£7.2m) played again through the middle.

After a tough first half, he improved as the match wore on and was rewarded with a late goal and assist, taking his tally to a whopping 24 points in Double Gameweek 36, 17 more than team-mate Alexander Isak (£7.0m).

The 31-year-old has been in and out of the team this season due to injuries and competing for a place with Isak, but racked up 160 minutes against Leeds and Brighton, just 20 fewer than the Swede, exceeding his owners’ expectations.

“He’s been incredible and I feel that his performance was right up there with one of the best I’ve seen him play, purely from a tactical perspective. He has to lead the press and the one we bounce off initially. He kept going right until the end and his goalscoring record is excellent. I’m delighted for him, he’s a huge player for us and in the dressing room.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

Wilson has now scored 11 goals in the Premier League since the start of April, three more than Erling Haaland (£12.4m), despite making just five starts.

As for Isak, it was an unselfish display on the left flank, but he rarely looked threatening from a wider, often deeper, position.

Above: Callum Wilson has scored 11 goals since the start of April, at least three more than any other player

FPL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36: WILSON V ISAK

Wilson Isak Minutes 160 180 FPL points 24 7 Shots 9 4 Shots in the box 9 2 Big chances 5 0 Penalty box touches 18 10 Chances created 4 1 Big chances created 2 0

TRIPPIER’S ASSISTS/FLAG

Another three chances were created by Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) against Brighton, the fourth successive match he has hit that figure, but this time, he finally returned some FPL points.

The opener arrived from his brilliant corner, with Deniz Undav’s (£5.0m) touch looping the ball into his own net, before the Magpies skipper picked out Dan Burn (£4.5m) from a free-kick to head in the second.

It was Trippier’s eighth and ninth assists of the season, but his first since Gameweek 29, ending a run of eight straight blanks.

However, the England right-back did pick up a knock and has subsequently been flagged by FPL, with Eddie Howe hoping it isn’t too serious.

“Yeah, I think we’ve got concerns with Joe Willock, with Joelinton and Kieran [Trippier], so we’re hoping that they’re not serious but till we wake up tomorrow we won’t know.” – Eddie Howe

WHY MAC ALLISTER WAS BENCHED

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m) dropped to the bench as Roberto De Zerbi made four changes from the team that started Sunday’s 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Julio Enciso (£4.6m) and Evan Ferguson (£4.6m) were also substitutes, while Levi Colwill (£4.4m) was fatigued but will be back on Sunday according to his manager.

On the reasoning behind rotation, De Zerbi said:

“Because Welbeck, Buonanotte and Gilmour are the same as Mac Allister, they can’t play 90 minutes today and 90 minutes on Sunday. I said yesterday in the press conference that I have to think in this period of 12 days and not one game because we are not used to playing three games per week and I have to analyse the situation in the best way. I think on Sunday we will be with energy and in the best condition. But we have too many injuries and we have to think about this. We are not in the best condition to play four games in 12 days and I had to think in a different way. I think we needed six points and we are capable of winning two games in the last three.” – Roberto De Zerbi

In an underwhelming display, Brighton had just five shots in the box, the Seagulls’ lowest tally in a Premier League game all season.

Mac Allister did very little after coming on and was later booked for a foul on Wilson, but Enciso was bright, with several surging runs and a couple of shots.

However, Newcastle’s pressing caused Brighton lots of problems, especially in the first half, which De Zerbi touched on after full-time.

“We didn’t understand the situation. We didn’t find the right player. We are not used to playing three games in a week and we suffer a lot. Moises Caicedo, Pervis [Estupinan], Mitoma – in the first half they didn’t play well but I love them. They have to learn to play two games in four days. We are not used to it but next year we will be better, we will be ready to play every day.” – Roberto De Zerbi

WILLOCK + JOELINTON INJURY LATEST

As mentioned above, Joe Willock (£4.7m) and Joelinton (£6.1m) are early doubts for Gameweek 37 after sustaining injuries on Thursday.

The former pulled his hamstring midway through the second half, while Joelinton picked up a knock despite lasting 90 minutes.

“I think the two Joes are a bit of a doubt for us at the moment. I think Joelinton took a bit of a knock and Willock looks like he’s got a hamstring injury.” – Eddie Howe

Newcastle are already missing Sean Longstaff (£4.3m) in the engine room, while Jacob Murphy (£4.2m) also sat out Gameweek 36 with a sore groin.

Willock’s replacement against Brighton was youngster Elliot Anderson (£4.3m), whose last start was in Gameweek 24.