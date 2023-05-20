32
Dugout Discussion May 20

3pm team news: Rashford absent, Man Utd + Liverpool unchanged

Four more Premier League matches follow on from Brentford’s win at Tottenham Hotspur, all getting underway at the traditional 3pm BST kick-off time.

One of the four teams with a ‘double’ in Gameweek 37, Manchester United, are in action at Bournemouth, while Liverpool will be hoping to put pressure on the Red Devils in the race for a top-four spot by beating Aston Villa.

The Red Devils will have to take on Gary O’Neil’s side without Marcus Rashford, who isn’t part of the visitors’ matchday squad after illness stalled his recovery from a leg injury.

United are unchanged from the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend but Gary O’Neil has rotated for the Cherries’ final home game.

David Brooks, Lewis Cook, Jaidon Anthony, Adam Smith and Marcos Senesi are brought back in as Chris Mepham, Dango Ouattara and Matías Vina drop to the bench. Joe Rothwell and Philip Billing miss out with injuries.

Liverpool, like United, are unchanged from Gameweek 36, with Roberto Firmino and James Milner on the bench for their farewell Anfield appearances.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery brings Matty Cash, Lucas Digne and Boubacar Kamara back into the side in place of Ashley Young, Alex Moreno and Emiliano Buendia.

It’s one change apiece at Craven Cottage: Aleksandar Mitrovic is in for Carlos Vinicius for the hosts, while Roy Hodgson recalls Odsonne Edouard for the injured Wilfried Zaha.

Julen Lopetegui tops all eight managers for changes, making six in total.

Nathan Collins, Joao Gomes, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia and Hwang Hee-chan all come in, with Mario Lemina, Matheus Cunha, Max Kilman, Matheus Nunes and Diego Costa among the substitutes. Pedro Neto is absent.

Amadou Onana replaces Mason Holgate in Sean Dyche’s only alteration as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is passed fit.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Lerma, Cook, Brooks, Christie, Anthony, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Mepham, Stephens, Ouattara, Stacey, Vina, Moore, Sadi, Adu-Adjei

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Butland, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Dalot, Weghorst, Pellistri, McTominay, Garnacho

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Wilson, Cairney, Willian, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Kebani, Solomon, Soares, Decordova-Reid, Lukic, Vinicius, Harris

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Hughes Olise, Eze, Edouard, J Ayew

Subs: Whitworth, Sambi Lokonga, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Richards, Ahamada, Adaramola, Riedewald

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Firmino, Jota

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Kamara, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Traore, Buendia, Alex Moreno, Young, Duran, Dendoncker

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Semedo, Dawson, Collins, Toti, A Traore, Neves, Joao Gomes, Podence, Sarabia, Hwang

Subs: Sa, Lemina, B Traore, Jimenez, Cunha, Kilman, Nunes, Costa, Bueno

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Maupay, McAllister, Simms, Welch

  1. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    I'm hearing reports Shaw might not be starting.

    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Count them Kammy.

    2. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Apparently just a scare, he's in the tunnel.

    3. Sad Ken
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He was confirmed as starting an hour ago?

  2. jsookwa
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    He is in the tunnel waiting to emerge from what it seems..at least from what I see..

  3. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Played Rashford over Mitoma. Might regret that.

    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Both will get one game each

    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mitoma for a brace of birthday goals!

      1. RICICLE
        just now

        Mitoma hasn’t done anything for ages now

  4. Fred54
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Shaw now will start afterall!

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tricky pre-match dump to negotiate. We’ve all been there.

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Phew, after selling Mbeumo, seeing my other offload, Dalot get both matches would’ve been hard to take

  5. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Can just bet that Shaw will come straight off injured for a 1 pointer rather than allowing us an autosub

  6. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    No word of a lie, the last time I had a dream about FPL, was Fernandes against Brighton in 2020 when he scored a penalty after the final whistle. I captained him because I had a dream he was going to haul and he did.

    I had a dream last night that he hauled and so I captained him today.

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don’t know quite where to start with that …. All I can say is that I hope you’re right

    2. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dream big they say...

    3. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Echoes of Martin Luther King.

  7. Crouching Tiger
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Can't distinguish ManU players from grass

    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      The grass actually moves.

      1. FantasyTony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Very good.

    2. Vinyl78LP
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Same here but never smoked a Utd player.

  8. Kaneyonero
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Shaw only goal in the game and Fernandes yc would be perfect

    1. Crouching Tiger
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'll settle for Fernandes hat-trick.

  9. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pool with a new kit?

  10. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    This camera angle at Bournemouth is horrible.

    1. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      just now

      This! As a neutral I'll switch to the Pool match

  11. putana
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    what is this camera angle in the united game

    1. Jon Snow
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Looks like when you download a dodgy movie torrent that isn't on blu ray yet

    2. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I think Bournemouth stadium predates even electricity, let alone decent camera positions.

  12. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Need that United CS wiped

  13. FantasyTony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    What a finish

    1. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      G Casemiro

  14. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Mitrovic red card incoming.

