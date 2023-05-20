3pm team news: Rashford absent, Man Utd + Liverpool unchanged

Four more Premier League matches follow on from Brentford’s win at Tottenham Hotspur, all getting underway at the traditional 3pm BST kick-off time.

One of the four teams with a ‘double’ in Gameweek 37, Manchester United, are in action at Bournemouth, while Liverpool will be hoping to put pressure on the Red Devils in the race for a top-four spot by beating Aston Villa.

The Red Devils will have to take on Gary O’Neil’s side without Marcus Rashford, who isn’t part of the visitors’ matchday squad after illness stalled his recovery from a leg injury.

United are unchanged from the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend but Gary O’Neil has rotated for the Cherries’ final home game.

David Brooks, Lewis Cook, Jaidon Anthony, Adam Smith and Marcos Senesi are brought back in as Chris Mepham, Dango Ouattara and Matías Vina drop to the bench. Joe Rothwell and Philip Billing miss out with injuries.

Liverpool, like United, are unchanged from Gameweek 36, with Roberto Firmino and James Milner on the bench for their farewell Anfield appearances.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery brings Matty Cash, Lucas Digne and Boubacar Kamara back into the side in place of Ashley Young, Alex Moreno and Emiliano Buendia.

It’s one change apiece at Craven Cottage: Aleksandar Mitrovic is in for Carlos Vinicius for the hosts, while Roy Hodgson recalls Odsonne Edouard for the injured Wilfried Zaha.

Julen Lopetegui tops all eight managers for changes, making six in total.

Nathan Collins, Joao Gomes, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia and Hwang Hee-chan all come in, with Mario Lemina, Matheus Cunha, Max Kilman, Matheus Nunes and Diego Costa among the substitutes. Pedro Neto is absent.

Amadou Onana replaces Mason Holgate in Sean Dyche’s only alteration as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is passed fit.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Lerma, Cook, Brooks, Christie, Anthony, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Mepham, Stephens, Ouattara, Stacey, Vina, Moore, Sadi, Adu-Adjei

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Butland, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Dalot, Weghorst, Pellistri, McTominay, Garnacho

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Wilson, Cairney, Willian, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Kebani, Solomon, Soares, Decordova-Reid, Lukic, Vinicius, Harris

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Hughes Olise, Eze, Edouard, J Ayew

Subs: Whitworth, Sambi Lokonga, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Richards, Ahamada, Adaramola, Riedewald

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Firmino, Jota

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Kamara, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Traore, Buendia, Alex Moreno, Young, Duran, Dendoncker

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Semedo, Dawson, Collins, Toti, A Traore, Neves, Joao Gomes, Podence, Sarabia, Hwang

Subs: Sa, Lemina, B Traore, Jimenez, Cunha, Kilman, Nunes, Costa, Bueno

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Maupay, McAllister, Simms, Welch

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek