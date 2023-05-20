FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 36

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after high-scoring Double Gameweek 36, when many centuries were made, especially by those who captained Callum Wilson.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Ng Wesley is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to 13th overall. He came 338th in 2017/18 and 2,464th in 2020/21, and was 261st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 35 update.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Chris Webster leads for an eighth consecutive week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, but has slipped to 40th overall. He is 744th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 36 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 101 after hits, with eight teams to be removed and four going through to the final in Gameweek 37. None of the twelve semi-finalists captained Wilson.

Arun Sividas and Rob Martin were the Gameweek’s top scorers with 113 points each after hits. Arun has had three top 10k finishes, the best of which was 1,157th last season, while Rob has risen to 4,696th overall and is 503rd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. The other two finalists are Swagat Satpathy who came 241st in 2009/10, has had a further two top 10k finishes since then and is currently 7,515th overall, and Greg Simpson who has had two previous top 10k finishes and is 1,000th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail is still top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and is now 5,438th overall.

Rich Fox in League 9 Division 7 is now the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 89 points out of a possible 108. He has had four previous top 10k finishes and is currently 6,424th overall.

See Lord’s community article for an in-depth roundup of the Head-to-Head Leagues as they stand after Gameweek 36.

MODS & CONS

Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) leads for a 15th consecutive week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is now 360th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also tops the FFScout Family mini-league for the 15th week in a row and 18th time in the season.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Martin Hurst (Jarvish) has regained the lead from Jon Ballantyne in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) and is now 534th overall. He previously led after Gameweeks 2 and 3 and again after Gameweeks 6 to 8, and is 112th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Belum Makan is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx) and has risen to 179th overall. He came 8,713rd in 2019/20. This mini-league is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Stephen Devlin tops PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) for the third week in a row and seventh time in the season. He is now 110th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Godson is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw) and is now 558th overall. He has had three previous top thousand finishes as well as another five in the top 10k, and is 19th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. This mini-league is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

He is also the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Jono Sumner leads for a 15th consecutive week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and has risen to 1,691st overall. He is 141st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson leads for a 26th consecutive week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Tom Carroll tops Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a ninth week in a row and 13th time in the season. He is now 7,732nd overall and 809th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Dave Dolman (Derby Dreamers) has regained the lead from Peter Murphy (Fitzy) in my December to May League (league code 02vm22) and has risen from 1,146,617th to 5,966th overall in the 20 Gameweeks since the World Cup.

THE LAST TEN

Shreyas Birajdar is the new leader of my The Last Ten mini-league (league code mukrgt) , rising from 1,557,209th to 279k in the last eight Gameweeks. He played all of his last four chips during this period – Free Hit for 55 points in BGW32, Second Wildcard in GW33, Bench Boost for 125 in DGW34, and Triple Captain (Wilson) for 164 points and a Gameweek Rank of 216 in DGW36.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.