Dugout Discussion May 20

Forest v Arsenal team news: Trossard in for injured Martinelli

The Premier League title race could be mathematically decided in the evening kick-off, as could Nottingham Forest’s top-flight survival.

Arsenal are the visitors to the City Ground, where a win for the hosts would mean that Manchester City retain their league title without kicking a ball.

Forest would also jump up to 37 points with a victory, leaving them out of reach of Everton, Leicester City and already relegated Southampton.

Steve Cooper goes with an unchanged starting XI this evening, meaning further substitute duty for Brennan Johnson.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta makes two changes to the Arsenal side beaten 3-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

The injured Gabriel Martinelli is replaced by Leandro Trossard, while Thomas Partey starts ahead of the benched Kieran Tierney.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas; Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate; Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Danilo, Awoniyi.

Subs: Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis, Boly, Ayew.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Xhaka, Jorginho, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Bandeira, Cozier-Duberry, Walters.

  1. putana
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    really wasnt expecting haaland EO to be this high. I assumed he would only play the chelsea game

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      What did it land on in the end?

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Will he even play that if forest win and end the title race

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    LMS winning score currently 18

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  3. Fred54
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    As is usual the guy who does the article pics is the best.

    Genuinely laughed out loud.

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      If I want to be remembered for one thing from my time here, it's not quality of writing or valuable insight but daft pictures from Reuters.

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        There's a guy I work with that I swear is the spitting image of Steve Cooper, this article is making me want to get one of these masks to mess with him

  4. wowo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Bre, AV, tot fights for conference cup,
    Brighton, Liv set for Europa,
    which team to target for FH38?

    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      What about teams fighting relegation and those against them?

  5. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is it an Eze transfer decision this week?

    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      He is my target too. But decision to make if I’d sell Mitoma or Mac A.

    2. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes. Easy March to him for me

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looking at Mahrez & Mitoma to Odegaard & Eze/MGW as my 2FTs, so much could depend on this match.

    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah always the main target. Have to figure out who else I'll punt on alongside him

  6. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Macalister apparently been sold to Liverpool, per the leading Argentinan newspaper.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      https://twitter.com/gastonedul/status/1659949138534957058

      (Source is Tier 0 for Argentinian National Team players, apparently.)

  7. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Forest 1-0

  8. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Forest goal

  9. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    OMG awoyini

  10. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    FOREST AWONIYI

  11. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Awoyini scores again

  12. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Odegaard mistake

  13. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Good run from MGW for the assist

  14. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pep already tinkering I bet !

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Palmer and Phillips getting called as we speak

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Grealish and foden 2 week holiday to Marbella booked

      1. dshv
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hahahahaha

  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Mark is so gonna be on Blackbox next week 😆

  16. HM2
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Mahrez and Alvarez are looking like good transfers in if it stays like this.

    1. JELLYFISH
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Bought Mahrez in this week. Will likely hold and sell Grealish and possibly Haaland.

  17. dshv
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    CITY CAN BE PREPARING FOR SRINKING TONIGHT

  18. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ben White cleanie gone 🙁

  19. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Refs a Tw4t

  20. The Train Driver
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Oscars worth of performance by Gabriel there...

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Exactly, got his hands full today

