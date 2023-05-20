Forest v Arsenal team news: Trossard in for injured Martinelli

The Premier League title race could be mathematically decided in the evening kick-off, as could Nottingham Forest’s top-flight survival.

Arsenal are the visitors to the City Ground, where a win for the hosts would mean that Manchester City retain their league title without kicking a ball.

Forest would also jump up to 37 points with a victory, leaving them out of reach of Everton, Leicester City and already relegated Southampton.

Steve Cooper goes with an unchanged starting XI this evening, meaning further substitute duty for Brennan Johnson.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta makes two changes to the Arsenal side beaten 3-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

The injured Gabriel Martinelli is replaced by Leandro Trossard, while Thomas Partey starts ahead of the benched Kieran Tierney.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas; Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate; Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Danilo, Awoniyi.

Subs: Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis, Boly, Ayew.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Xhaka, Jorginho, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Bandeira, Cozier-Duberry, Walters.