Spurs v Brentford team news: Porro benched, rare start for Danjuma

The final Double Gameweek of the season kicks off in north London, although the lunchtime match will be of relatively little interest to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers compared to what is still to come on Saturday and Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford gets underway at 12:30 BST.

Harry Kane is, of course, still well-owned, and he unsurprisingly starts for the Lilywhites.

The rest of the Spurs team news was less predictable as Ryan Mason has made four changes and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero are nowhere to be seen.

Pedro Porro is benched, meanwhile, along with Richarlison.

Dejan Kulusevski, Arnaut Danjuma, Yves Bissouma and Davinson Sanchez are all recalled.

As for the Bees, they begin life without the suspended Ivan Toney, who is now serving an eight-month ban.

Thomas Frank was without his star striker last weekend because of a hamstring injury and he largely sticks with the same starting XI that defeated West Ham United, with this looking like a rare occasion when he hasn’t used a 3-5-2 against a big-six side.

The only alteration sees Mikkel Damsgaard replaced by the more defensive-minded Frank Onyeka in midfield.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Emerson Royal, Sánchez, Lenglet, Danjuma, Skipp, Bissouma, Davies, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Subs: Austin, Richarlison, Perisic, Dier, Porro, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr, Craig

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Schade, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Dasilva, Zanka, Ghoddos, Ajer, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roeslev, Trevitt

