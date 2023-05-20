52
Dugout Discussion May 20

Spurs v Brentford team news: Porro benched, rare start for Danjuma

The final Double Gameweek of the season kicks off in north London, although the lunchtime match will be of relatively little interest to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers compared to what is still to come on Saturday and Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford gets underway at 12:30 BST.

Harry Kane is, of course, still well-owned, and he unsurprisingly starts for the Lilywhites.

The rest of the Spurs team news was less predictable as Ryan Mason has made four changes and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero are nowhere to be seen.

Pedro Porro is benched, meanwhile, along with Richarlison.

Dejan Kulusevski, Arnaut Danjuma, Yves Bissouma and Davinson Sanchez are all recalled.

As for the Bees, they begin life without the suspended Ivan Toney, who is now serving an eight-month ban.

Thomas Frank was without his star striker last weekend because of a hamstring injury and he largely sticks with the same starting XI that defeated West Ham United, with this looking like a rare occasion when he hasn’t used a 3-5-2 against a big-six side.

The only alteration sees Mikkel Damsgaard replaced by the more defensive-minded Frank Onyeka in midfield.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Emerson Royal, Sánchez, Lenglet, Danjuma, Skipp, Bissouma, Davies, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Subs: Austin, Richarlison, Perisic, Dier, Porro, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr, Craig

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Schade, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Dasilva, Zanka, Ghoddos, Ajer, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roeslev, Trevitt

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bruno 15 pointer please

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      150*

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      19 pointer (took a -4).

    3. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bruno Tonioli maybe….

      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Trollioli

    4. Dr.Acula
      7 mins ago

      bruno, bruno game

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    It an absolute disgrace.

    I know this is uncharacteristic of me, but I'm going to have a bit of a moan.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      A moaning Virgin, huh?

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      What is?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        That he couldn't pick Wilson out on his own.

        The guy with 8 goals in 8 games going into Leeds and then Brighton at home.

    3. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      What's on your mind?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Why is the scout staff always late with press conference times? 😉

  3. Cammick
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Updated yoo

  4. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    FPL updated.

  5. Dr.Acula
    16 mins ago

    who did u guys cap in the end? bruno, haaland or your wives?

  6. Cilly Bonnolly
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    I’m twenty ahead of my rival. Only differences in our teams are that I have Trent and Alvarez and he has Robertson and Mahrez. Both captained Haaland. Reckon he makes up any ground?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Nah, you should be ok

  7. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    go away kane

  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    GW37 top 10k EO:
    Haaland 193.3
    Mitoma 89.1
    Salah 82.4
    Rashford 80.5
    Estupiñán 77.2
    Shaw 75.8
    Alexander-Arnold 73.7
    Mac Allister 68.4
    Fernandes 64.7
    Wilson 51.5
    Trippier 38.3
    Mahrez 31.9
    Álvarez 28.1
    Isak 25.0
    De Gea 24.9
    Steele 24.3
    Grealish 21.7
    Ederson 20.4
    Arrizabalaga 19.8
    Stones 12.8
    Kane 12.4
    Raya 6.5
    Lindelöf 5.7
    Dunk 5.3
    Enciso 5.1
    Akanji 4.8

    Captains:
    Haaland 91.4
    Fernandes 6.0
    Mahrez 0.8

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Isa(left bac)k fall from grace

    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Double Man U defence v no Brighton defence and Mahrez v Bruno the big differences for me this week.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Defence EO:
      Man City 44%
      Man Utd 111%
      Brighton 107%
      Chelsea 20%

      If you have Shaw or Estu only you want them to concede 😮

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        What if you don't have Shaw or Estupinan? Asking for a friend

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Then season is really really over

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Surprised by that Man United defense EO. I guess Rashford's niggles opened up people to move into defense lately. Shaw assist will do...

        Newcastle defence EO, our of curiosity?

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          44%

      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        BHA will concede, MUN will have a CS (at least)

    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mahrez (C) Alvarez DDG, please go mad for the sake of my ML 😛

  9. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Spurs get beat here, that looks a terrible line up

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      No toney tho.

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Mbeumo deputises

      2. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Honestly don't think it will matter. They'll still overwhelm them

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I agree

          Unless the fringe players find something

  10. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    It's a shame that we don't see 'sure you did' or any of the other trolls on the site before the gameweek, they never tell us how to play the game until the results are in 🙁

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      He's so lame.

      I mean it's not even funny, at all and the name is just set up to fish. Weakly.

      He's ridiculous.

  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    early thoughts on trippier and marti to eze and taa for -4? cheers

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      -4 for 1 gameweek seems like madness.

  12. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any idea what Toney's price will be next season since he can't play until January?

    £7m seems fair.

    FPL need to avoid overpricing the Forwards again next season.

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't think the fact he starts in January should have any effect on his price at all.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Only half a season's worth of points should be factored into his price.

        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Why? Nobody is going to own him until then. Do January signings come in as cheaper?

      2. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I was thinking the same

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I reckon it is possible that they do not enter him into the game until January.

  13. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Nice to go into a DGW with no spies in my team for once.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      You don't have Haaland?

      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Obviously he captained him, so therefore he is not a spy. Just a 'meh'

  14. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    FH 37 or 38?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      37

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      just now

      There's really only one option now.

  15. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Fpl Fecal said there are big changes afoot in FPL next season.

    I suspect the scoring system will change.

    With 11 million players, the league tables are way too congested and you need more routes to points.

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Or reduce the number of players.

      Jus' saying.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        By 1, huh? 😉

  16. kingbails
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Another nice boring goal pls Kane

