Brighton v Man City team news: Haaland is one of six changes, Mac Allister benched

The latest match of Gameweek 37 takes place at the American Express Community Stadium, where Brighton and Hove Albion take on Manchester City at 20:00 BST.

With the visitors already crowned as this season’s Premier League champions and the hosts seemingly set for a sixth-placed finish, all that’s really at stake tonight is our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaigns.

The problem is that Pep Guardiola has continued to rotate his line-up and manage minutes ahead of two imminent cup finals.

Although Erling Haaland is back in the starting XI – just like Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan – popular duo Ederson and Julian Alvarez only make the bench.

Six changes have been made from Sunday’s win over Chelsea but neither Jack Grealish, Manuel Akanji nor Ruben Dias are in the squad at all. A hamstring issue continues to keep Nathan Ake away from the action.

That means the one million Riyad Mahrez owners are lucky enough to have him start both matches of this Double Gameweek.

As for Brighton, they’re also rotating heavily these days. The highest profile of Roberto De Zerbi’s four changes sees Alexis Mac Allister and Lewis Dunk moved to the bench, with Evan Ferguson and Joel Veltman also doing so.

In comes Danny Welbeck, Facundo Buonanotte, Billy Gilmour and Jan Paul van Hecke, meaning there are still starts for Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan. Between the sticks is Jason Steele.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Caicedo, Colwill, van Hecke, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; Buonanotte, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck

Subs: McGill, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Mac Allister, Ayari, Peupion, Undav, Ferguson

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Walker, Stones, Lewis; Rodri, Gundogan; De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Subs: Ederson, Gomez, Phillips, Charles, O’Reilly, Palmer, Knight, Robertson, Alvarez