179
Dugout Discussion May 24

Brighton v Man City team news: Haaland is one of six changes, Mac Allister benched

179 Comments
The latest match of Gameweek 37 takes place at the American Express Community Stadium, where Brighton and Hove Albion take on Manchester City at 20:00 BST.

With the visitors already crowned as this season’s Premier League champions and the hosts seemingly set for a sixth-placed finish, all that’s really at stake tonight is our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaigns.

The problem is that Pep Guardiola has continued to rotate his line-up and manage minutes ahead of two imminent cup finals.

Although Erling Haaland is back in the starting XI – just like Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan – popular duo Ederson and Julian Alvarez only make the bench.

Six changes have been made from Sunday’s win over Chelsea but neither Jack Grealish, Manuel Akanji nor Ruben Dias are in the squad at all. A hamstring issue continues to keep Nathan Ake away from the action.

That means the one million Riyad Mahrez owners are lucky enough to have him start both matches of this Double Gameweek.

As for Brighton, they’re also rotating heavily these days. The highest profile of Roberto De Zerbi’s four changes sees Alexis Mac Allister and Lewis Dunk moved to the bench, with Evan Ferguson and Joel Veltman also doing so.

In comes Danny Welbeck, Facundo Buonanotte, Billy Gilmour and Jan Paul van Hecke, meaning there are still starts for Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan. Between the sticks is Jason Steele.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Caicedo, Colwill, van Hecke, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; Buonanotte, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck

Subs: McGill, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Mac Allister, Ayari, Peupion, Undav, Ferguson

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Walker, Stones, Lewis; Rodri, Gundogan; De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Subs: Ederson, Gomez, Phillips, Charles, O’Reilly, Palmer, Knight, Robertson, Alvarez

179 Comments Post a Comment
  Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mitomaaaa

    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Wow... finally!

      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Nevermind...

    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      VAR

  sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Handball. No luck this week. Just none.

    sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      These final two weeks have done my head in.

  Kodap
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Get in

  fantasist
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Handball Mitoma while on ground

  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    1-1

    Mitoma

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      It was going in if he hadn't handballed it on the line.

      FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        May as well allow it then

  FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why is Evan Almighty not playing?!

    Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      De Zerbi

      FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        What you mean

        RICICLE
          1 min ago

          Ferguson

        x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          De Zerbi picks the team

    fantasist
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe easing him back in. Strange decision if tactical after his double

      FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Exactly

  Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mitoma point dodging last few gws really has been utterly awful

    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Continues to dodge

  Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Absolutely allergic to points that guy

  Rainer
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mitoma loves a handball!

  Kaneyonero
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Try for Mitoma

  Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    🙁

  Feanor
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mitoma no goal

  RICICLE
    4 mins ago

    Of course it’s Mitoma, thank god that’s chalked off

  Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ahh well everyone owns Mitoma anyway.

  Kodap
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    You are kidding, unbelievable

  OLEgend
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Need Enciso and Gundo goals to save my week

  THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mitnoma

  *Reformed-Character*
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mitoma 2 assists in last 10 games, yet we all own him 🙂

    Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Bought him as his run of points came to an end. Couldn't sell him because he had 800 double Gameweeks.

  Feanor
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Oh, he likes to dodge the points, dodge the points
    He handles the ball on the ground
    My Mitoma

    Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      M-m-m-m-m-my Mitoma!!!

  Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Pheeww sold Mitoma for a hit, partly because of the over speculation on here about a likely rest....over complicating everything per usual

  Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Didn't know Welbeck had that in his locker. Unlucky.

    x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0UY1Vcq1Fs&pp=ygUSd2VsYmVjayBkZWJ1dCBnb2Fs

  g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Ortega Save

  Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    BO-RING

  OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    just now

    For the first time Mitoma is on my bench(FH). Hope he keeps on dodging points.

  Rainer
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Ortega is a save machine, cheat code in this City defence!

