Team News May 24

FPL team news: Rashford “looks quite fit” for Chelsea

Another day, another update on Marcus Rashford (£7.2m).

The Manchester United midfielder had been on the cusp of a comeback from a leg injury when illness ruled him out of Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth.

Rashford made a return to training on Tuesday and now, in his pre-match press conference, Erik ten Hag has given out a relatively positive update ahead of Thursday’s visit of Chelsea – albeit without quite giving his winger-cum-striker the all-clear.

“It looks like [he will be available]. Yesterday he returns in training and he looks quite fit but we have to see today what the outcome is from the training, how did he recover, and then we will make our choices.” – Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford

Lisandro Martinez (fractured metatarsal), Marcel Sabitzer (knee) and Donny van de Beek (knee) are definitely on the sidelines for the concluding Gameweek 37 match.

We’ll bring you the latest Chelsea team news when Frank Lampard faces the media this lunchtime.

OTHER NEWS

Media reports suggest that Nick Pope will be out of action in Gameweek 38, with the Newcastle United goalkeeper set to undergo hand surgery now that UEFA Champions League qualification is assured.

  1. Utterkhanage
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Phwoarrrrrrr

  2. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    I'd rather see Grealish and Rash not playing getting my Tripp and Botman points lol

    1. El Muñeco
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      For me it's Ederson staying on the bench and Ortega playing so I can get Iversen. I want Grealish to block Tripper points in my ML

    2. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Rashford probably will score. Grealish more likely to get 1 pointer

  3. Saviour22
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Ddg
    Shaw Taa White
    Saka Salah Mito Mahrez
    Haaland Isak Alvarez

    1.Saka to Rashy
    2.Haaland to Kane
    3.Isak to Watkins
    4.Saka to Eze / McNeil/Docoure

    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't want to lose Saka or Haaland (unless team leaks say benched)

      What you got ITB?

  4. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    1FT and 3.3ITB

    Dont want to take hits

    Currently leaning towards
    1.Isak to Alvarez
    2.MacA/Mitoma to any 9m or under midfielder

    Got rash saka ode and think selling one of the above is best shout.

    Any advice on who to bring in?

    1. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      1 is good if Alvarez starts but we don't know that

  5. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Bye bye Trippier bench jam points!

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Thank god

  6. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Ten Hag is getting very English in his expressions 'quite fit'. I always assumed it was only the English who use that 'quite' qualifier.

    Everything is 'quite' this, 'quite' that in England, it seems to me.
    I am surprised it is not used more on this site -
    'Quite a' -
    Caveat or Variance etc etc

    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not quite sure what you mean?

  7. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12888258/newcastle-united-eye-shirt-sponsorship-deal-with-saudi-events-company-sela

    Saudi owners, Saudi kit and now a Saudi shirt sponsor, Newcastle going all in

  8. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    so who is gonna survive? Everton or Leicester?

    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Got a feeling that Leicester will pull it off , especially with Everton's injuries

  9. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Guehi or Isak?

    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Isak imo as suspect forest to score a couple

