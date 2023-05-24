FPL team news: Rashford “looks quite fit” for Chelsea

Another day, another update on Marcus Rashford (£7.2m).

The Manchester United midfielder had been on the cusp of a comeback from a leg injury when illness ruled him out of Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth.

Rashford made a return to training on Tuesday and now, in his pre-match press conference, Erik ten Hag has given out a relatively positive update ahead of Thursday’s visit of Chelsea – albeit without quite giving his winger-cum-striker the all-clear.

“It looks like [he will be available]. Yesterday he returns in training and he looks quite fit but we have to see today what the outcome is from the training, how did he recover, and then we will make our choices.” – Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford

Lisandro Martinez (fractured metatarsal), Marcel Sabitzer (knee) and Donny van de Beek (knee) are definitely on the sidelines for the concluding Gameweek 37 match.

We’ll bring you the latest Chelsea team news when Frank Lampard faces the media this lunchtime.

OTHER NEWS

Media reports suggest that Nick Pope will be out of action in Gameweek 38, with the Newcastle United goalkeeper set to undergo hand surgery now that UEFA Champions League qualification is assured.