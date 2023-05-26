40
The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead returns for the 2022/23 season with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry,  FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no.2 Suvansh.

“So many tears we’ve cried. So much pain inside, but baby, it ain’t over ’til it’s over”

The call for last orders may have come yet there is still one final hurdle around the corner, as we prepare ourselves for the carnage of Gameweek 38, where there’s a good chance that some FPL managers will be playing Fantasy five-a-side with all the talk of rests and rotation.

Yet before we start to think about our final weekend flings, we had the excitement of Double Gameweek 37 which became less exciting as events unfolded. Many had put faith in Manchester City players but Arsenal’s loss at Nottingham Forest meant that Mr Guardiola gave a bit of extra welly to the Pep rotation wheel.

Once we had stopped fretting about whether Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) was on the team bus or not we had some unlikely heroes. I don’t think many recommended Casemiro (£4.9m), Stefan Ortega (£3.7m), Christian Eriksen (£6.2m) or Evan Ferguson (£4.6m) before the action started. It makes you wonder who will be the stars on Sunday, knowing Gameweek 38 can be the most random set of results.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Let’s jump into how The Great and The Good fared. Tom Freeman was the top dog and moves back into the top 50k, having made good progress over recent weeks with his combination of template picks and differentials – this time round it was Julio Enciso (£4.6m) that helped him up to 83 points.

Fabio Borges was slightly behind with 82 points – his pick of Julian Alvarez (£6.1m) was a popular one and he rises to 37k. I suspect the target will be to see if he can get above 17k which, unbelievably, is his lowest final overall ranking to date.

At the top of the table, it looks as though FPL Harry will be crowned the greatest of The Great and The Good. Ben Crellin did his best this week by finally playing his Free Hit – which I thought he had forgotten – but it was to no avail, as 62 points now separate them.

Elsewhere, there was a clear split between the chasers and consolidators when it came to captaincy, with those happy with their ranks going with Erling Haaland (£12.4m) and those looking to make a move plumping for Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m), whilst the very aggressive Magnus Carlsen went with Antony (£7.3m) – he was in good company as Lateriser made the same decision.

I suspect tensions are high in the Blackbox household as there are now just six points separating Mark and Az. With Mr Sutherns just ahead, will Mr Phillips risk it all to overtake the Godfather of FPL in this final week, or just go for Dwight McNeil (£5.1m)?

TRANSFERS

The full list of transfers is below:

  • Az – Fernandes, Lewis (Grealish, Moreno)
  • LTFPL Andy – Alvarez (Isak)
  • Ben Crellin – Free Hit
  • Fabio Borges – Alvarez (Watkins)
  • Finn Sollie – No transfers
  • FPL Harry – No transfers
  • Joe Lepper – No transfers
  • Geoff Dance – Estupinan (Trippier)
  • FPL General – Alvarez (Isak)
  • Magnus Carlsen – Antony, Martial (Isak, Rashford)
  • Mark Sutherns – Mahrez, Alvarez (Johnson, Rashford)
  • FPL Matthew – Mahrez (Grealish)
  • Neale Rigg – No transfers
  • Pras – No transfers
  • Suvansh – No transfers
  • Tom Freeman – Shaw (Trippier)
  • Tom Stephenson – Ederson, Shaw (Kepa, Trippier)
  • Zophar – Shaw (Henry)

A split in approach here, with the likes of FPL Harry, Finn, Joe, Pras and Neale rolling their transfers for a bit of final-day fun whilst we saw some take hits to take advantage of the double. Az’s minus four for Fernandes was well judged, Magnus’ hit didn’t quite pay off because of Rashford and Tom Stephenson probably isn’t on speaking terms with Ederson (£5.4m) anymore.

TEMPLATE

It’s as you were for the template, although I imagine the Brighton and Hove Albion contingency will be sacrificed ahead of the weekend and we may even see Haaland finally leave if early team news tells us he is being rested ahead of back-to-back cup finals.

The full details for The Great and The Good is as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

Kepa (12), Raya (7)

Shaw (16), Alexander-Arnold (16), Trippier (12), Estupinan (12), Botman (10)

MacAllister (17), Mitoma (16), Rashford (15), Salah (15), Fernandes (15)

Haaland (18), Isak (11), Greenwood (7)

TRANSFERS IN FOCUS

A canter now through the transfers made during this season, analysed by position to give us a sense of where The Great and The Good have focused their trades.

Az and Geoff have been the most active in the market with 44 moves over the season, driven by the need to gain rank after some poor starts. However, what’s interesting-ish is that the majority of overall transfers have been used in midfield and defence.

Typically, we see the forward lines shuffled the most and the back five left alone but, with the dominance of Haaland, we have seen little need to change attackers. Therefore, the defence has been the best form of attack, with many of us having to rearrange ourselves once the normal defensive darlings of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m), Chelsea and Man City options repeatedly let us down.

CONCLUSION

So, there you go. One more weekend before we head off to our own FPL beach with plenty of options to choose from before we apply the suncream – will it be McNeil, Eberechi Eze (£5.7m) or Harry Kane (£11.4m) that takes our fancy?

The main final-day tension amongst The Great and The Good will be who has the Blackbox bragging rights and, of course, I will be starting the lengthy selection process for next year’s intake – which unfortunately looks like it will include FPL Mode.

Whatever the outcome of this weekend and whatever your final pick is, remember it will all be over soon so enjoy the last hurrah and I’ll be back next week to hand out the ‘end of term’ report cards for The Great and The Good.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now but remember – don’t have FPL nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me here on Twitter.

  1. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    What to do with this squad? 2FT 0ITB. Just 3 points off top 5k want to play safeish. Thinking Ederson > Alison and maybe a punt on McNeil/Doucoure?

    Ederson
    TAA Trippier Shaw
    Mitoma MacA Salah Rashford Bruno
    Haaland Wilson

    Kepa Estu Schar Greenwood

    1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      I'd think Ederson is a risk. But I wouldn't transfer him out, as he won't come on as a sub and Kepa as a reserve at home isn't terrible coming on for him.
      I'd be tempted to get rid of Wilson and Rashford. Especially the latter may be rested for FA cup final. I'm punting a bit on Garnacho currently.

    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I think you have to at least consider Mitoma Haaland to Eze Kane

  2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    On a FH...
    A: Bring in McNeil or Maddison (or any other mid under 8m that isn't Eze)?
    B: Start Garnacho or Gnonto?

    1. RICICLE
      23 mins ago

      I need to just ask, why are people opting for Maddison? Am I missing something?

      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Differential, they need to win, on set pieces, playing at home against a team with nothing to play for, a leaky defence and a poor away record, history of hauling

        1. RICICLE
          1 min ago

          Ahh ok, I thought they were already relegated and given up all hope.

  3. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Shift Mac or Mitoma for Eze?

    1. Goodnight Kiwi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mac

  4. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Play Kepa or Steele Most likely going to play Estupinan as well

    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      both will concede, kepa will have more save points so go him

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Kepa, but guess Mendy could play anyway

  5. Goodnight Kiwi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Greetings. Is there a site that allows you to see yearly rank finish as a % of total ownership?

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No, but if you are asking what I think you are asking, you can work it out yourself using this.....

      https://twitter.com/FPLFocal/status/1658394569266823168

  6. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Afternoon all. 30pts behind ML leader. 1FT & 0.2m ITB. Thinking Haaland to Kane (C). Is it worth -4 to do macallister > Eze or not worth -4?

    MY TEAM:
    Edersen
    TAA - Estupinan - Trippier
    Salah - Rashford - Bruno - MacAllister
    Haaland - Alvarez - Wilson

    (Iversen) - Mitoma - Dalot - Coufal

    HIS TEAM (Caps different players)
    STEELE
    WALKER - SHAW - Trent - Trippier - Estu
    KDB - OLISE - Mitoma - Bruno - Rashford
    ISAK - Wilson - Haaland

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      enough diffs already - just Kane - don't take hit

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cheers

      2. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes exactly. Just Kane. Your team looks stronger

  7. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    20 points ahead of my ML rival.

    Got a feeling for Odegaard but is Eze a better pick?

    1. Goodnight Kiwi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Am getting both with a -4 (and Watkins).

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Eze is in form so i'd go with him

  8. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Isak owners, are you keeping him?

    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I will sell him.

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sure unless I’ve missed something? That Chelsea defence ain’t looking great

      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Well he's been playing out on the Left hasn't done much in a few weeks.

  9. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Sorry what have i missed why the big love for McNeil? Everton fighting but is mcneil worht it?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Not if he has to play LB

  10. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any news on Grealish?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Likely to start

      1. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        ...on the bench

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Would seem odd to not give him minutes for a 5th straight PL game if you go off the ‘keep our rhythm’ Pep comment IMO

  11. AdamJ91
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    30 points ahead in ML; 1FT 1.2ITB

    Any suggestions?

    De Gea
    Trippier, Stones, Botman
    Salah, Eze, Mitoma, Olise
    Haaland, Kane (c), Solanke

    (Steele, Grealish, Shaw, N.Williams)

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Olise or Solanke to someone?

  12. GC123
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Madness to start Iversen over Steele? West Ham with little to play for and Moyes could rest Antonio, Bowen, Paqueta ahead of the Europa final

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      WH fans seem sure WH will lose if that helps!

      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers. If I start Estup I think I’ll go with Iversen. Not sure I want double BRI defence away to Villa who need a result

  13. Norco
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    1FT 0.1ITB - Chasing 11 points.

    Do I:

    1. Jota > Watkins
    2. Jota + Groß > Watkins + Odegaard (-4)
    3. Jota + Bruno > Odegaard+ Kane (-4)

    Keen to keep Bruno as he's a differential for me in mini leagues.

    Raya
    Shaw Trips Estu
    Salah Bruno Rash Odegaard*
    Haaland Wilson Watkins*

    Kepa | Mitoma Burn Henry

  14. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    GW38 Hit and Haaland to Kane (C) Crew rejoice.

    Good luck lad on the final gameweek lads, green arrows for all!

    1. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Good luck on the final gameweek lads** initial comment fail.

  15. liboo
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Rodrigo leeds or jesus ??

    In FH

