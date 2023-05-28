Gameweek 38 team news: The line-ups for all 10 matches

The 2022/23 Premier League season concludes with the traditional simultaneous final-day kick-offs, all 10 Gameweek 38 fixtures getting underway at 16:30 BST.

ROTATION AT CITY, UNITED AND LIVERPOOL

The benching of Erling Haaland is perhaps the headline news, although there’s plenty of competition for that as rotation bites across the country.

Despite all the pre-match talk of ‘rhythm’ from Pep Guardiola, it’s an understrength Manchester City team that faces Brentford.

Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Cole Palmer are the players coming into the City side today.

Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Stefan Ortega are all on the bench, while Kevin De Bruyne joins Jack Grealish, Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias on the sidelines.

For Brentford, Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Mikkel Damsgaard return in place of Mathias Jensen and Kevin Schade.

The champions’ cross-city rivals make six changes of their own.

Marcus Rashford is among the returnees, along with Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Fred and Diogo Dalot.

Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have to make do with substitute duty, while Antony is injured.

Sasa Lukic for Harrison Reed is Fulham’s only tweak.

Jurgen Klopp makes seven alterations to the side that drew 1-1 with Aston Villa last weekend, with only Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah keeping their places.

The departing James Milner and Roberto Firmino start but Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk are not in the squad.

Southampton’s only change sees Kamaldeen Sulemana replace Joe Aribo.

THE BATTLE TO AVOID THE DROP

There are three matches taking place in which Premier League survival is on the line.

At Elland Road, there is one change apiece.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is injured and is replaced by Liam Cooper, while Pedro Porro comes in for the benched Arnaut Danjuma in the Tottenham Hotspur XI.

Rodrigo Moreno is fit to start for the hosts.

There’s a surprise at the King Power Stadium, meanwhile. It’s not too much of a shock to see James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall coming into the Leicester side, nor is it a bombshell that Harry Souttar and Wilfred Ndidi drop out.

But the benching of Jamie Vardy was less expected, as Kelechi Iheanacho ploughs a lone furrow up front.

Visitors West Ham United make six changes: Nayef Aguerd, Thilo Kehrer, Aaron Cresswell, Said Benrahma, Flynn Downes and Michail Antonio all come in, as Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen and Danny Ings drop out.

Everton’s starting XI shows two enforced changes as the injured Nathan Patterson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin make way for Conor Coady and Demarai Gray.

Opponents Bournemouth recall Mark Travers, Dango Ouattara and Philip Billing for Murara Neto, Lewis Cook and Jaidon Anthony.

THE BEST OF THE REST

Aston Villa are unchanged in their quest to secure UEFA Europa Conference League football but Brighton and Hove Albion, who made sure of sixth place in midweek, make six alterations.

Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Yasin Ayari, Deniz Undav, Alexis Mac Allister and Evan Ferguson are recalled, with Pervis Estupinan, Billy Gilmour, Jan Paul van Hecke, Danny Welbeck, Moises Caicedo and Kaoru Mitoma all rested.

Lewis Dunk is again only among the substitutes.

The benching of Callum Wilson is the stand-out team news from Stamford Bridge as Alexander Isak leads the line instead.

Martin Dubravka, Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin and Matt Targett are recalled by the Magpies as Sean Longstaff and Nick Pope miss out through injury and Dan Burn is benched.

Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling replace Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka and Mykhailo Mudryk for Chelsea.

Perhaps the biggest surprise from the Emirates is that Mikel Arteta makes no changes, so the ‘flagged’ Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard both start.

As for Wolves, Jose Sa, Mario Lemina, Raul Jimenez, Max Kilman, Matheus Nunes and Hugo Bueno come in for Daniel Bentley, Ruben Neves, Toti, Craig Dawson, Pablo Sarabia and the absent Daniel Podence.

Unchanged Crystal Palace face Nottingham Forest, who replace the injured Keylor Navas, Felipe and Danilo with Wayne Hennessey, Willy Boly and Brennan Johnson.

GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Partey, Gabriel, Xhaka, Odegaard, Jorginho, Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Nelson, Bandeira, Walters.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Nunes, A Traore, Lemina, Gomes, Jimenez, Hwang.

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, B Traore, Neves, Cunha, Dawson, Sarabia, Toti, Hodge.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Digne, Mings, Konsa, Cash, Luiz, Kamara, Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey, Watkins,

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Chambers, Young, Dendoncker, Traore, Buendia, Revan, Patterson.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Colwill, Webster, Ayari, Gross, Undav, Buonanotte, Enciso, Mac Allister, Ferguson.

Subs: McGill, Estupinan, Dunk, Van Hecke, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Caicedo, M.itoma, Welbeck.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Strakosha, Schade, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Ajer, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Trevitt.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Ake, Gomez, Phillips, Lewis, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Palmer.

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Gundogan, Haaland, Rodri, Silva, Charles, Robertson, Knight.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Hall, Silva, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Sterling, Madueke, Havertz.

Subs: Mendy, Kovacic, Pulisic, Felix, Mudryk, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Fofana.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Targett, Botman, Schar, Trippier, Guimaraes, Anderson, Gordon, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Lewis, Murphy, Ashby, Burn, Miley.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Eze, J Ayew; Edouard.

Subs: Whitworth, Lokonga, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Richards, Ahamada, Adaramola, Riedewald.

Nottingham Forest XI: Hennessey, Worrall, Boly, Niakhate, Aurier, Yates, Mangala, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi.

Subs: Shelvey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Mighten, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis, A Ayew.

Everton XI: Pickford, Tarkowski, McNeil, Onana, Gray, Mina, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gueye, Coady, Garner.

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Holgate, Keane, Maupay, McAllister, Simms, Welch.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kelly, Brooks, Lerma, Solanke, Christie, Ouattarra, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Billing.

Subs: Randolph, Stephens, Cook, Mepham, Stacey, Vina, Moore, Anthony, Sadi.

Leeds United XI: Robles, Ayling, Forshaw, Koch, Cooper, Harrison, Rodrigo, Struijk, Kristensen, McKennie, Wober.

Subs: Meslier, Firpo, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto, Greenwood, Chilokoa-Mullen.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Skipp, Sanchez, Son, Kane, Royal, Kulusevski, Porro, Davies, Lenglet, Bissouma.

Subs: Austin, Richarlison, Danjuma, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr, Craig, Alonso, Abbott.

Leicester City XI: Iversen, Castagne, Evans, Faes, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare, Barnes, Maddison, Iheanacho.

Subs: Smithies, Vardy, Souttar, Amartey, Daka, Ricardo, Mendy, Praet, Tetê.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Aguerd, Kehrer, Cresswell, Rice, Downes, Benrahma, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio.

Subs: Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Aréola, Soucek, Ogbonna, Zouma, Emerson, Lanzini.

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Martial, Eriksen, Varane, Shaw, Weghorst, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Butland, McTominay.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Antonee Robinson, Lukic, Joao Palhinha, Wilson, Cairney, Willian, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Reed, Kebano, Solomon, Cedric, Reid, James, Vinicius, Dibley-Dias.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bree, Bednarek, Lyanco, Walker-Peters; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi; Alcaraz, Sulemana.

Subs: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Aribo, Adam Armstrong, Stuart Armstrong, Livramento, Ballard, Doyle, Amo-Ameyaw.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Milner, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Henderson, Gakpo, Elliott, Diaz, Carvalho, Arthur, Williams.

