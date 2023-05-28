Gameweek 38 team news: The line-ups for all 10 matches

1500
The 2022/23 Premier League season concludes with the traditional simultaneous final-day kick-offs, all 10 Gameweek 38 fixtures getting underway at 16:30 BST.

ROTATION AT CITY, UNITED AND LIVERPOOL

The benching of Erling Haaland is perhaps the headline news, although there’s plenty of competition for that as rotation bites across the country.

Despite all the pre-match talk of ‘rhythm’ from Pep Guardiola, it’s an understrength Manchester City team that faces Brentford.

Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Cole Palmer are the players coming into the City side today.

Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Stefan Ortega are all on the bench, while Kevin De Bruyne joins Jack Grealish, Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias on the sidelines.

For Brentford, Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Mikkel Damsgaard return in place of Mathias Jensen and Kevin Schade.

The champions’ cross-city rivals make six changes of their own.

Marcus Rashford is among the returnees, along with Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Fred and Diogo Dalot.

Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have to make do with substitute duty, while Antony is injured.

Sasa Lukic for Harrison Reed is Fulham’s only tweak.

Jurgen Klopp makes seven alterations to the side that drew 1-1 with Aston Villa last weekend, with only Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah keeping their places.

The departing James Milner and Roberto Firmino start but Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk are not in the squad.

Southampton’s only change sees Kamaldeen Sulemana replace Joe Aribo.

THE BATTLE TO AVOID THE DROP

There are three matches taking place in which Premier League survival is on the line.

At Elland Road, there is one change apiece.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is injured and is replaced by Liam Cooper, while Pedro Porro comes in for the benched Arnaut Danjuma in the Tottenham Hotspur XI.

Rodrigo Moreno is fit to start for the hosts.

There’s a surprise at the King Power Stadium, meanwhile. It’s not too much of a shock to see James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall coming into the Leicester side, nor is it a bombshell that Harry Souttar and Wilfred Ndidi drop out.

But the benching of Jamie Vardy was less expected, as Kelechi Iheanacho ploughs a lone furrow up front.

Visitors West Ham United make six changes: Nayef Aguerd, Thilo Kehrer, Aaron Cresswell, Said Benrahma, Flynn Downes and Michail Antonio all come in, as Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen and Danny Ings drop out.

Everton’s starting XI shows two enforced changes as the injured Nathan Patterson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin make way for Conor Coady and Demarai Gray.

Opponents Bournemouth recall Mark Travers, Dango Ouattara and Philip Billing for Murara Neto, Lewis Cook and Jaidon Anthony.

THE BEST OF THE REST

Aston Villa are unchanged in their quest to secure UEFA Europa Conference League football but Brighton and Hove Albion, who made sure of sixth place in midweek, make six alterations.

Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Yasin Ayari, Deniz Undav, Alexis Mac Allister and Evan Ferguson are recalled, with Pervis Estupinan, Billy Gilmour, Jan Paul van Hecke, Danny Welbeck, Moises Caicedo and Kaoru Mitoma all rested.

Lewis Dunk is again only among the substitutes.

The benching of Callum Wilson is the stand-out team news from Stamford Bridge as Alexander Isak leads the line instead.

Martin Dubravka, Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin and Matt Targett are recalled by the Magpies as Sean Longstaff and Nick Pope miss out through injury and Dan Burn is benched.

Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling replace Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka and Mykhailo Mudryk for Chelsea.

Perhaps the biggest surprise from the Emirates is that Mikel Arteta makes no changes, so the ‘flagged’ Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard both start.

As for Wolves, Jose Sa, Mario Lemina, Raul Jimenez, Max Kilman, Matheus Nunes and Hugo Bueno come in for Daniel Bentley, Ruben Neves, Toti, Craig Dawson, Pablo Sarabia and the absent Daniel Podence.

Unchanged Crystal Palace face Nottingham Forest, who replace the injured Keylor Navas, Felipe and Danilo with Wayne Hennessey, Willy Boly and Brennan Johnson.

GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Partey, Gabriel, Xhaka, Odegaard, Jorginho, Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Nelson, Bandeira, Walters.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Nunes, A Traore, Lemina, Gomes, Jimenez, Hwang.

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, B Traore, Neves, Cunha, Dawson, Sarabia, Toti, Hodge.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Digne, Mings, Konsa, Cash, Luiz, Kamara, Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey, Watkins,

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Chambers, Young, Dendoncker, Traore, Buendia, Revan, Patterson.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Colwill, Webster, Ayari, Gross, Undav, Buonanotte, Enciso, Mac Allister, Ferguson.

Subs: McGill, Estupinan, Dunk, Van Hecke, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Caicedo, M.itoma, Welbeck.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Strakosha, Schade, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Ajer, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Trevitt.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Ake, Gomez, Phillips, Lewis, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Palmer.

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Gundogan, Haaland, Rodri, Silva, Charles, Robertson, Knight.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Hall, Silva, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Sterling, Madueke, Havertz.

Subs: Mendy, Kovacic, Pulisic, Felix, Mudryk, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Fofana.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Targett, Botman, Schar, Trippier, Guimaraes, Anderson, Gordon, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Lewis, Murphy, Ashby, Burn, Miley.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Eze, J Ayew; Edouard.

Subs: Whitworth, Lokonga, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Richards, Ahamada, Adaramola, Riedewald.

Nottingham Forest XI: Hennessey, Worrall, Boly, Niakhate, Aurier, Yates, Mangala, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi.

Subs: Shelvey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Mighten, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis, A Ayew.

Everton XI: Pickford, Tarkowski, McNeil, Onana, Gray, Mina, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gueye, Coady, Garner.

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Holgate, Keane, Maupay, McAllister, Simms, Welch.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kelly, Brooks, Lerma, Solanke, Christie, Ouattarra, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Billing.

Subs: Randolph, Stephens, Cook, Mepham, Stacey, Vina, Moore, Anthony, Sadi.

Leeds United XI: Robles, Ayling, Forshaw, Koch, Cooper, Harrison, Rodrigo, Struijk, Kristensen, McKennie, Wober.

Subs: Meslier, Firpo, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto, Greenwood, Chilokoa-Mullen.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Skipp, Sanchez, Son, Kane, Royal, Kulusevski, Porro, Davies, Lenglet, Bissouma.

Subs: Austin, Richarlison, Danjuma, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr, Craig, Alonso, Abbott.

Leicester City XI: Iversen, Castagne, Evans, Faes, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare, Barnes, Maddison, Iheanacho.

Subs: Smithies, Vardy, Souttar, Amartey, Daka, Ricardo, Mendy, Praet, Tetê.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Aguerd, Kehrer, Cresswell, Rice, Downes, Benrahma, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio.

Subs: Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Aréola, Soucek, Ogbonna, Zouma, Emerson, Lanzini.

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Martial, Eriksen, Varane, Shaw, Weghorst, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Butland, McTominay.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Antonee Robinson, Lukic, Joao Palhinha, Wilson, Cairney, Willian, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Reed, Kebano, Solomon, Cedric, Reid, James, Vinicius, Dibley-Dias.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bree, Bednarek, Lyanco, Walker-Peters; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi; Alcaraz, Sulemana.

Subs: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Aribo, Adam Armstrong, Stuart Armstrong, Livramento, Ballard, Doyle, Amo-Ameyaw.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Milner, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Henderson, Gakpo, Elliott, Diaz, Carvalho, Arthur, Williams.

  1. bombonera
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Just realised Leicester wore next season's kit just to get relegated in haha what's that nonsense all about?

    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Many teams will wear next season's kits in the last GW.

      1. bombonera
        • 1 Year
        just now

        And their first and most significant memory of it is relegation, nice

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    picking Pinnock first next season

  3. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Win my cash league by 80 points. Captained kane. Think I’ve finished in the top 800 overall. Not a bad result

    1. Trini Chelsea
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Won mines by 3pts

    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wow!

  4. Bucket Man
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Relegated. But at least we went down with a fight. Not!

    But my faith in us meant Kane captain and so I finished 3k. Gutted on one hand but chuffed on another. Thanks for all for your help this season.

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Should never have sacked Marsch

      1. Bucket Man
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I don’t know, wasn’t going great with him. Recruitment has been a shambles. Got lucky with Bielsa every other decision from the owners has been a shambles.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Bringing in Big Sam was the final nail in the coffin. The guy is a dinosaur!

  5. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kane captainers scored higher than my total points 34 (-8).

    Went from 3.5k to 10k.

    Ah well, good season. Enjoy the off season all

  6. Custard Gannet
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Almost took a -4 to take Haaland out. Now I have Pinnock 15 pointer coming in. Never get any bench jam so this feels special.

    1. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Current 3rd place overall would have won FPL if Wilson's 20minute appearance hadn't blocked Pinnock

      1. alsybach
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        No way!?

      2. Custard Gannet
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I saw that. He must be hating Wilson / Howe right now.

  7. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Was chasing a 45 pts ML, played the FH and had the chance to win the league but opted for andersen rash & eze captain rather than kane capt. white son, anyway would have still lost the league with 6 pts, all this didnt capt. Haland in any of his hatricks lol

  8. Wizard of Ozil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone else have shed load of points on the bench this season?

    1. Vinyl78LP
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope as bad as usual, Pinnock stuck there today after Estupinan came on.

  9. Third Eye Vision
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Cracking day. Haaland to Kane (c) has won me my cash league from 4 points behind.

    Couldn’t be at Goodison today, which is a rarity so nice to give my friend my ticket.

    Loads of negativity on here towards Everton today, which is neither here nor there to me. As Gary Neville has just said, the best thing about this club is the fans.

    We’re a striker and an attacking midfielder away from being a half decent mid table club. We need some stability. Not sure we’ll get it like.

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Everton defenders could be shrewd picks next season if reasonably priced. I expect a big uptick in form after a full pre-season under Dyche

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Tarkowski was a great pick this year if you stuck with him. At least guaranteed a 90.

  10. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ederson joins the lists of never own again ever!

  11. NotsoSpursy
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kane (c) just won my league

  12. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can't believe my move a few weeks ago of Stones to Porro has won me two minileagues today!

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Well done Nate

    2. Crouching Tiger
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      2 minutes before deadline I was like do I transfer Tsimikas or Porro in. I brought in Tsimikas. -1 is great, thank you.

  13. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    558th, my best season ever.

    Eze did nothing and starting Iversen over DDG backfired, but Kane captain instead of Salah was enough to keep me in the top 1K.

    1. Calculated Risks
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Congrats, great rank

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Well done sir!

    3. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Awesome. Congrats!

    4. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Amazing

    5. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Insane rank, well done!

    6. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Brilliant that. Well played

  14. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Final push into the top10k... Get in!

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Well done Bobby!

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers!

    2. Mini League Fatigue
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      How can you see live rank ?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Livefpl.net

        1. Mini League Fatigue
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Ta

  15. Crouching Tiger
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Horrible gameweek, 35 total, wasn't really in loop that Haaland might really not play at all and I captained him.. vice captained Salah, but didn't have Kane. It went really close, but according to LiveFPL I win my ML by 5 points. Whew.

    1. Crouching Tiger
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      My chaser brought in Kane for -4 but didn't have the balls to captain him. If he did, he would've won.

    2. Ralf Rang Nick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Exactly the same, missed the deadline and had Haaland as triple captain, Salah VC. Pinnock third on bench but blocked by Mitoma coming on…

  16. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Will have to shed salary to play in the Championship

    JWP's salary is just short of 1/3 the team max payroll

  17. Mini League Fatigue
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Was so close to bringing in Kiwior would have been another hit so opted not to !

  18. Babit1967
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kane (C) delivers

  19. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Arsenal flat-track bullies predictable.picked the wrong attackers thought

  20. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Only 5 points between City and Arsenal at the end, yet some people will be laughing and mocking us for some time.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      City out their foot off the pedal for the last 3 games you silly sausage.

      If you hadn't bottled, they wouldn't have needed to

    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Oh come on. If City needed to win those last two they would have easily.

    3. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Let's talk English here.

      Arsenal bottled the league.

      Plain and simple.

  21. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    just now

    DCL first name on my team next year then

  22. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Mina for AWB and Barnes for Haaland coming off my bench. Very handy.

