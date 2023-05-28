The Pre-Match Preamble - Gameweek 38 1937
The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 38

“The game done changed.” – Cutty
“The game’s the same, just got more fierce.” – Slim Charles

There has been plenty written recently about the evolution and expansion of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), mostly in relation to overall rank.

Top 10k, top 50k, top 100k, top 1% – whatever old or new barometer you’re using to measure success, it’s becoming harder than ever to achieve it. And it’ll only get more challenging as FPL’s growth continues.

But it’s not just the numbers playing the game, it’s also the profile of it.

While the ‘content creator’ has been around for years now, 2022/23 felt like a landmark season.

Stormzy guested on one YouTuber’s FPL channel. Stormzy! Sky Sports News started dedicating a half-hour slot to FPL tips shortly before a Gameweek deadline. A bespoke talent management company started snapping up some well-followed, er, personalities from the Fantasy world.

The truth is, this isn’t just our game anymore.

FPL was once mostly a playground for reclusive geeks, the chess players, the poker enthusiasts, the John Peel listeners – and the media-shy. As for content, ‘The Scout’ (known as The Pundit back in the day) was limited to one solitary column a week and our own site didn’t even come into being until five years after Fantasy Premier League started.

Above: FPL content creation circa 2002

Now, it’s everywhere. YouTube is full of it, from team reveals to team leaks. BBC Sport lists the assist-makers for goals in their match coverage. The Athletic provides coverage of it. Jeff Stelling, amongst others, laments a captaincy fail or celebrates a haul live on air. And now we have FPL celebrities.

This isn’t a dig at anyone. Heck, Scout has done its bit by putting individuals on a podium as ‘Pro Pundits’, while this old chunk of coal actually does this thing for a living.

I think what many of us struggle to come to terms with is not the creation of content per se (some of it is genuinely excellent) but all the frills around it. Why is this person, with an inferior career history, followed on Twitter by more people than live in Maidstone? What has this individual done to be on telly, other than be far better looking, more charismatic and more articulate than I?

But the lionising of self-styled VIPs has been a growing phenomenon for years now. ‘Vlogger’ is seen as a viable career path. Every fifth bloke on the internet seems to be a Sidemen, whatever the hell that is. Kem from Love Island gets to play football with Gabriel Batistuta. It was almost inevitable that a burgeoning game like FPL would be set on a collision course with the cult of celebrity. You can bemoan the direction Fantasy has gone and be bewildered by the hero worship, but it’s just taken the same path as countless other juggernauts. Nor can you really blame anyone for exploiting it.

So there is no turning the clock back to the way FPL was, unnoticed and untainted by the wider world. Such is life. We old farts can add Fantasy Premier League coverage to music and haircuts as the things that ‘aren’t as good as they were back in my day’. But let’s be honest: we’re still here, despite the gripes. We may be mardier than we used to be but the game itself still retains the same lure that it did 20 years ago and keeps us coming back for more – even through all the noise, the sponsors and the experts.

I’d just like to sign off for the season by thanking you all for your continued use and support of the site, it really is very much appreciated.

We’ll be continuing to churn out the articles in the coming weeks, from Team of the Season to The Promoted series, for those that are sticking around. Before you know it, the fixtures will be out and FPL will have relaunched for 2023/24.

Have yourselves a great summer – and make sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel and Instagram page.

  1. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Steele (Pope)
    Lindelof Shaw TAA Trippier Zinchenko
    Saka Grealish Mac Mitoma Bruno
    Haaland Isak Alvarez

    1 FT 0.7 ITB.

    A) Mac > Eze
    B) Saka > ?

    Anything else...Suggestions please? No idea what to do to make the last week a bit better than the rest of the reason...

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Is Saka out?!

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        In the squad along with Trossard.

  2. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pampers needed with all these leaks

  3. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kane or Son?

    I’m thinking Son could haul against a desperate Leeds high line…?

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kane

    2. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Son

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Kane

  4. Sailboats
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Grealish and Haaland > Odegaard and Alvarez -4?

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      That will hurt

  5. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Rashford tends to play the full 90 when he starts doesn't he?

    1. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just coming back from injury. I'd expect 70mins before cup final

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      61 v Chelsea last game but typically yes

      But fa cup final to come

      1. Norco
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        This is what I'm worried about if he will get hooked at 60ish

      2. Ruinenlust
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        He didn’t start against Chelsea?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Subbed on at 29 mins for injured Antony

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't think he'll play the full game today with the FA Cup final around the corner

    4. Shteve
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, normally does, but coming back from illness and injury and with FA Cup final next week, I wouldn't bank on him getting 90mins

  6. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    All we need now is another leak saying salah doesn't start.

    Then watch the hits go flying

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Incoming

    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Give me 5 minutes

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably not worth a hit tho.

      Once you've made your transfers I'd say hold off any panic moves.

  7. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    This Haaland news true??

    1. Norco
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bogus like my father.

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      What is it?

      1. Norco
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Fake news

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Ahh ta!

    3. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Where

    4. hussain_786zx
      2 mins ago

      Fake

    5. Epic Fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      It's true that someone tweeted it out, yes.

  8. Merlin the Wraith
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Alongside wanting Leeds to beat Spuds today with hopefully a Kane blank/yc (Villa fan) the thought of Luton waving at Everton as they pass each other seems a pleasant & apt end to this season

  9. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gakpo or Saka?

    1. hussain_786zx
      just now

      Gakpo

  10. hussain_786zx
    4 mins ago

    This is my friends team, he’s chasing 50 points

    Thoughts?

    Pickford
    Tarkowski - Mina - Kiwior - Gabriel (Guehi)
    Ødeagaard (C) - Barnes - Son - (Eze) - (Olise)
    Kane - Mbuemo - Awoniyi

    1. Norco
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Might be further behind with that

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Terrible team and (c) choice even worse

  11. Hitthewall
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Replace Shaw for a hit or field 10 players?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      just now

      He was training Friday

  12. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Kepa or Steele if playing Estu?

    1. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mix it up. Kepa

  13. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Will Lindelof start?

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Possibly

      Might play maguire though to give him a sign off

      1. Ruinenlust
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Best Utd defender to get then?

        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 13 Years
          just now

          No idea right now it’s a lottery

          Probably de gea for defensive coverage

          Shaw if fit otherwise maybe malacia but depends on news to come

    2. Shteve
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably. I can see Maguire starting but more likely to be for Varane

    3. AgentRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I think he will

  14. JoeSoap
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    A. Shaw/Mee>Mina/Tark/Other
    B. Mahrez>Eze
    C. Mitoma/Mac>Eze
    D. Mahrez/Alvarez>Eze/Watkins (-4)
    E. AB or AC (-4)

    Steele
    Trippier, Shaw, TAA
    Salah, Rashford, Mahrez, MacAllister
    Isak, Haaland, Alvarez
    Raya, Mitoma, Botman,Mee

  15. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Afternoon all. 30pts behind ML leader. 1FT & 0.2m ITB. Thinking Haaland to Kane (C). Is it worth -4 to do Macallister > Eze or not worth -4?

    MY TEAM:
    EDERSON - Iversen
    DALOT - COUFAL - Trent - Estu - Trippier
    SALAH - MACALLISTER - Mitoma -Rashford - Bruno
    ALVAREZ - Haaland - Wilson

    HIS TEAM: (Caps different players)

    STEELE - Iversen
    WALKER - SHAW - Trent - Trippier - Estu
    KDB - OLISE - Mitoma - Bruno - Rashford
    ISAK - Wilson - Haaland

    1. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      No. Captain Salah to give you a chance.

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 12 Years
        just now

        No to Haaland > Kane or no to -4 for Macallister > Eze?

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Go for it good luck

  16. Libano
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Do you think Firmino starts? Thinking of captaining him

    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Think he will

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

    3. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Same. Would be fantastic if Firmino helps me into top10k in his last game in the last GW.

    4. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He will start but I don't think he will be trying too hard.

  17. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Fpl raptor has good source for city news I guess, most of the time are correct, so we shall wait from him for Haaland news..

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Has he any Arsenal-related news yet?

  18. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Predicton how many minutes get Jesus and Firmino ?

    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      70 20

  19. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    So Haaland news fake but VVD out more likely?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes

    2. Norco
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Correct

  20. nanxun
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    A) Raya, or
    B) Kepa?

    Mahrez >
    1) Odegaarde, or
    2) Eze?

  21. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Need more leaks

    1. Norco
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Tighten the nuts

