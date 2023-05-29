Chelsea appoint Pochettino as head coach

Chelsea have announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has been out of work since leaving Paris St Germain last year, where he won the 2020/21 Coupe de France and the 2021/22 league title.

He will start his role at Stamford Bridge on 1 July.

In a club statement, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said:

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.” – Club statement

Chelsea have had a poor season in the Premier League, finishing 12th. They also lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The only positive from that is that their key assets will be cheaper in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2023/24.

If Pochettino can revitalise their players, such as Reece James and Ben Chilwell, they could potentially throw up some bargains.

Promising talents like Noni Madueke and Lewis Hall could also be handed further opportunities, and what about Christopher Nkunku – could his arrival help solve Chelsea’s problems in front of goal?

A deal has already been agreed for the RB Leipzig star, who scored his 15th and 16th goals of the 2022/23 season in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Schalke.

We’ll have a more detailed Scout Report to come on Pochettino in the coming days, with fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign set to be released on 15 June.