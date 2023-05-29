47
News May 29

Chelsea appoint Pochettino as head coach

47 Comments
Chelsea have announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has been out of work since leaving Paris St Germain last year, where he won the 2020/21 Coupe de France and the 2021/22 league title.

He will start his role at Stamford Bridge on 1 July.

In a club statement, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said:

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.” – Club statement

Chelsea have had a poor season in the Premier League, finishing 12th. They also lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The only positive from that is that their key assets will be cheaper in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2023/24.

If Pochettino can revitalise their players, such as Reece James and Ben Chilwell, they could potentially throw up some bargains.

Promising talents like Noni Madueke and Lewis Hall could also be handed further opportunities, and what about Christopher Nkunku – could his arrival help solve Chelsea’s problems in front of goal?

A deal has already been agreed for the RB Leipzig star, who scored his 15th and 16th goals of the 2022/23 season in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Schalke.

We’ll have a more detailed Scout Report to come on Pochettino in the coming days, with fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign set to be released on 15 June.

  1. Wobbles
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Worst transfers of your season?

    1 Kane over Haaland GW1
    2 Darwin in GW2 as part of a -8
    3 Walker and Patterson in World
    cup WC
    4 KDB as my main differential for
    last 6 GWs

    1. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Ederson.

      1. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Managed to avoid that one thankfully

      2. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        xGc v LEE 0.23, Pts 2
        xGc v ful 0.17, Pts 2
        xGc v sou 0.35, Pts 2
        xGc v LIV 0.33, Pts 2
        xGc v AVL 0.28, Pts 2
        xGc v EVE 0.1 , Pts 2
        xGc v lee 0.6, Pts 2
        xGc v BHA 0.5, Pts 2
        xGc v avl 0.3, Pts 2
        xGc v CPL 0.1, Pts 1

        1. Wobbles
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Truly awful, especially for a championship winning team

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      KDB has been a massive troll for me this season. Mitrovic and the Ward/Iversen combo was also awful.

    3. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Me too, Kane over Haaland GW1
      Reece James 2x, as soon as that guy gets on my team he gets hurt
      dumping Saliba right before a 15 point haul GW8
      Moving Toney in and out, missing on 12 and 13 point hauls, but catching his 1s and 2s
      Dumping Martinelli right before he went on his huge run of hauls GW24

      1. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Oh, forgot about Martinelli. Ditched him for Saka around the same time.

    4. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      My Almiron timing was masterful. Eventually caved and brought him in right as his form fell off a cliff.

      1. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        He's definitely one of those players who you expect his returns to come to a very sudden halt. I don't expect to see the same run of hauls next season.

  2. grooveymatt65
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Thanks to everyone on here for advice and replying to my questions about my squad.

    I finished 4th in my bros money league and finished at 172k overall, improving my rank from last season 🙂

  3. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Wissa has taken 13 penalties in his career, scoring 11.
    Mbuemo has taken 3, scoring 3.

    I hope we get confirmation which one gets the nod before the season, as the being the Brentford taker is worth around 6 goals. I doubt they'll be signing a Toney replacement...

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      It's Mbeumo. 100%.
      Also wouldn't be surprised to see them chase Gyokeres after Coventry didn't make it.

  4. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Poch is known to rotate his fullbacks quite a lot. They'll never be bargains

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Has he continued to do that since Spurs?

      James and Chilwell have enormous potential. If they stay fit, and Chelsea make improvements at both ends 190/200pts isn't unrealistic.

      Big IFs though. Not two I'll likely be starting with...

      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yup he did it a lot at PSG too

        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          54 mins ago

          I can see young Lewis getting game time. Cucurella, not so much.

    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Not when it’s one game a week he won’t.

  5. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    IPL final washed out due to rain yesterday and being played today just in time after the season is over. Sporting gods looking down after us.

    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Chennai boy against Chennai..

      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Deserved a hundred

  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    If anyone wants a laugh. From Garth Crooks team of the season:

    Goalkeeper
    Ederson (Manchester City): It's not often I ignore the winner of the Golden Glove award but on this occasion I think I must. David de Gea has played his part in an impressive Manchester United recovery this season but much of that has been down to the way United have organised their defence rather than the sort of heroics we have seen from De Gea in the past.

    This season belongs to Ederson, who has quietly, but very effectively, played a blinder for Manchester City. The Brazilian goalkeeper is almost as good with the ball at his feet as he is with it in his hands.

    This sets him apart from all the other keepers in the world. Any team that retains possession as well and as often as City has to have a keeper whose concentration is almost unbreakable. He is a superb number one who has been central to City winning the title this season.

    1. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      That is lazy journalism. Time for Garth to get the boot.

    2. OverTinker
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Agreed

    3. Calculated Risks
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      That's hilarious

    4. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I’d give it Alisson myself. Ederson some way down the list.

  7. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Yet another season without a goal keeper pen save for my team. Did you know in which season Mendy saved the Aguero pen? That was the last time I got.

    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Don't think I've ever had a pen save in 9 seasons of playing this game.

      1. Monklane
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        15 seasons in my case.

      2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Wow.. I had jakupovic, macarthy, mendy..

    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Had 2 this season!

  8. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Guys tell me your turning points in the season which helps you to win / loose your mini league.

    Mine is kdb against asnl in that dgw where he scored that goal tomiyasu mistake, I was behind 40 points after that gw, Oly 10 points were the deficit and then remember we all sold Haaland and brought back him against sou away, my ml rival didn't bring him and I captained him, swing 20 points lead for me. Then that horrible Wilson game week. I had isak rival have Wilson C. Swing of 7 points lead to rival and then penultimate gw, rival has mahrezC and me having Haaland cap and Bruno, swing 10 points lead, last gw both had Kane cap, Bruno for the rescue again for me.. Finished with 19 points lead...

    1. CRIBMAD
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Making Wilson capt in GW36 , when all around me plumped for Isak ! Never looked back after that

    2. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Going with Kane over Haaland in GW1. Mad that Kane goes onto bag 30 goals and score in a record number of games, but blanked at home to Southampton in a 4-1 win!

    3. JayKay1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Going against the herd in terms of chip strategy, went WC33, BB34, FH38...

      FH38 went especially well (85 pts), went from behind by 3 pts to win work ML by 43 pts (46 pt swing in GW38)...

      Finished just outside top 50K (54K), which was nice, as I was at nearly 500K in GW29...

      Good end to the season! :o)

    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      It was definitely captaining Wilson in gw36 for me. Was 30 points behind my ML leader who already had double Newcastle defence plus Isak going into that week. With Wilson's haul I ended up from being 30 points down to 20 points up by the end of gw36. Was able to hold on to win the ML, but captaining Wilson that week was the moment that did it for me

  9. Ninjaa
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Who are the likely bargains from Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton for next season ??

    1. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Only players I am considering are Burnley defence. Do not think this has been a strong Championship this season.

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        56 mins ago

        We didn't fancy Fulham, Forest or Bournemouth this time last year, mind.

    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I doubt I’ll go there but Ndiaye from Shef Utd is a possibility

  10. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    When is FPL starting?

    1. OverTinker
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Any idea what was the date last year?

      1. tambourineman
        • 8 Years
        just now

        5th July

  11. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    United should sign Cancelo before he heads to Arsenal..

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      United should sign Cancelo, Raya & Kane !

  12. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Spurs without Kanes input would’ve be championship bound?

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bottom half of the table for sure. I think they'd survive though.

      Richarlison Son Kulu Holberg aren't bad players.

