Community May 30

The Great and The Good: 2022/23 season review

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry,  FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no.2 Suvansh.

“So goodbye yellow brick road”

And just like that another season ends, with a click of ruby red arrows for some, a welcome return from the Harry Kane wizard for several and just relief for many that this wicked witch of a campaign is over.

Before I let The Great and the Good munchkins return home, it’s time to do the end of season review and assign which of them showed a Scarecrow’s brains, the Tin Man’s heart or the bravery of a Lion, or in other words who made the best transfers and captaincy decisions.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

The winner is….

FPL Harry – yes, in his debut season as part of this mini-league of make-believe, Harry showed that at least this content creator knows a thing or two about this fantasy lark. He finished 50 points clear of his nearest rival Ben Crellin, ending up at 510 overall and thereby securing his third top 5,000 finish in a row. Not bad young Padawan, not bad.

Harry was not the highest scorer on the final Sunday though, that honour goes to Az who won the Blackbox derby by a single point over Mark thanks to his score of 71. Despite their average ranks, by their standards at least, it was this duo that created all the excitement in Gameweek 38.

Mark started six points ahead, Az then gave him a further point advantage straightaway with a hit, then it was down to three points at half-time before the much-maligned Pedro Porro scored to surely earn himself a framed picture on Az’s Blackbox wall.

Elsewhere, FPL Matthew also had a happy ending with his 70 points meaning he moved up into the top 100,000, which is now the equivalent of a 10,000 finish thanks to the Stormzy-led invasion of the masses.

He is not alone, as 12 of the 18 managers came away with a five-digit rank, so well done to all those and indeed everyone for concluding a challenging season.

Finally, we had Magnus Carlsen who had a disrupted season due to technical issues after the restart, therefore playing fast and loose in the second half. He had one last roll of the dice this weekend playing his Free Hit – it was not one to remember but he will be back, hopefully.

TRANSFER TITAN

Now a look at who was the artful dodger of the transfer market over the season, with the below table showing the immediate points gained from their moves.

The winner in this category was Mark Sutherns, who we may need to rename VeryLateRiser as it was in the last few weeks that his transfers in finally clicked with Callum Wilson, Kane, Julian Alvarez and of course Pervis Estupinan all paying off big-time in the final run-in. I am sure he will note that this is one metric he beat his old pal Az in.

Skipping back to this weekend, it was surprising to see so many hits on the final week, no doubt the result of a team leak deluge with every man and his dog apparently knowing someone who knew someone’s uncle who had seen Erling buy a bench cushion down in Tesco’s.

Perhaps reflective of a season where groupthink seemed to be a highly effective tactic, the final move of choice was Kane being drafted in with Eberechi Eze or Martin Odegaard the popular substitute for Karou Mitoma’s disappearance.

Nice to see at least Geoff and Neale were sentimental with their Roberto Firmino pick.

The full list of transfers is below:

Az – Kane, Eze (Mitoma, Haaland)
LTFPL Andy – Kane, Odegaard (Haaland, Mitoma)
Ben Crellin – Kane, Odegaard (Grealish, Haaland)
Fabio Borges – Kane, Odegaard (Mitoma, Haaland)
Finn Sollie – Eze, Kane (Mitoma, Haaland)
FPL Harry – Eze, Alvarez, Kane (Mitoma, Solanke, Haaland)
Joe Lepper – Watkins, Eze (Isak, Grealish)
Geoff Dance – Firmino (Isak)
FPL General – Maddison, Kane (Mitoma, Haaland)
Magnus Carlsen – Free Hit
Mark Sutherns – Kane (Haaland)
FPL Matthew – Kane (Haaland)
Neale Rigg – Son, Firmino (Haaland, Grealish)
Pras – Jesus, Kane (Isak, Haaland)
Suvansh – no Transfers
Tom Freeman – Watkins, Foden (Haaland, Mitoma)
Tom Stephenson – Kane, Gabriel (Dias, Haaland)
Zophar – Kane, Eze (Mitoma, Haaland)

CAPTAINCY

You would’ve thought the captaincy calls this season should be easy with Erling Haaland the default option. He was selected 48% of the time over the season by The Great and The Good.

Yet, there was still room for a differential or two and FPL Matthew led the way with a score of 712. He was an early adopter of the Norwegian meat shield and also took advantage of the Wilson swing in Gameweek 36.

He also successfully picked the right armband this week joining the Kane train. It was a tight call amongst the managers this week with Mohamed Salah the other popular pick, surprisingly only walking away with an assist in an eight-goal thriller.

Last year’s king of the captains was Magnus, but he ended up bottom this year, thanks to a more radical approach.

VALUE

Who was the biggest banker? Well, Harry won this one as well with a team value of 104.6m, some 4.2m more than Neale Rigg. Although, value doesn’t matter, right?

CHIPS

Everyone seemed to follow the same chip pattern this campaign, it’s just some did it better than others. The below table shows the success or otherwise of each chip played by The Great and The Good.

The best Free Hit came from Suvansh who scored 89 points in Gameweek 32, a highlight in a disappointing season for last year’s no.2. There were joint winners in the Bench Boost prize with Neale and Fabio sharing honours with a creditable 33 points off the woodwork and as for the Triple Captain chip well that was anyone who put it on Rashford in Gameweek 22.

SECOND HALF

There were a significant number of late surges in this year of two halves, so I’ve delved into their positions in the Second Chance league.

Not shocking to see Harry top again, but it does show how far those experienced managers of Mark and FPL General were able to shoot up the rankings. The YouTuber must just be pleased they didn’t get off to a good start.

THE NEXT GREAT AND THE GOOD 

Before I go, a look forward to next year as we will be welcoming Marko Miseric to The Great and The Good as he won the feeder league this year with a very impressive rank of 122. If you are reading Marko and could get in touch via Twitter or in the comments that would be very much appreciated.

You will see above the top five finishers and some truly impressive managers out there, so watch out for August when I launch it all over again.

There will be some other new faces to the league next and exits as well. One confirmed reluctant addition will be FPL Mode, who ended a very creditable 37,000 and won his place after a misjudged bet.

However, to soften the blow he has also promised me if he doesn’t win in his debut season then he will indeed wear that fancy dress costume come the end of the next campaign.

CONCLUSION

So, that’s it. An end to another year of FPL. Whilst some have had a stinker, including yours truly, others have flourished but what is evident is there is much more competition out there. The FPL secret club is no longer a secret club, in fact, it’s becoming so mainstream I fully expect Fabio to headline Glastonbury next year. 

Yet I believe we should embrace the popularity, the more the merrier although I think us old timers can excuse ourselves the occasional moan of xG wasn’t like that in our day.

Time now for the soppy bit as I try to express the genuine gratitude to Scout first of all for publishing my wittering’s, particularly Neale, Tom and Marc for polishing the proverbial of an article each week.

Secondly, a massive thanks to The Great and The Good, they never asked to be invited to this mini-league, so it’s on an involuntary basis that they have submitted to this gentle fun poking at their fortunes over the season. So, thank you for allowing me to make you the stars of the show without resorting to a restraining order.

Finally, it has to be a massive thank you to those of you who read along. I enjoy writing these silly little updates and it’s always great (and indeed good, sorry it’s contractual) to know that a few of you seem to get some enjoyment out of them.

Anyway, enough of me, go on get outside, talk to your family, forget about xG and enjoy the summer. We will all be back again in July to do it all again, but for now and for one last time please remember to not have FPL nightmares. For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    https://twitter.com/Clem_Bobby82/status/1663220310118727681

    Looks like sportswashing is coming to FPL. A gentle reminder that people with an incredible history are probably faking it (multiple accounts, deleting years until they get a decent rank, etc.).

    My rank in first season... over 2m, yet I have multiple top 5k finishes. Won't appear in the HOF and never will. But at least I'm honest.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Just shows how pathetic some of these accounts are

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      That's crazy if he's done that, lost my respect completely. Shameful.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Playing the old Richard Keys “it was just banter” excuse anorl

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      He's already created his new FPL account. It's called:

      FPL Fecal.

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Does that work? And if he started again next season on same email address it would just ignore the season? Doesn't seem right.

      Open Controls
    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      It’s a sad situation

      I feel sorry for people who actually follow these people and then follow their every move to be honest

      Social media has made a lot of lost people out there. Blind followers who have lost the use of their own brain power. It’s a sad state not just fpl related

      Open Controls
    6. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Some people need to get a life

      Open Controls
  2. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Marco Asensio close to joining Villa according to reports.

    I don't watch much Spanish football but he's supposedly very good. This would be a massive move for Villa.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Villa finished 4th in table based on results after the world cup.
      The right signings and they can make good on that next season. Good start.
      Shows how Emery is a bossman.
      And how utterly incompetent Gerrard was. Him and Lampard given jobs way above their station.

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Highlight reel player

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        14g 10a in 2130 mins this season.
        Including 3g 1a in 314 mins in UCL.

        Minutes on pitch seems to be the issue then. So a move to Villa could see him flourish. 27 years of age too so it's finally time to realise his potential.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Coutinho at Bayern before Villa signed him

          11G + 9A in 2145 minutes
          3G + 3A in 515 minutes in the CL

          Open Controls
          1. Zimo
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            Coutinhos been injured the whole time since Emery came in. Came back and got injured again after building fitness.

            Open Controls
      2. Float
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        This. Very good at banging a shot in from distance, but doesn't offer a lot else.

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Thought that was Marcos Alonso there for a second 🙁

      Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      That's a good signing for Villa, experienced player, spanish international, used to play for big club with maximum demand.

      Open Controls
    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Haven’t seen him recently but there are was a time which he was very highly rated

      Think I paid almost £100m for him in football manager a few years back too

      Open Controls
  3. snow pea in repose
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    These articles are always a fun and interesting read, thank you for your efforts throughout the season

    Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    One lousy point! 😯

    Poor Mark 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      His 2nd half of the season is remarkable though. I think its mandatory analysis for everyone looking to master the differential game

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        His differential game is what got his rank into trouble in the first half of the season.

        3 seasons out of 4 Mark has had a poor rank. When will he change his old skool way of playing and embrace the algorithms?

        Open Controls
    2. Az
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I’m so relieved you have no idea. What a final day

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        He'll always bring up Ederson whenever you try to claim bragging rights thou

        Open Controls
  5. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Wow. FPL Focal is such a sore loser. Man deleted his team because he didn't do Haaland ➡ Kane and finished around 500k. He's sending out an awful message to the rest of the managers, his followers and fans. He dedicated a few years of his life to creating content, which I also rated and thought it was useful. But then he goes and does this. It's so silly, and he lost my respect with such childish behavior. Calling it a bad banter makes it even worse.

    Man up, take a "poor" rank, move on and try to do better next season. Just own it.

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      And while I'm at it: Removing "former #1" from his bio would be a good start if he's gonna try to get back on track with his CC/FPL career. He was first for a very short time, and then he finished inside 18k at the end. This is just misleading the masses and making yourself look better than you actually are.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Who?

      He probably did it for his mental health

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        https://twitter.com/FPLFocal

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Yea. Click bait, trying to get views nothing new there. Bloke is just a standard FPL manager who is grifting off that screenshot/temporary rank. Looks like out of his depth and maybe the amount of followers just have taken its toll. With that would imagine they would have expectation of a good rank.

          Open Controls
          1. Arteta
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            He has almost 125k followers on Twitter and 140k on YouTube. If everything all at once gives him too much pressure and stress, just stop doing it and take a break from it. The thing is he even asked about deleting team months ago (https://twitter.com/FPLFocal/status/1632444452949176322), so he actually planned it.

            Why even bother playing and continuing, if it's all going to be for nothing? It's so weird, I need to stop thinking about it. See you later, folks.

            Open Controls
    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      WOW - that is very sad. I don't follow him, or any others, but to do that is very immature and will lose him complete credibility.

      I would never delete my history - one finish around 600k that I wasn't proud of, but all other bar one have been in the top 100k. Having one really bad season long term improved my game - very petty of him to do that

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        I have my 820k OR from the days when I checked my team thrice a year and 380k when I was dead serious about the game, but nothing was going my way. It's all part of our journey and there's no need to be ashamed of it.

        Open Controls
    4. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Can you use the same fpl account/email id to build a new team for next season with deleted history of a bad season?

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I've no idea, sorry.

        Open Controls
    5. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Someone on FPL Twitter is an egotistical bellcheese, who would have thought it?

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I think it's fair to call him out in this situation, because it's utterly ridiculous.

        Open Controls
      2. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        English isn't my native language, and today I learned the meaning of the word bell cheese. Cheers Jarvish! 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
    6. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I enjoyed FPL muuuuch more this year after literally muting the term 'FPL' and unfollowing every related account on Twitter.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I'm glad to hear that! I enjoyed it and tried to make the most of it as well.

        Open Controls
    7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Seems like this guy is in the depths of fpl

      I was similar years ago, removing myself from leagues when my team did badly and my rival got a benteke double at anfield for villa if I remember correctly

      I’ve grown out of that now and look at fpl completely differently but my initial thoughts is this is what this person is experiencing.

      It’s childish, it’s seems ridiculous but yes if you take something so serious it makes you do stupid things although I have never thought about deleting my team as I knew I’d be back next week

      Saying that, if it was simply for views or to create talk/controversy then that’s a bit pathetic. The clout chasing is hard these days so who knows

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I’m one of the last people to comment positively on “content creators” as they all seem to have the same teams and copy each other/template so how is it creating fresh content?!

        In any case in this instance I have no idea who this person is but I feel I can relate somewhat to the situation.

        Open Controls
      2. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I appreciate that you shared your own experience with us, and it's great to hear that you learnt from it. We all had a lot of rough gameweeks through the years, but never seriously considered permanently deleting our teams and quitting. I knew that some took a break and came back, and this is one of the best solutions for those who are consistenly getting frustrated because of the fantasy game.

        Open Controls
      3. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I don't know all of his reasons for doing it, but one of them is not saving (in his opinion a bad) OR. I understand that everybody wants to finish as high as possible, win their mini-league etc. I wouldn't be surprised if a certain part of CC community feel more pressure from the audience than others, because we are all different and every person has their own way of looking at things.

        Open Controls
  6. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Anyone know if there is a specific reason why FPL cannot operate in the same way as the UCL fantasy game? i.e. Gameweek deadlines are the kick off time of the first match in that Gameweek. This enables us to see the team sheets for the first game.

    Imagine the fun we would have had last Sunday under those rules!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      some will be sleeping at that time. unnecessary disadvantage.

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        UCL organisers must not care about that then?

        Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        But they don't sleep during team leaks?

        Open Controls
      3. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Some sleep during the deadline now, some sleep during the games, some sleep during the leaks.

        Open Controls
      4. Funkyav
        • 13 Years
        40 mins ago

        totally disagree with this time zone argument

        Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      They can if they want but I don’t think they will

      But adapted the deadline setting it back half hour recently but they need to tackle the leaks even further. Something needs to be done. It’s simply not right some are using this information to their advantage. Yes it’s readily available to all but if you were not a member here or didn’t use twitter you wouldn’t have that info

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        There is nothing more that can be done tbh. Deadline 24 hours before matches start would mean sometimes Thursday deadline and we would have to decided whether to get players who haven't played yet. Casuals would keep on forgetting deadlines and many would stop playing. The most unfair thing would be forcing international players to wake up in the middle of the night. Current situation with leaks isn't optimal, but it's still best compromise I can imagine.

        Open Controls
        1. Funkyav
          • 13 Years
          22 mins ago

          moving deadline to first KO would minimise the leaks as much as possible, its an easy fix

          Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      You’ll just have people begging for 3pm KO leaks. It’s all part of the game, same as reading pressers and looking at training pics. Pointless trying to avoid it, especially considering how big scary casuals are practically gifted info via the app itself.

      Open Controls
    4. Funkyav
      • 13 Years
      52 mins ago

      yes the premier league has the money to set up a site like this, either in conjunction with the existing game or as part of it but it appears they just want to maximise the number of players rather than actually improving the game for the players that have played for a long time

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Clunky software. It would cost a small fortune to rewrite the game from scratch to do that. Good backend developers are few and far between.

      Open Controls
      1. Funkyav
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        The premier league has loads of money. Other games manage it no problem at all.

        Open Controls
    6. Stevig
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      I think i need the deadline to be after the matches have been played

      Open Controls
    7. KnightSlayer
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      It looks like they do not want us to see teams sheels, making it an extra half hour earlier, now 1.5 hours before first kickoff

      Open Controls
    8. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Different platform, different rules?

      Open Controls
  7. Daniel Exeter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    For anyone interested, I made iconicFPL on Instagram a while back, its a Hall of Fame for FPL players right back to 2002/2003 season - I tend to post daily post of a player in any given FPL season, could be a Gary Neville 2002/2003 price reveal, or the stats breakdown from Peter Crouch in the 2008/2009 season. Anyone and everyone of FPL memory, from Van Nistelrooy to Ashley Cole, to Gamst Pedersen to Teemu Pukki

    For those who like me are a bit obsessed with FPL its a nice trip down memory lane

    Open Controls
  8. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Poor FPL Fecal finished 500k in a free to play game. This guy seriously needs to go see the outside world and get a life.

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      300k even. Smh.

      Open Controls

