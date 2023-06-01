‘Gameweek 39’ charity football matches to raise money for Street Child United

Following the success of last year’s meeting, members of the online Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community will gather in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon for a pair of North v South charity matches in aid of Street Child United.

Some familiar names and faces will be taking part at Castle Vale Stadium, with the womens match kicking off at 11:30am BST and the mens game starting at 12:30pm BST.

All the proceeds from the event will go to Street Child United, a charity set up to aid vulnerable children through the power of football.

Tickets to watch the event can be purchased here, with gate receipts contributing to the raised total but non-ticket donations can also be made using this link – where the current total has surpassed £2,000.

About Gameweek 39

Arranged by Benny Blanco and FPL Hints (Ash), the match will feature the likes of Az, Pras, Gianni, Ben Crellin, FPL Harry, Scout’s Audio and Video Editor David Munday, our Head of Commercial Ed and many more.

Naturally, there is even a bespoke Fantasy tournament for these matches on Gaffr, where the various warm-up matches may offer clues to success.

Last year

The mens bragging rights were southern last time, as a brace from TheFPLNacho won this inaugural match 2-1, raising over £6,500 for Street Child United in the process.

Repeat or revenge? The anticipation is almost over, let the ‘friendly’ commence.