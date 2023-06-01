403
FPL June 1

The FPL Dream Team: The all-time highest-scoring XI

FPL Focal has been playing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for over 11 years and spent two Gameweeks ranked number one in the world in the 2021/22 season.

Oscar makes FPL videos on his YouTube channel and in this latest of a summer series looking back at some cult Fantasy figures, celebrates the highest-scoring FPL assets of all time.

The team spans from as early as the 2002/03 season to as recently as 2022/23.

BRAD FRIEDEL

In goal, it’s Brad Friedel from the 2002/03 season. The American registered 187 points with Blackburn Rovers, making 37 appearances and keeping 15 clean sheets. This was a successful year for Rovers under Graeme Souness, with the former Premier League champions finishing sixth and qualifying for the UEFA Cup.

Remarkably, Friedel remains in the all-time dream team despite appearing in the very first-ever edition of Fantasy Premier League. Bonus points worked very differently back then: it wasn’t automated by an algorithm like today’s bonus system but rather decided by a person – the ‘Man in the Stand’ – who judged who had the best performance. Additionally, there was no one or two points bonus awarded, just three.

Friedel holds the record for consecutive Premier League games played, with an unbelievable 310 matches in a row, spanning from 2004 to 2012 across three clubs and eight years.

He also achieved that rarest of goalkeeping feats, finding the back of the net for Blackburn in 2003/04.

An honourable mention goes to Emi Martinez, who was just one point off tying Friedel’s score in the 2020/21 campaign.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD, ANDREW ROBERTSON, VIRGIL VAN DIJK

Next up is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who got 210 points in the 2019/20 season. He smashed the record for assists by a defender that season, with 15, and also registered four goals, 14 clean sheets and 24 bonus points along the way. Alexander-Arnold actually knocked Joleon Lescott out of the Dream Team with this score, with the former Everton and Manchester City stopper having scored 196 points for the Toffees in the 2007/08 season.

The next two defenders are also still on Liverpool’s books.

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson remarkably both qualified for the Dream Team in the 2018/19 season, a year before Alexander-Arnold joined them. They scored 208 and 213 points respectively.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold’s record-busting numbers are one example of how football has evolved during FPL’s lifetime, with full-backs being much more heavily involved in attacking play than they were previously.

MOHAMED SALAH

Mohamed Salah‘s magnificent 2017/18 campaign saw him finish on 303 points, which was derived from 32 goals, 12 assists, 15 clean sheets and 26 bonus points. It was his first season with Liverpool and a truly extraordinary performance.

He’s the only player to ever break 300 points in FPL history, and his total of 32 goals is a Golden Boot record in the 38-match Premier League era.

FRANK LAMPARD

Frank Lampard finished on 284 points in the 2009/10 season. He scored an impressive 22 goals from midfield and picked up 14 assists en route to winning the league with Chelsea.

While debate rages over positional classifications in FPL, Lampard can be considered a true midfielder in footballing terms having played in the middle of the park for the bulk of his career.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo is still a fixture in this team from the penultimate season of his first spell with Manchester United. He got 284 points from a staggering 31 goals and six assists in 2007/08, when he was classified as a midfielder in FPL.

That season Ronaldo did it all, scoring four free-kicks, four penalties, five headers and five goals with his weaker foot. Had he not missed three games following a red card, he could have tied or even beaten Salah’s single-season points record.

United went on to win the league in that campaign, losing only three fixtures.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Alexis Sanchez completes the midfield from his 2016/17 season with Arsenal, when he banked 264 points. Only two of his 24 goals were penalties, while he also chipped in with 10 assists.

Sanchez never hit the same heights again after that campaign, scoring just seven goals the following season before moving to Manchester United, but he was a truly elite pick at the peak of his powers during his Arsenal tenure.

Salah scored 265 points in the 2021/22 season, meaning he’s actually scored high enough to join the team twice, and Sanchez will be the first to leave the team if another midfielder matches or betters the Egyptian’s points tally from the campaign just gone.

LUIS SUAREZ

The first of our three strikers is Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan scored 295 points in the 2013/14 season, despite missing the first five games through suspension.

A total of 31 goals and 12 assists came from just 33 appearances as a result and, even more remarkably, not one of his strikes was a spot-kick.

Although Salah beat Suarez’s goals tally by one, the Uruguay international’s average of 0.94 goals per game comes out higher.

ERLING HAALAND

Replacing Robin van Persie, who scored 269 points in the 2011/12 season, is a certain Norwegian meatshield.

In one of the greatest debut FPL seasons we’ll ever see, the phenomenal Erling Haaland arrived at Manchester City with a huge reputation but lived up to it by breaking the all-time Premier League record for goals in a season.

Amongst these 36 strikes was an early run of three consecutive home hat-tricks, while it took ten games for him to record his first blank.

THIERRY HENRY

The final player is Thierry Henry, who like Friedel, still remains in the team from the season that FPL began. Henry scored 271 points in 2002/03, playing 37 games, scoring 24 goals and nabbing 20 assists. His total of 20 assists is still the record to this day for the most in a Premier League season.

The following season Arsenal would go on to have their iconic ‘Invincibles’ year.

Interestingly, back then, it was possible to play a 2-5-3 or 5-5-0 formation in FPL – not that you’d ever want to play a strikerless set-up with Henry in the form he was in.

With Salah as a set-and-forget captain, this team would finish on 3,145 points!

403 Comments
  1. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    11 months, 18 days ago

    What is this hold fpl has over us! I can't seem to properly focus 100% on anything 😆 it's bizarre. I need those prices to be revealed soon so I can put my mind at ease

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      I must admit I’ve been thinking about it more of late as well and getting excited to make my first team

      This is probably what gambling addicts feel before they place a bet, thankfully we won’t be losing any money just a lot of time

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      FPL has been designed to be an addiction. Green arrows are like little dopamine hits.

      Open Controls
  2. CoopsNZ
    • 4 Years
    11 months, 18 days ago

    Likewise, and did this via the international telegraph from NZ, crazy! Did manage 33rd I think as my highest rank.

    Open Controls
  3. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 6 Years
    11 months, 18 days ago

    Very happy with this draft. I think many will be going 4-4-2. Plan is to rotate Fofana and Ait-Nouri (or Jonny) based on fixtures until GW8.

    Raya (4.5)
    TAA (8.0) Cancelo (7.0) Cash (5.5) Fofana (4.5)
    Salah (13.0) Kulu (8.0) Odegaard (6.5) Bruno G (6.5)
    Haaland (12.0) Watkins (7.5)

    4.0 Ait-Nouri 4.5FWD Colback

    Open Controls
    1. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
      • 6 Years
      11 months, 18 days ago

      Watkins really worth it over Robertson? His finishing is too poor for me. Your bench will be worse with Robertson but how many times are Fofana/Ait-Nouri going to get subbed on with the goods realistically anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 6 Years
        11 months, 18 days ago

        I think initially, perhaps. I like the Watkins pick because it gives me flexibility to move to another forward. With Robertson I’ll be inclined to keep.

        Open Controls
        1. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
          • 6 Years
          11 months, 18 days ago

          Fair enough. Not sure I'll be able to commit to any sort of decisions until I have the team builder in front of me, but after last seasons dross I don't feel like I will be relying very heavily on forwards at least to start with

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 6 Years
            11 months, 18 days ago

            To be honest, I’m anticipating a 0.5m cut for most forwards on expected price. Otherwise, people will be going 4-5-1. So in theory, Watkins, DCL, Wilson, Jimenez, Bamford etc should all be 7. At that price they’re far more competitive to compete with the defenders.

            Open Controls
  4. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 2 Years
    11 months, 18 days ago

    Wtf Salah is listed as a forward on official premiere league site, was it like that last year and unrelated to fpl?

    Open Controls
    1. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      11 months, 18 days ago

      Bowen a forward too for 2022/23

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      11 months, 18 days ago

      No idea but Son, Bowen, Diaz etc. are listed as forwards too

      Open Controls
      1. PØTÅTØ
        • 2 Years
        11 months, 18 days ago

        Raphinha too.

        Open Controls
    3. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      11 months, 18 days ago

      Perisic midfielder

      Open Controls
    4. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      11 months, 18 days ago

      Fpl tweeted and Salah etc classed as midfielder. Wouldn’t worry.

      Open Controls
    5. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      11 months, 18 days ago

      LOL all those RMTs in tatters if this translates to FPL

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeto__Bandito
        • 2 Years
        11 months, 18 days ago

        apparently Bowen is a forward too so means nothing I guess

        Open Controls
      2. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        11 months, 18 days ago

        It doesn't. I checked an old season and it listed Alexis Sanchez as forward too

        Open Controls
        1. PØTÅTØ
          • 2 Years
          11 months, 18 days ago

          Also it seems that if you go back in to previous seasons the positions of players reflects the last position they played rather than the position they played that season. So Dallas is always classed as a mid as is Lundstram.

          Open Controls
          1. PØTÅTØ
            • 2 Years
            11 months, 17 days ago

            Scratch my last comment - Ronaldo classified as a mid in the past and a forward now.

            Open Controls
    6. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      They’re listed as forwards because they are, and have always been, forwards. FPL is a bit strange how they classify wingers if you ask me. But it is what it is.

      Open Controls
    7. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Salah’s a forward for people who don’t watch football and rely only on goals/assists. His statistics shouldn’t be possible for his actual position. He’s a winger.

      Open Controls
  5. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    11 months, 18 days ago

    Warming upto this -

    Raya
    TAA - Cancelo - Doherty
    Salah - Kulusevski - Neto - Wissa
    Halaand - Jesus - Watkins

    4m - Ait Nouri - Colback - 4m

    Affordable? 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. FFFoxy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      No chance like 2-2.5m over

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      I'd warm right out of it

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Keep’em coming!

      Open Controls
    4. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 months, 17 days ago

      If you’re enjoying drafting teams mate, keep going for it. None of us can tell you if it’s affordable though of course - best to just wait on that 🙂

      Open Controls
    5. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      A lot of money in forwards, who all get fewer points for goals and clean sheets than mids and wing backs who all actually play forward in today’s game.
      I’m going 4-5-1 for sure this year. And my 1 might be someone like Toney due to the above.

      Open Controls
  6. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Today is the day for price reveals?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      All the Fulham players are $4.5m apparently.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Some overpriced then.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          I like to call them Halfham.

          Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Maybe 2FA is taking longer to develop than they thought

      Open Controls
      1. Kun Tozser
        • 7 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Surely they would have developed that when announced ! It’ll just be sat on a different branch rather than waiting for the break to begin work

        Open Controls
  7. Darwin von Humboldt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Hi everyone. Was a member here years and years ago, before I stopped playing FPL for a while. Delighted to see that the Scout has gone from strength to strength! Looking forward to the new season 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Is that the Pilliga yowie?

      Open Controls
      1. Darwin von Humboldt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        No, but a close relative - the Kashyyyk Wookie.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Peas in a pod!

          Open Controls
  8. kingcolesy
    • 9 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    If you like drafts, here's another one
    Raya(4.5) // 4.0
    TAA Robertson Cancelo Chilwell James
    Salah Saka Mbuemo(5.5 money pending) Luiz(4.5) // 4.5
    Haaland // 4.5, 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      not a fan of big 5 at the back as its very inflexible, it probably works better as a ghost team imo as there is a whole bunch of mid priced mids and forwards who can go on a decent run who you might want to jump on to, also a week where you manage no clean sheets and you are in big trouble probably

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      We love drafts, keep’em coming!

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      I'm more of a fan of RMT's personally.

      Open Controls
    4. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      You would have to play 4.5mid or 4.5fwd every week?

      Open Controls
      1. kingcolesy
        • 9 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Imagine if you played your 2 4.5m mids as a rotation pair where you get 1 cs point instead of 4, do you get much of a downside compared to the upside of the value of having more players from the top teams, I dont think so. I like it, everyone team has faults but some of these cs points at the end of the year are freebies

        Open Controls
  9. lugs
    • 5 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    looking forward to seeing what last spot in my team 5.5m midfield fillers are available this year, currently have my eye on Iwobi who i'm pretty confident will be that price, Lampard seems to like him, so hopefully under his guidance this is the year where he fulfills the potential that i always thought he had 😆

    Open Controls
  10. el polako
    • 5 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    My draft

    GK
    DEF DEF DEF
    MID(plays as FWD) MID MID MID(plays as FWD)
    CF CF(plays as DM) CF

    GK DEF DEF MID

    What do we think ? Hope budget will allow it.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      No way that's affordable.

      It's back to the drawing board I'm afraid.

      Open Controls
    2. Darwin von Humboldt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Don't rate CF at all, and MID is unproven at this level.

      Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Cheers guys.
      Decisions, decisions...

      Open Controls
    4. KujaliaFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Kane puts you over budget.

      Open Controls
  11. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    First price reveal today?
    Or does the reveals always happen after the site is reset?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Always been when the FPL has been down for close season maintenance in the past, and that hasn't happened yet so I'm thinking that FPL is going to open later than normal this season.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        🙁

        Open Controls
  12. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Now Sky Sports month pass £9.99 for a month, has to be activated immediately but still good for preseason footie, and plenty of other sport to watch in the next month. US Open (last day today) and Open Golf, 17 days of England cricket (2 tests and 7 single dayers), and 3 F1 Grand Prix etc.

    https://www.nowtv.com/watch-sky-sports-online

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      That’s too expensive. More fun to flap about on the lounge room floor like a salmon.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Saw this and am considering it as it's for 3 months so it's decent. Although I saw a local Tesco had the Sports + Extra 1 month bundle for 25 so might get that instead, will just activate it on the first day it's back. Can't remember with those when you try to cancel if you get the reduced price offers again though or if you only get those if you sub online

      Open Controls
    3. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Just get IPTV and get everything for about £60 a year

      Open Controls
    4. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Get a cracked firestick, all the 3pm KO’s and PPV boxing included, they’re brilliant!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 months, 17 days ago

        At the risk of sounding older than Old Man, how/where do you get those?

        Open Controls
  13. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Should official FPL give themselves the option to change a player's price if they change clubs?

    For example, Marc Cucurella would be listed at £5m as a Brighton player, but if he gets transferred to Man City after the game launches, Official FPL would make him £5.5m or £6m before listing him as a City player.

    Open Controls
    1. Kun Tozser
      • 7 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      What if you have already picked them? Harsh on the owner to rejig a team assuming their tokens budget is still the same

      Open Controls
      1. Stormblessed
        • 1 Year
        11 months, 17 days ago

        That is the main issue. You'd lose a lot of players who selected their teams and would surely be disqualified if they end up overbudget. I don't remember what happens if you end up with 4 players of the same team (like 3 City and then a 4th in Cucurella), but this scenario is more rare anyway.

        Open Controls
        1. Kun Tozser
          • 7 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          You have to transfer the 4th player of the same team out - same rules apply

          Open Controls
          1. Stormblessed
            • 1 Year
            11 months, 17 days ago

            What if you don't? Your cannot enter a team for the coming game week?

            Open Controls
            1. Soto Ayam
              • 3 Years
              11 months, 17 days ago

              You can keep the 4th player as long as you don't make any transfers all season. If you do make a transfer, the 4th player will automatically be the first transfer you have to make.

              Open Controls
              1. PØTÅTØ
                • 2 Years
                11 months, 17 days ago

                Sounds right:

                "If a player is transferred to another team in the Premier League, and this transfer takes you over the 3 players per team limit, then you will need to go back under the limit when making your next transfers."
                https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help

                Open Controls
              2. RedLightning
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                11 months, 17 days ago

                One season I lost a cup match to a zombie team containing four Chelsea players.

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  11 months, 17 days ago

                  Who were the 4 Chelsea players?

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedLightning
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 12 Years
                    11 months, 17 days ago

                    I think the fourth Chelsea player was Gary Cahill, who joined Chelsea from Bolton in January of the 2011-12 season.
                    This gave him three Chelsea defenders, and they kept a clean sheet.

                    Open Controls
    2. Stormblessed
      • 1 Year
      11 months, 17 days ago

      They should, but no idea how to make sure people aren't overbudget. Maybe only if the price is lowered? Many players end up being useless (not even mentioning how we can't use a Kante or a Rodri who are world class players..)

      Open Controls
    3. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Not sure - you could argue he’ll be less nailed at City with less mins/points so should be same price or even cheaper

      Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      No, I think they should leave it as it is. Why make it more complicated and less fun? Lower starting prices represent great opportunities and cheap/-er options, which would be taken away from us in this case.

      Let's say Cucurella replaces Zinchenko, who goes to Everton (for example). This would lead to a price rise for the first one (better club) and price drop for the second one (worse club). But at the same time Brighton LB/LWB's price (already listed in FPL) has to go up for at least 0.5, which means 3 price corrections.

      Too many changes for my liking and as I said, we would be left without important part of the game.

      Open Controls
    5. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      As I recall, they just leave the price as it is.

      Open Controls
    6. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      FPL used to wait till mid-July, by which time a number of early transfers would already have been made, before launching, but most FPL players probably appreciate the earlier launches of recent years, especially when there is no World Cup or Euros to divert our attention during the Summer.

      One of the best parts of pre-season planning is trying to spot players who are under or over priced, perhaps as a result of either themselves or other players in their teams being bought or sold, or because of injuries or unexpected good form and team selections in pre-season matches, and most of us are happy for the initial prices to remain unchanged till after the GW1 deadline.

      Open Controls
  14. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Hi !

    Is there an easily downloadable fixture list on excel somewhere please?

    I used to just do copy and paste from the fixture ticker here and then a little tweaking and it would be there and working. But the new version don't seem to let that work 🙁

    Thanks 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Ben Crellin on twitter

      Open Controls
      1. Earn your Spurs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Thanks I'll try that. I thought you'd have to be paying or something to get downloads

        Open Controls
        1. D.r.a.c.o
          • 5 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Never pay for free stuff (most of the things are free if you look for it)

          Open Controls
    2. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      I can design one for you?

      Open Controls
  15. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    If Arsenal will go on and buy all of Jesus, Raphinha, Tielemans, Vieira and Martinez, then finishing in top 4 and winning the Europa League have to be the main targets. If manager is backed in the market like this, he simply has to deliver. No more excuses.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      But I like the excuses. The endless excuses.

      Open Controls
      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Aye what's the template right now m8

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Tis still forming in mine mind.

          Open Controls
      2. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        I reckon referees and VAR won't improve next season, so there's that.

        Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Arteta failed last season. No European football and out of the cups, Arsenal were in the Top 4 and failed to qualify for CL.

      This season should be is his last chance. Let's see if he takes it:

      Ramsdale
      Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
      Partey Tielemans
      Jesus Odegaard Saka
      Martinez

      Leno
      Soares Holding Xhaka Tavares
      Lokonga Elneny
      Pepe Smith-Rowe Martinelli
      Nketiah

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Turning Martinez from a CB into a striker..? Are you thinking of another Martinez?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Lautaro maybe?

          Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        What's going on here?

        Xhaka CB over Saliba?
        Elneny/Lonkonga #8 over Vieira?
        Martinez is a defender/DM, not a striker
        Arsenal's number #2 GK will almost certainly be Matt Turner

        Open Controls
      3. Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Possible strongest line up if Martinez & Jesus sign

        Ramsdale
        Tomiyasu Saliba Gabriel Martinez
        Partey
        Vieira Ode
        Saka Jesus Marti

        Pepe, Tavares & Leno will likely all go

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Don't think that's happening. Sounds like Tielemans interest has cooled and he's now expected to sign a 1 year extension, and I can't see Arsenal signing both Jesus and Raphinha (much like I doubt Spurs could sign Richarlison and Raphinha), I think it'll be one or the other. They'll both be £50m+ and Martinez is the priority now according to Ornstein.

      Open Controls
    4. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Arteta dragged us down to 8th and then can’t get top 4 playing once a week and out of the cups.

      Imagine if Wenger had been backed like this. Arsenal would have a couple more PL titles and possibly a CL.

      Open Controls
  16. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Any good forward that could be priced at 6m?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      A half Haaland?

      Open Controls
      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Which team does Halfland play for?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Halfham, you know it!

          Open Controls
          1. D.r.a.c.o
            • 5 Years
            11 months, 17 days ago

            I shall choose Mitrohalflandovic!

            Open Controls
          2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 months, 17 days ago

            Frodo's Norwegian brother, right?

            Open Controls
    2. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Probably bamford or DCL with the amount of games they played last season

      Open Controls
      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        They'll be 6m? I wish...

        Open Controls
        1. The Pesci challenge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          For the amount of game time last season they should be

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 2 Years
            11 months, 17 days ago

            No chance

            Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      I think you're looking at forwards from the promoted sides at that price point.

      If he can produce even 50% of his goals from the Championship last season, then Solanke could be worth a punt.

      Open Controls
    4. OLB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Undav Brighton maybe.

      Open Controls
  17. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    A change for consideration: managers select their teams but prices are not released until GW5. Then, those that have exceeded their 100m budget when the prices are released have to go back to the start on 0 points. Tis a great change.

    Open Controls
    1. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Or how about adding a limitless chip so that I can own all the shiny new toys?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        You already have the limitless posting chip, haw haw!

        Open Controls
  18. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Happy Father’s Day all!
    What a perfect day it would be to start leaking prices 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Leaking is what got me in this mess in the 1st place.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Love that haha

        Open Controls
    2. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      When does FPL tower wake up?

      Open Controls
    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Thank you! I've just had my first card ... from my 48 year old daughter.

      Open Controls
      1. YOU DE ZER BE IT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        I had my first offer of breakfast in 10 years! From my 35 year old son.

        Open Controls
        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Wow I’m feeling super young!

          Open Controls
      2. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Username does indeed check out! Have a great day 🙂

        Open Controls
      3. YOU DE ZER BE IT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Are we vying for the Methuselah spot on Scout?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          You are only middle-aged, take heart. I am medieval-aged!

          Open Controls
  19. YOU DE ZER BE IT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Instead of Championship/Football manager; would it not be an idea to set up a game using similar parameters as with the football games and set up a Fantasy game? Should not be too complicated to write the code.

    Open Controls
  20. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    I’m waiting until the game is launched before I do any tinkering

    I need to the fpl screen to tell me my budget left etc maths was never a strong point for this potato

    Open Controls
    1. KujaliaFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Spreadsheets are essential.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Nope, not really. Using fixture ticker and remembering own team is basically enough. RMT-tool is also somewhat useful, just take price points predictions with a pinch of salt. But it does give decent "overall look".

        Open Controls
    2. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      use livefpl

      Open Controls
      1. TanN
        • 2 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        yes love this site

        Open Controls
    3. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Yeah, fries my brain too. It turns to mash.

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Impossible to do any tinkering without prices. Far too many unknowns.

      Open Controls
  21. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Like the new profile look on here - FYI for modders when you click on a comment link it used to take you straight to it but now it just loads the general page.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Agree it is good new look but links need to be updated to link to actual comment not general article page and only seems to have 1 page of latest comments rather than all in last 30 days

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Hope they will fix it, wouldn't worry now, good time to update this sort of things.

        Open Controls
    2. zeslinguer
      • 7 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      I like the ‘favourite football team’ feature. It would’ve been amazing if they could’ve displayed the relevant club badge next to your username when you comment too, it’s always helpful to hear the opinions of people who actually watch the players they’re talking about every week

      Open Controls
      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Yeah and hear people talk sh*t based on your fav team too, fun.

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 months, 17 days ago

        I dont really agree that fans are always the best judge of FPL assets at their club. There are exceptions - I trust Pingu's views on Palace, for example. But what about the Spurs fan claiming that Bissouma will score 10+ this season? Arsenal fans overhyping Lacazette? Not to even mention Man Utd fans...
        Give me a well-informed neutral any day.

        Open Controls
        1. zeslinguer
          • 7 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Fair enough, I don’t take a fan’s view as gospel, but if you’re talking about e.g who is likely to start, I think knowing that the person talking actually supports the team is useful. Especially with non top 6 sides. The Bissouma point kinda proves what I’m saying as no spurs fan has watched him week in week out haha

          Open Controls
  22. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Has anyone got any links to content Jonty has done in the past on gameweek 1 price points?

    What are the ideal price points for your typical 3-4-3, 3-5-2 and 4-4-2 formations?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Search for any Scoutcast or any Meet the Manager and you got 75% chance of Jonty talking about his price points.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Price points aren't too relevant imo for us who don't have problems with taking hits. Having said that, I have once been in trouble with value picks everywhere and every possible bandwagon costing 0.5 more. I think I ended up selling a player I would have wanted to keep for -4 to make two upgrades elsewhere. So having some flexibility with team structure is important. But we need to see player prices first and then check our possible future targets to consider team structure issues. Usually -4 and/or having some players that are 0.5 more expensive than their possible replacements does the trick.

      Open Controls
    3. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Price points depends on prices which are not out yet duh

      Open Controls
  23. tricpic
    • 13 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    What transfers are you most anticipating and why?
    Mine would be Jesus to Arsenal - cracking early fixtures and a locked in striker? Henderson to Forest is another one everyone’s talking about.

    Open Controls
    1. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      FDJ to United so that we can get the ball rolling y'know

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Not sure about the 'locked in' or 'striker' parts

      Open Controls
      1. tricpic
        • 13 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Fair point

        Open Controls
    3. TanN
      • 2 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      yes that would be good, my only concern is his price, presumably around the 8mil mark give or take 0.5m??

      So potentially an 8.5m option, with the likes of Haaland, Salah, Son, KDB, Trent all desirable too...

      For me this year I think 2 premium defenders then good value defenders around the 5/5.5 mark plus one bench warmer.

      Then for midfield either Son/Salah with either Kulu/Diaz plus one other expensive mid plus cheap mids like Bruno G and less

      Then either 1 or 2 decent forwards from Haaland/Kane/Nunez

      Think we will see some 4.0/4.5/5.0 mil options as regular starters and very very cheap benches...

      Open Controls
    4. KujaliaFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      What makes you so sure that Jesus will be nailed on?

      Nketiah is the Arsenal's main striker and Arteta has developed faith in him.

      Open Controls
      1. tricpic
        • 13 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Not sure at all. Depends on pre-season form I guess. And you’re right - Eddie won’t be anything like as cheap as last year.

        Open Controls
      2. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Cause Jesus will get no.9 shirt

        Open Controls
    5. tricpic
      • 13 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Sterling to Chelsea is another interesting one surely.

      Open Controls
  24. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Instead of re classifying mids as forwards etc why don’t they just give the forwards the extra point for a goal?

    I can understand why it was 4 when you had talisman style cf’s getting 30 goals a season for the big clubs but nearly all the best teams now have attacking mids like salah, mane, foden, son who score as many goals as the ‘striker’

    Personally I think they should just make it 5 goals for a striker to level it out and make them a bit more attractive again for the start of the season

    They can keep the bonus the same (in favour of the striker scoring) as the mids also have the CS point

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      They can also simply make forwards cheaper. Haaland and Kane shouldn't probably cost more than KdB and Son for example. But the way things stand atm, mids look like better C picks because of the system and that is an issue.

      Open Controls
    2. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      They should make non premium forwards and mids cheaper

      Open Controls
  25. TanN
    • 2 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Thoughts on this initial idea?

    Raya (4.5)
    (4.0)

    Robertson (7.5)
    Cancelo (7.5)
    Cucurella (if at Brighton, 5.5)
    Cash (5.5)
    (4.0)

    Son (11.5)
    L.Diaz (9.0)
    Bowen/Saka (8.5)
    (6.5)
    (4.5)

    Haaland (12.5)
    fodder (4.5)
    fodder (4.5)

    That's bang on 100.
    But no Salah:(

    Would have to upgrade Diaz to Salah and downgrade Son to Kulu to fit him in.

    Are these prices there or there abouts?

    Open Controls
  26. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Update: @ChelseaFC
    are now confident to close #Sterling deal from @ManCity
    . Transfer fee could be around £35million

    Open Controls
    1. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Essential

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Lieutenant
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        How often does he start though?

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Far more often than he has for City. An upgrade on Pulisic and Werner, I'd say.

          Open Controls
        2. Athletico Timbo
          • 1 Year
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Every game

          Open Controls
      2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Helluva a good deal for Chelsea, but another premium headache for us.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Is he premium?

          Open Controls
    2. TanN
      • 2 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      hahahaha

      As a City fan this is nonsense.

      I know Sterling and City are open to him leaving, he has 1 year left on his contract so it would make sense to cash in on him now. At the age of 27 and a highly skilled, English footballer I can't see him leaving for £35m.

      Especially since City are trying to get Cucurella and could end up paying around the £40/45mil mark for him plus Kalvin Phillips could cost £50mil.

      Can't see City letting him leave for anything less than £50m to cover the cost of Phillips/Cucurella...

      And no way would we sell him to Chelsea for £35mil, maybe if it was a LaLiga side but we can't aford to let him leave that cheaply to a prem rival. Jesus to Arsenal will likely cost £50m so Sterling should be a similar price if he does decide to leave.

      I do have a sense this commonest won't age well though...

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Lieutenant
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Cucurella has four years left on his contract.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        35 million doesn't sound much, but he has only one year left. Chelsea are no competition to MCI and Sterling is hardly player good enough for MCI to worry about 😉 And getting money now rather than letting him go to Chelsea as free agent next summer is a possibility. Perhaps that 35 million is close to what Chelsea has promised to offer now. Let's wait and see 😉

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Source? I've read they may be interested but that a lot of other things need to happen for this to become possible (including Lukaku to Inter, Kounde in, etc.)

      Open Controls
      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        Di Marzio

        Open Controls
      2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        https://gianlucadimarzio.com/en/chelsea-sterling-dembele-transfermarket-19-june-2022

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Although Sterling's price at Chelsea might be prohibitive, he'd enhance the value of Chilwell and James, as he'd convert a ton of chances that Werner and Lukaku would habitually miss.

          Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Thanks, tbh I thought City were probably best to sell two of Sterling, Mahrez and Jesus with the arrival of Haaland and Alvarez and having the likes of Foden, Grealish and Bernardo there but I didn't think it would happen

          Open Controls
  27. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Scouts...just in case it hasn't been pointed out, if you click "Read" on any comment on the new profile page it doesn't direct you to the actual comment, only the article.

    Open Controls
  28. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    11 months, 17 days ago

    is Redlightning around? At what exact time and date did FPL reveal price of 1st player last season?

    Open Controls
    1. Bignozen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Season Launch Date Launch Date – Days Before Start of Season
      2021/22 23 June 51
      2020/21 15 August 28
      2019/20 27 June 43
      2018/19 5 July 36
      2017/18 12 July 30
      2016/17 19 July 25

      Open Controls
      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        No. Exact time like 2.30pm on 21 June first player price reveal Salah 12.5m on twitter

        Open Controls
    2. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 months, 17 days ago

      A number of clubs revealed prices of 4 players only on 20th June 2021 so that’s tomorrow!

      However season started a week later last year so that could push it back to Monday 27th

      Open Controls
      1. YOU DE ZER BE IT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 months, 17 days ago

        What was the league start date last season?

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 months, 17 days ago

          Friday 13th August

          Open Controls
          1. YOU DE ZER BE IT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 months, 17 days ago

            tnks

            Open Controls
    3. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      11 months, 17 days ago

      Last season new prices from nine clubs were revealed by the clubs themselves on 20th June (4 players from each of ARS, BHA, BUR, CRY and TOT & all players from LEE, LIV, NOR and WHU). These were staggered at regular intervals through the day, starting in the morning (probably around 9am). It should have been ten clubs, but one of them was a day late in revealing their players' prices.

      New prices from the other eleven clubs were revealed on 21st June (4 players from each of AVL, CHE, EVE, LEI and MCI & all players from BRE, MUN, NEW, SOU, WAT and WOL), again being announced at regular intervals throughout the day.

      On 22nd June they revealed new prices for the rest of the BHA players and then launched shortly after midday.

      But FPL had already done a big update lasting from 15th to 17th June, and we were able to pre-register our details from 17th June in order to speed up the process of completing our teams' registrations on launch day.
      FPL may not start revealing new prices till after a similar update, so we'll probably have to wait a few more days yet.

      Are FPL perhaps preparing some major changes or new features? And perhaps also giving themselves a little more time before they have to commit to the prices for players who have changed clubs or are new to the Premier League?

      Open Controls
  29. Athletico Timbo
    • 1 Year
    11 months, 17 days ago

    Everton to play Dynamo Kiev in July after CLQ2 round. Zinchenko to make his debut in the game. You heard it here first 😉

    Open Controls

