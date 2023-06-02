8
Awards June 2

FPL Team of the Season: The final run-off vote

8 Comments
Share

Like Disney with the Star Wars franchise, we’re really milking the Team of the Season article series for all its worth.

But we’ve got just one more poll to present to you before our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Team of the Season is complete.

It’s all in the name of democracy, as we’re effectively giving you the chance to pick the formation of this end-of-year XI and all of the personnel within it, rather than making this final decision ourselves.

As is the case with FPL squads, our line-up has to have the bare minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

Following our week of voting, these names are as follows:

  • David Raya
  • Kieran Trippier
  • Pervis Estupinan
  • Ben White
  • Marcus Rashford
  • Martin Odegaard
  • Erling Haaland

Now, you can fill in the blanks with our run-off poll.

The players in the below list were the highest-polling FPL assets in their respective positions outside of the names above.

You’re allowed four votes and the deadline for this will be at 17:59 BST on Saturday 3 June.

For a recap of their credentials, check out the links below:

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

8 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Athletico Timbo
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    When does the game reopen?

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Think someone said could as early as 5th July

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I hope so. I’m bored already. Might even have to watch the cricket it’s that bad.

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Ragabolly could do his virtual fpl again I suppose if we are lucky .
          Try and enjoy the break.

          Open Controls
        2. Haa-lala-land
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Hang in there a bit longer Timbo

          Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Anytime between 3rd-12th July would be my guess

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      When will fpl launch for 2023-24 key dates for fantasy managers

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/05/31/when-will-fpl-launch-for-2023-24-key-dates-for-fantasy-managers/

      Open Controls
    4. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      2-5 weeks

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.