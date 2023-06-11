23
Hall of Fame June 11

FPL Hall of Fame update: Where do you rank after 2022/23?

23 Comments
Share

Our Live Hall of Fame has been given a refresh at the end of 2022/23, allowing us to see how the list of best-performing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers has been affected by this season’s points.

Fantasy Football Scout Members can access the FPL IDs of all managers on the list and click through to their teams.

WHAT IS THE HALL OF FAME?

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL mini-leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame is included at the bottom of this article, but alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark Sutherns and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE STANDINGS

FPL Hall of Fame update: Where do you rank after the 2022/23 season?

(click above image to expand)

So it’s Finn Sollie who narrowly held onto top spot going into the summer break, having been overtaken at times by both Fabio Borges and Jon Ballantyne. Such standings reflect a brilliant consistence, as Finn has remained in the top 42k from Gameweek 9.

Meanwhile, Jon was as high as 24th overall after Gameweek 28, only to end in 500th place – bettered here by Conor’s Team (203rd) and Mark Hurst (458th).

FinnFabioBallantyneCanningMarkCorkeConorRobMarkkuMatt
22/23
Rank		6,17633,71750014,6194581,4472036,76910,17917,199
Top 1k
finishes		3343321220
Top 10k
finishes		11748856456

It’s the same top ten as our last update, as all finished the season inside the top 34k.

Showcasing the volatile potential of this contest, just five of these were part of our Career Hall of Fame top ten at the end of last season, topped then by Fabio.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: CHIP STRATEGIES

Following on from last time, here is the final record of their chip strategies, with the most popular being to Triple Captain in Gameweeks 20 or 22, before using the second Wildcard in Gameweek 26 and the Bench Boost in Gameweek 29.

Except for Jon, going the Free Hit 32 route was a united strategy.

NameWildcard 1Wildcard 2Free HitTriple CaptainBench Boost
FinnGW8GW26GW32GW20GW29
FábioGW9GW26GW32GW20GW27
BallantyneGW8GW26GW34GW22GW27
CanningGW8GW26GW32GW22GW29
MarkGW13GW27GW32GW20GW29
CorkeGW8GW30GW32GW20GW29
ConorGW13GW26GW32GW20GW29
RobGW8GW26GW32GW20GW29
MarkkuGW8GW26GW32GW20GW29
MattGW8GW26GW32GW20GW29

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: TRANSFERS AND CAPTAINS

Meanwhile, looking into each of the top ten’s approach to points hits and captaincy shows that leader Finn spent four points on 11 occasions. This was more than the others, hinting that a braver attitude towards hits is part of long-term FPL success.

To nobody’s surprise, Erling Haaland was the most captained by all, getting armbands roughly 50% of the time. The ten also share a second-best in Mohamed Salah.

Points
Hits		GK
transfers		DEF
transfers		MID
transfers		FOR
transfers		#1
Captain		#2
Captain		#3
Captain
Finn114161916Haaland
(21)		Salah
(10)		Rashford
(2)
Fabio64181812Haaland
(19)		Salah
(13)		Toney
(2)
Ballantyne56181311Haaland
(21)		Salah
(10)		Rashford
(3)
Canning92131918Haaland
(21)		Salah
(10)		Rashford
(2)
Mark44151712Haaland
(19)		Salah
(12)		Kane
(2)
Corke44121214Haaland
(18)		Salah
(11)		Fernandes
(2)
Conor63201713Haaland
(19)		Salah
(10)		Rashford,
Saka (2)
Rob64182619Haaland
(21)		Salah
(11)		Rashford
(2)
Markku93191814Haaland
(21)		Salah
(10)		Rashford,
Saka (2)
Matt53201212Haaland
(22)		Salah
(9)		Rashford
(2)

2021/22 CAREER HALL OF FAME TOP TEN: WHERE ARE THEY NOW

Manager21/22 Career Hall of
Fame rank		22/23 Live Hall of
Fame rank		22/23 FPL rank
Brusdal Brusdal4th52nd219,464
Sean Connors6th11th17,199
David Williams7th87th203,832
Tom Stephenson9th25th57,200
Petteri Ylimaa10th78th162,985

HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?
The “HoF Rating” is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each preceding season weighted at roughly 80% of the one that followed. So, in other words, those who performed best in 2022/23 will receive a bigger HoF Rating boost from those who did best in 2007/08. The “HoF Ranking” even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

How do I join the Hall of Fame
Simply sign up to our leagues next season, either the Fantasy Football Scout league or, if you’re a Member, the Fantasy Football Scout Members’ league – the code for the latter will be available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area after launch.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?
The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL ID.

What if I don’t want to be listed?
Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout FPL league and you’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?
The Career table is available to all and is updated at the end of each season to display the latest yearly rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated sporadically throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

23 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 57 mins ago

    Love Pep's reaction in interviews. "Meh, UCL is a coin flip m8. Measure me by league titles."

    Open Controls
  2. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 32 mins ago

    The Career Hall of Fame has also been refreshed, so the Live and Career Halls of Fame are currently identical, and both now show the HoF positions at the end of the 2022-23 season.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      On behalf of 99 per cent of players, may I ask where the Hall of Shame is?

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 36 mins ago

        Hannah Hairi is 52,099th out of 52,099 in our Hall of Fame.
        In seven seasons, she has never finished in the top four million.
        This year she didn't start till GW35.
        Can you beat that?

        But Hannah wasn't the lowest scorer in FPL last season. That honour goes to Richard Hayes (id 5283457) who finished on -2,672 points, having made the maximum 20 transfers each week from GW6 onwards at a transfer cost of 76 points each time, and scoring a total of four points all season before deducting the transfer costs. He is actually an FPL veteran and this was his 19th season, finishing in the top million in five of his first seven seasons!

        Of course, many players are not in the Hall of Fame at all, because they aren't in either of the two main FFS mini-leagues.

        Why not start a Hall of Shame mini-league yourself (and award a metaphorical wooden spoon to the lowest scorer)?

        Open Controls
    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      The Live Hall of fame was actually updated some time ago, as had been reported earlier.
      The only changes since then are that the first column of the Live Hall of Fame now shows Position 22-23 instead of Points 22-23, and that the Career Hall of Fame is now the same as the Live Hall of Fame, both now showing the HoF positions at the end of the 22-23 season.

      Open Controls
  3. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 10 mins ago

    Just read back the Finn Sollie advice:

    Play template
    Don't take hits
    Don't have any memorable FPL moments

    This is why we play

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      ? He said it somewhere I’ve missed it

      Open Controls
  4. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 9 mins ago

    Call me crazy but I think Pep will be ManCity’s manager for at least 10 more seasons

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      He's going to Inter Miami

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        I heard Perth Glory

        Open Controls
    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Might just give up FPL if that happens.

      Open Controls
  5. boc610
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/Davolaar/status/1667848917852078087?cxt=HHwWjoC--aHwsaUuAAAA

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
  6. JayKay1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    WTF, had more downs than ups, especially last few years as player base expanded so much, how did I end up at 2,906!

    Time to go content creator, monitise!:o)

    Open Controls
  7. ameenkw
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Why can’t I find my name in the list? Any reason?

    Open Controls
    1. Sussex bantam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Mine gone too - was there earlier in the season so not sure what’s changed

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        You will only be listed if you're in the Fantasy Football Scout or Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.

        Open Controls
    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Because you aren't in the Fantasy Football Scout or Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.

      Open Controls
      1. Sussex bantam
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        No. I am/was.

        Actually it was because of a rogue space on the end of name in the search box

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          The response to which you are replying was my reply to AmeenKW, who is not in either of these mini-leagues.
          I couldn't check whether or not you were in these, since your team was not linked from your profile.

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.