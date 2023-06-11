FPL Hall of Fame update: Where do you rank after 2022/23?

Our Live Hall of Fame has been given a refresh at the end of 2022/23, allowing us to see how the list of best-performing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers has been affected by this season’s points.

Fantasy Football Scout Members can access the FPL IDs of all managers on the list and click through to their teams.

WHAT IS THE HALL OF FAME?

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL mini-leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame is included at the bottom of this article, but alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark Sutherns and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE STANDINGS

(click above image to expand)

So it’s Finn Sollie who narrowly held onto top spot going into the summer break, having been overtaken at times by both Fabio Borges and Jon Ballantyne. Such standings reflect a brilliant consistence, as Finn has remained in the top 42k from Gameweek 9.

Meanwhile, Jon was as high as 24th overall after Gameweek 28, only to end in 500th place – bettered here by Conor’s Team (203rd) and Mark Hurst (458th).

Finn Fabio Ballantyne Canning Mark Corke Conor Rob Markku Matt 22/23

Rank 6,176 33,717 500 14,619 458 1,447 203 6,769 10,179 17,199 Top 1k

finishes 3 3 4 3 3 2 1 2 2 0 Top 10k

finishes 11 7 4 8 8 5 6 4 5 6

It’s the same top ten as our last update, as all finished the season inside the top 34k.

Showcasing the volatile potential of this contest, just five of these were part of our Career Hall of Fame top ten at the end of last season, topped then by Fabio.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: CHIP STRATEGIES

Following on from last time, here is the final record of their chip strategies, with the most popular being to Triple Captain in Gameweeks 20 or 22, before using the second Wildcard in Gameweek 26 and the Bench Boost in Gameweek 29.

Except for Jon, going the Free Hit 32 route was a united strategy.

Name Wildcard 1 Wildcard 2 Free Hit Triple Captain Bench Boost Finn GW8 GW26 GW32 GW20 GW29 Fábio GW9 GW26 GW32 GW20 GW27 Ballantyne GW8 GW26 GW34 GW22 GW27 Canning GW8 GW26 GW32 GW22 GW29 Mark GW13 GW27 GW32 GW20 GW29 Corke GW8 GW30 GW32 GW20 GW29 Conor GW13 GW26 GW32 GW20 GW29 Rob GW8 GW26 GW32 GW20 GW29 Markku GW8 GW26 GW32 GW20 GW29 Matt GW8 GW26 GW32 GW20 GW29

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: TRANSFERS AND CAPTAINS

Meanwhile, looking into each of the top ten’s approach to points hits and captaincy shows that leader Finn spent four points on 11 occasions. This was more than the others, hinting that a braver attitude towards hits is part of long-term FPL success.

To nobody’s surprise, Erling Haaland was the most captained by all, getting armbands roughly 50% of the time. The ten also share a second-best in Mohamed Salah.

Points

Hits GK

transfers DEF

transfers MID

transfers FOR

transfers #1

Captain #2

Captain #3

Captain Finn 11 4 16 19 16 Haaland

(21) Salah

(10) Rashford

(2) Fabio 6 4 18 18 12 Haaland

(19) Salah

(13) Toney

(2) Ballantyne 5 6 18 13 11 Haaland

(21) Salah

(10) Rashford

(3) Canning 9 2 13 19 18 Haaland

(21) Salah

(10) Rashford

(2) Mark 4 4 15 17 12 Haaland

(19) Salah

(12) Kane

(2) Corke 4 4 12 12 14 Haaland

(18) Salah

(11) Fernandes

(2) Conor 6 3 20 17 13 Haaland

(19) Salah

(10) Rashford,

Saka (2) Rob 6 4 18 26 19 Haaland

(21) Salah

(11) Rashford

(2) Markku 9 3 19 18 14 Haaland

(21) Salah

(10) Rashford,

Saka (2) Matt 5 3 20 12 12 Haaland

(22) Salah

(9) Rashford

(2)

2021/22 CAREER HALL OF FAME TOP TEN: WHERE ARE THEY NOW

Manager 21/22 Career Hall of

Fame rank 22/23 Live Hall of

Fame rank 22/23 FPL rank Brusdal Brusdal 4th 52nd 219,464 Sean Connors 6th 11th 17,199 David Williams 7th 87th 203,832 Tom Stephenson 9th 25th 57,200 Petteri Ylimaa 10th 78th 162,985

HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?

The “HoF Rating” is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each preceding season weighted at roughly 80% of the one that followed. So, in other words, those who performed best in 2022/23 will receive a bigger HoF Rating boost from those who did best in 2007/08. The “HoF Ranking” even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

How do I join the Hall of Fame

Simply sign up to our leagues next season, either the Fantasy Football Scout league or, if you’re a Member, the Fantasy Football Scout Members’ league – the code for the latter will be available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area after launch.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?

The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL ID.

What if I don’t want to be listed?

Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout FPL league and you’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?

The Career table is available to all and is updated at the end of each season to display the latest yearly rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated sporadically throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.