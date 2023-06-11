FPL Hall of Fame update: Where do you rank after 2022/23?

Our Live Hall of Fame has been given a refresh at the end of 2022/23, allowing us to see how the list of best-performing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers has been affected by this season’s points.
Fantasy Football Scout Members can access the FPL IDs of all managers on the list and click through to their teams.
WHAT IS THE HALL OF FAME?
For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL mini-leagues.
Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.
The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame by clicking here.
Further information on the Hall of Fame is included at the bottom of this article.
2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE STANDINGS
(click above image to expand)
So it’s Finn Sollie who narrowly held onto top spot going into the summer break, having been overtaken at times by both Fabio Borges and Jon Ballantyne. Such standings reflect a brilliant consistence, as Finn has remained in the top 42k from Gameweek 9.
Meanwhile, Jon was as high as 24th overall after Gameweek 28, only to end in 500th place – bettered here by Conor’s Team (203rd) and Mark Hurst (458th).
|Finn
|Fabio
|Ballantyne
|Canning
|Mark
|Corke
|Conor
|Rob
|Markku
|Matt
|22/23
Rank
|6,176
|33,717
|500
|14,619
|458
|1,447
|203
|6,769
|10,179
|17,199
|Top 1k
finishes
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Top 10k
finishes
|11
|7
|4
|8
|8
|5
|6
|4
|5
|6
It’s the same top ten as our last update, as all finished the season inside the top 34k.
Showcasing the volatile potential of this contest, just five of these were part of our Career Hall of Fame top ten at the end of last season, topped then by Fabio.
2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: CHIP STRATEGIES
Following on from last time, here is the final record of their chip strategies, with the most popular being to Triple Captain in Gameweeks 20 or 22, before using the second Wildcard in Gameweek 26 and the Bench Boost in Gameweek 29.
Except for Jon, going the Free Hit 32 route was a united strategy.
|Name
|Wildcard 1
|Wildcard 2
|Free Hit
|Triple Captain
|Bench Boost
|Finn
|GW8
|GW26
|GW32
|GW20
|GW29
|Fábio
|GW9
|GW26
|GW32
|GW20
|GW27
|Ballantyne
|GW8
|GW26
|GW34
|GW22
|GW27
|Canning
|GW8
|GW26
|GW32
|GW22
|GW29
|Mark
|GW13
|GW27
|GW32
|GW20
|GW29
|Corke
|GW8
|GW30
|GW32
|GW20
|GW29
|Conor
|GW13
|GW26
|GW32
|GW20
|GW29
|Rob
|GW8
|GW26
|GW32
|GW20
|GW29
|Markku
|GW8
|GW26
|GW32
|GW20
|GW29
|Matt
|GW8
|GW26
|GW32
|GW20
|GW29
2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: TRANSFERS AND CAPTAINS
Meanwhile, looking into each of the top ten’s approach to points hits and captaincy shows that leader Finn spent four points on 11 occasions. This was more than the others, hinting that a braver attitude towards hits is part of long-term FPL success.
To nobody’s surprise, Erling Haaland was the most captained by all, getting armbands roughly 50% of the time. The ten also share a second-best in Mohamed Salah.
|Points
Hits
|GK
transfers
|DEF
transfers
|MID
transfers
|FOR
transfers
|#1
Captain
|#2
Captain
|#3
Captain
|Finn
|11
|4
|16
|19
|16
|Haaland
(21)
|Salah
(10)
|Rashford
(2)
|Fabio
|6
|4
|18
|18
|12
|Haaland
(19)
|Salah
(13)
|Toney
(2)
|Ballantyne
|5
|6
|18
|13
|11
|Haaland
(21)
|Salah
(10)
|Rashford
(3)
|Canning
|9
|2
|13
|19
|18
|Haaland
(21)
|Salah
(10)
|Rashford
(2)
|Mark
|4
|4
|15
|17
|12
|Haaland
(19)
|Salah
(12)
|Kane
(2)
|Corke
|4
|4
|12
|12
|14
|Haaland
(18)
|Salah
(11)
|Fernandes
(2)
|Conor
|6
|3
|20
|17
|13
|Haaland
(19)
|Salah
(10)
|Rashford,
Saka (2)
|Rob
|6
|4
|18
|26
|19
|Haaland
(21)
|Salah
(11)
|Rashford
(2)
|Markku
|9
|3
|19
|18
|14
|Haaland
(21)
|Salah
(10)
|Rashford,
Saka (2)
|Matt
|5
|3
|20
|12
|12
|Haaland
(22)
|Salah
(9)
|Rashford
(2)
2021/22 CAREER HALL OF FAME TOP TEN: WHERE ARE THEY NOW
|Manager
|21/22 Career Hall of
Fame rank
|22/23 Live Hall of
Fame rank
|22/23 FPL rank
|Brusdal Brusdal
|4th
|52nd
|219,464
|Sean Connors
|6th
|11th
|17,199
|David Williams
|7th
|87th
|203,832
|Tom Stephenson
|9th
|25th
|57,200
|Petteri Ylimaa
|10th
|78th
|162,985
HALL OF FAME FAQ
How is my rating calculated?
The “HoF Rating” is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each preceding season weighted at roughly 80% of the one that followed. So, in other words, those who performed best in 2022/23 will receive a bigger HoF Rating boost from those who did best in 2007/08. The “HoF Ranking” even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.
How do I join the Hall of Fame
Simply sign up to our leagues next season, either the Fantasy Football Scout league or, if you’re a Member, the Fantasy Football Scout Members’ league – the code for the latter will be available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area after launch.
How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?
The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL ID.
What if I don’t want to be listed?
Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout FPL league and you’ll be removed on the next update.
When does the Hall of Fame get updated?
The Career table is available to all and is updated at the end of each season to display the latest yearly rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated sporadically throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.
