Premier League 2023/24 fixtures: When are they released?

It’s very nearly Premier League fixture release day!

We’ll be reacting to the fixtures as soon as they go live before taking a look at the best and worst runs of matches in the opening Gameweeks.

We’ll also be looking to see which teams’ fixtures pair well in the first few months of 2023/24 in order to give a prolonged run of favourable opponents.

WHEN ARE THE 2023/24 PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES OUT?

The Premier League fixtures will be released on Thursday 15 June at 9am BST.

All 380 matches for the 2023/24 campaign will be provisionally announced, although these will gradually change when the TV picks are decided.

WHEN IS FPL GAMEWEEK 1?

The first match is currently scheduled for Saturday 13 August but that will likely change to Friday 12 August 12 for televised coverage.

Gameweek 38 will play out on Sunday 19 May.

WHAT WILL THE 2023/24 FPL SCHEDULE LOOK LIKE?

The 2023/24 season will consist of: