FPL June 16

Which FPL assets played the most minutes in 2022/23?

5 Comments
While the Premier League schedule is generally more forgiving in 2023/24, certain periods look more primed for rotation than others.

The first midweek round of Premier League matches isn’t until December, but Aston Villa’s Europa Conference League campaign begins after Gameweek 2, while the Champions League and Europa League group stages will start on September 19-21, after Gameweek 5.

So, with rest and rotation likely to occur in varying degrees, especially at the top teams competing in Europe, here’s a rundown of which outfield players played the most minutes and made the most starts last season.

MOST MINUTES

NameTeamMinutes
James TarkowskiEverton3420
Gabriel MagalhaesArsenal3407
Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur3403
Alex IwobiEverton3375
James Ward-ProwseSouthampton3364
Kieran TrippierNewcastle United3333
Marc GuehiCrystal Palace3328
Ezri KonsaAston Villa3324
Bruno FernandesManchester United3312
Max KilmanWolverhampton Wanderers3305

Everton defender James Tarkowski was the only player who managed to play every single minute of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, some came very close, like Gabriel Magalhaes, who only missed 13 minutes of Premier League action all season, while Harry Kane was just 17 short.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah only narrowly missed out, having racked up 3290 minutes across the campaign.

MOST STARTS

NameTeamStarts
Gabriel MagalhaesArsenal38
James Tarkowski, Alex IwobiEverton38
Kieran TrippierNewcastle United38
James Ward-ProwseSouthampton38
Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur38
Bukayo Saka, Martin OdegaardArsenal37
Ezri KonsaAston Villa37
Jefferson LermaBournemouth37
Ben Mee, Rico Henry, Mathias JensenBrentford37
Pascal GrossBrighton and Hove Albion37
Marc GuehiCrystal Palace37
Mohamed SalahLiverpool37
Bruno FernandesManchester United37
Max KilmanWolverhampton Wanderers37

The aforementioned Tarkowski and Gabriel were among just six outfield players to start all 38 Premier League matches.

They were joined by Alex Iwobi, Kieran Trippier, James Ward-Prowse and Kane.

Meanwhile, the ability of the big clubs to rotate meant that only five attackers from the traditional ‘big six’ feature on the above lists – Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Bruno Fernandes, Salah and Kane – as they racked up an impressive number of starts.

A club-by-club breakdown – including the newly-promoted sides from the Championship – is below, with the top few performers in each category included.

CLUB-BY-CLUB

ClubMost minutes playedMost starts
ArsenalGabriel (3420), Saka (3172), Odegaard (3108)Gabriel (38), Odegaard, Saka (37)
Aston VillaKonsa (3324), Mings (3150), Watkins (3109)Konsa (37), Watkins (36), Mings (35)
BournemouthLerma (3250), Smith (2945), Solanke (2845)Lerma (37), Smith, Billing (34)
BrentfordMee (3264), Henry (3236), Toney (2950)Mee, Henry, Jensen (37)
Brighton and Hove AlbionGross (3238), Dunk (3237), Caicedo (3132)Gross (37), Dunk (36), Caicedo (34)
ChelseaHavertz (2575), Thiago Silva (2351), Sterling (1895)Havertz (30), Thiago Silva (26), Sterling (23)
Crystal PalaceGuehi (3328), Mitchell (2894), Andersen (2781)Guehi (37), Mitchell, Doucoure (34)
EvertonTarkowski (3420), Iwobi (3375), Mykolenko (2664)Tarkowski, Iwobi (38), Gueye (32)
FulhamPalhinha (3100), Robinson (3086), Ream (2894)Palhinha, Robinson, Reed (35)
LiverpoolSalah (3290), Alexander-Arnold (2930), van Dijk (2835)Salah (37), Alexander-Arnold (34), van Dijk (32)
Manchester CityRodri (2907), Haaland (2770), De Bruyne (2424)Rodri (34), Haaland (33), De Bruyne (28)
Manchester UnitedFernandes (3312), Rashford (2880), Shaw (2550)Fernandes (37), Rashford (32), Shaw (30)
Newcastle UnitedTrippier (3333), Schar (3200), Botman (3123)Trippier (38), Schar (36), Botman, Burn (35)
Nottingham ForestGibbs-White (3145), Johnson (2935), Worrall (2257)Gibbs-White (36), Johnson (33), Lodi (26)
Tottenham HotspurKane (3403), Hojbjerg (3127), Son (2886)Kane (38), Hojbjerg (35), Son (33)
West Ham UnitedRice (3276), Bowen (3230), Soucke (2817)Rice, Bowen (36), Soucek (32)
Wolverhampton WanderersKilman (3305), Neves (3015), Semedo (2645)Kilman (37), Neves (33), Semedo, Nunes (31)
BurnleyCullen (3844), Brownhill (3579), Roberts (3529)Cullen (43), Brownhill (41), Roberts (39)
Luton TownBell (4167), Morris (3693), Lockyer (3638)Bell (46), Morris (44), Adebayo, Lockyer (42)
Sheffield UnitedEgan (3955), Ndiaye (3721), Norwood (3528)Egan (44), Ndiaye (43), Norwood (39)

*Outfield players only

There are plenty of Fantasy relevant names to appear in the midfield and forward positions, including Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Marcus Rashford, plus Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen.

At Chelsea, we should see improvement in the above numbers next term with the Blues free from any European distractions.

Four separate managers were used in 2022/23 – Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard – but none of them managed to find the right solution, often chopping and changing. That meant Kai Havertz made the most starts , but only featured 30 times from the off.

The same applies to Spurs assets, bar Kane of course, who has tended to start regardless in past seasons, increasing his Fantasy appeal.

5 Comments
