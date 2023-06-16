Which FPL assets played the most minutes in 2022/23?

While the Premier League schedule is generally more forgiving in 2023/24, certain periods look more primed for rotation than others.

The first midweek round of Premier League matches isn’t until December, but Aston Villa’s Europa Conference League campaign begins after Gameweek 2, while the Champions League and Europa League group stages will start on September 19-21, after Gameweek 5.

So, with rest and rotation likely to occur in varying degrees, especially at the top teams competing in Europe, here’s a rundown of which outfield players played the most minutes and made the most starts last season.

MOST MINUTES

Name Team Minutes James Tarkowski Everton 3420 Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal 3407 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 3403 Alex Iwobi Everton 3375 James Ward-Prowse Southampton 3364 Kieran Trippier Newcastle United 3333 Marc Guehi Crystal Palace 3328 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 3324 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 3312 Max Kilman Wolverhampton Wanderers 3305

Everton defender James Tarkowski was the only player who managed to play every single minute of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, some came very close, like Gabriel Magalhaes, who only missed 13 minutes of Premier League action all season, while Harry Kane was just 17 short.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah only narrowly missed out, having racked up 3290 minutes across the campaign.

MOST STARTS

Name Team Starts Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal 38 James Tarkowski, Alex Iwobi Everton 38 Kieran Trippier Newcastle United 38 James Ward-Prowse Southampton 38 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 38 Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard Arsenal 37 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 37 Jefferson Lerma Bournemouth 37 Ben Mee, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen Brentford 37 Pascal Gross Brighton and Hove Albion 37 Marc Guehi Crystal Palace 37 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 37 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 37 Max Kilman Wolverhampton Wanderers 37

The aforementioned Tarkowski and Gabriel were among just six outfield players to start all 38 Premier League matches.

They were joined by Alex Iwobi, Kieran Trippier, James Ward-Prowse and Kane.

Meanwhile, the ability of the big clubs to rotate meant that only five attackers from the traditional ‘big six’ feature on the above lists – Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Bruno Fernandes, Salah and Kane – as they racked up an impressive number of starts.

A club-by-club breakdown – including the newly-promoted sides from the Championship – is below, with the top few performers in each category included.

CLUB-BY-CLUB

Club Most minutes played Most starts Arsenal Gabriel (3420), Saka (3172), Odegaard (3108) Gabriel (38), Odegaard, Saka (37) Aston Villa Konsa (3324), Mings (3150), Watkins (3109) Konsa (37), Watkins (36), Mings (35) Bournemouth Lerma (3250), Smith (2945), Solanke (2845) Lerma (37), Smith, Billing (34) Brentford Mee (3264), Henry (3236), Toney (2950) Mee, Henry, Jensen (37) Brighton and Hove Albion Gross (3238), Dunk (3237), Caicedo (3132) Gross (37), Dunk (36), Caicedo (34) Chelsea Havertz (2575), Thiago Silva (2351), Sterling (1895) Havertz (30), Thiago Silva (26), Sterling (23) Crystal Palace Guehi (3328), Mitchell (2894), Andersen (2781) Guehi (37), Mitchell, Doucoure (34) Everton Tarkowski (3420), Iwobi (3375), Mykolenko (2664) Tarkowski, Iwobi (38), Gueye (32) Fulham Palhinha (3100), Robinson (3086), Ream (2894) Palhinha, Robinson, Reed (35) Liverpool Salah (3290), Alexander-Arnold (2930), van Dijk (2835) Salah (37), Alexander-Arnold (34), van Dijk (32) Manchester City Rodri (2907), Haaland (2770), De Bruyne (2424) Rodri (34), Haaland (33), De Bruyne (28) Manchester United Fernandes (3312), Rashford (2880), Shaw (2550) Fernandes (37), Rashford (32), Shaw (30) Newcastle United Trippier (3333), Schar (3200), Botman (3123) Trippier (38), Schar (36), Botman, Burn (35) Nottingham Forest Gibbs-White (3145), Johnson (2935), Worrall (2257) Gibbs-White (36), Johnson (33), Lodi (26) Tottenham Hotspur Kane (3403), Hojbjerg (3127), Son (2886) Kane (38), Hojbjerg (35), Son (33) West Ham United Rice (3276), Bowen (3230), Soucke (2817) Rice, Bowen (36), Soucek (32) Wolverhampton Wanderers Kilman (3305), Neves (3015), Semedo (2645) Kilman (37), Neves (33), Semedo, Nunes (31) Burnley Cullen (3844), Brownhill (3579), Roberts (3529) Cullen (43), Brownhill (41), Roberts (39) Luton Town Bell (4167), Morris (3693), Lockyer (3638) Bell (46), Morris (44), Adebayo, Lockyer (42) Sheffield United Egan (3955), Ndiaye (3721), Norwood (3528) Egan (44), Ndiaye (43), Norwood (39)

*Outfield players only

There are plenty of Fantasy relevant names to appear in the midfield and forward positions, including Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Marcus Rashford, plus Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen.

At Chelsea, we should see improvement in the above numbers next term with the Blues free from any European distractions.

Four separate managers were used in 2022/23 – Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard – but none of them managed to find the right solution, often chopping and changing. That meant Kai Havertz made the most starts , but only featured 30 times from the off.

The same applies to Spurs assets, bar Kane of course, who has tended to start regardless in past seasons, increasing his Fantasy appeal.

