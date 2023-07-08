With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2023/24, we’ll be welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers for the new campaign.

We’ll be hearing from a different contributor every day in the aftermath of the FPL relaunch, to get their thoughts on the pricing and to see their initial picks.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

You can sign up here for the new campaign – once you’re aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

Here, General shares the first draft of his FPL team.

GOALKEEPERS

Before the player prices were revealed, I was planning to go for my usual strategy with goalkeepers of having a set-and-forget £4.5m option and a £4.0m bench fodder pick.

For that reason, Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) has made it into my first draft. The opening four fixtures are pretty favourable for the Toffees which makes him an attractive pick from the start up until the first Wildcard.

However, seeing Aaron Rasmdale (£5.0m) come in at £0.5m cheaper than I anticipated, he could replace Pickford in draft number two! If budget allows, the Arsenal stopper has a very good chance of being in my Gameweek 1 team. This draft has £0.0m in the bank which is why Pickford is included.

The price of West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (£4.0m) could end up being a mistake from FPL towers if he can become first choice under David Moyes this season. He will be in almost every team if it happens. Keep a close eye on that situation during pre-season.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m) is a non-negotiable for Gameweek 1. He’s one of only two players that I can say at this stage will definitely be in my team for the opening weekend of fixtures, barring injury between now and then. He’s too good to avoid. With the prices overall being pretty cheap again this season, it’s not difficult to fit him in.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m) at Arsenal is underpriced. I have no idea why he’s £0.5m cheaper than his teammate Ben White (£5.5m). A double-up with Ramsdale is on the cards with the Gunners sitting top of the fixture ticker for the first six Gameweeks. The Brazilian had the highest expected goals (xG) among defenders last season (5.08).

When picking a Gameweek 1 squad, I find myself gravitating towards proven assets, and in particular, picks that served me well during the previous campaign. Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) is an example of this. The opening fixture for Brighton and Hove Albion at home to newly-promoted Luton Town makes him a very attractive option. There’s a good chance he’ll be in my final draft as well as the first.

Another defender that is underpriced is Newcastle centre-back Sven Botman (£4.5m). He’s the perfect fourth defender in a 3-5-2 formation for the first bench spot. He would get the odd start when one of the others has a difficult fixture.

The final defensive pick goes to Burnley’s Jordan Beyer (£4.0m). Most of us will need a bargain-basement defender to afford the attackers and Beyer looks good for regular starts under Vincent Kompany.

MIDFIELDERS

VIDEO LATEST