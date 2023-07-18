35
  FPL Blow-In
    10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Thinking of rotating my 4th defender and 2nd striker hopping between 352 and 451. If Mitrovic goes, Vinicius at 5m would be a shrewd pick and help this strategy nicely.

  FF Dirtbag
    11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this team? 0m in The bank

    Pickford Areola
    Shaw Estu Gabriel Henry Beyer
    Salah Rashford Saka Foden Enciso
    Haaland Wissa Archer

    Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Sterling Archer up front is genius, no wonder you were keen to post it for us. Thanks!

    FPL Blow-In
      10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Very similar to my current draft just 3 players different

      FF Dirtbag
        11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        😮 what three?!

        FPL Blow-In
          10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Sorry, 4 actually. I’ve back up Everton keeper instead of Areola, Bowen for Enciso, Vinicius and McAtee but dependant on Mitro heading off.

  Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Richarlison on the radar after watching the game v West Ham last night. Especially if Harry Kane starts wearing lederhosen. He got a plethora of chances. Kulu looked very good as well. Spurs are really going to enjoy their high scoring defeats this season!

    have you seen cyan
      3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      lol, I have no idea what to expect form Spurs. I support them, so there's a chance we win the league. That might happen.

    Hairy Potter
      8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      As long as they keep on trying to play out from the back as badly they did last season, I'll be happy when they play Newcastle.

    FF Dirtbag
      11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      He's definitely on my radar!

  OverTinker
    4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Brighton rejected 70 million bid for Caicedo wow

    It's A Joke
      12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      From Chelsea, I imagine. Liverpool should be all over it now Fabinho is off. Shame their owners have no ambition, would make the league more interesting.

      Marvin de la Cruz
        6 Years
        33 mins ago

        I keep hearing this, but Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo Mac Allister, Szoboszlai etc weren't bought for peanuts.

        It's A Joke
          12 Years
          26 mins ago

          Yeah, that’s true. I guess it’s because it’s not as much as their rivals and the whole boring net spend debate.

          Marvin de la Cruz
            6 Years
            23 mins ago

            I'm a Liverpool fan, and honestly I think our owners have been pretty damn good. Since they came in we've won the league and champions league, and the stadium has been massively improved. What more do people want?

            GreennRed
              11 Years
              21 mins ago

              To be competing consistenly with Man City in Premier League and Champions League.

              Marvin de la Cruz
                6 Years
                20 mins ago

                They pretty much have been haven't they?

                GreennRed
                  11 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  How have they? Hos many leagues have City won under Pep compared to Liverpool? This Liverpool team isn't a patch on the team that dominated English and European football from the mid 70s and the 80s or Ferguson's United team. Great teams win trophies.

                  Marvin de la Cruz
                    6 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Liverpool have won trophies. They have also competed regularly for the title with city. They haven't won as many, but that doesn't mean they didn't compete. The point I was initially responding to was that Liverpool's owners lack ambition which I think is unfair. Also bringing up events of 40 years ago is probably unhelpful.

                    GreennRed
                      11 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      They'll always be compared to that great Liverpool era. Always. Those stars are still around Anfield and Liverpool on matchdays meeting the fans. The league and Champions League winning team was well capable of winning more leagues and Champions Leagues. Owners did spend but were also penny pinching. Made Jota play a dead rubber CL game where he got injured because more points meant more money.

                      Klopp's blind spot for Trent as a defender has cost them games too. Too stubborn to move him further up the pitch or get him to try and improve his defending. He doesn't have defensive instincts so will be interesting to see how he fits in a new look midfield because he's a hell of a footballer.

  mad_beer ✅
    8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    It's great that they have brough it such talent. Too bad the main page looks a jumbled mess.

  TonyRaw
    5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Thought on my latest draft? Anything to change? 0.0itb

    Flekken
    Shaw Gabriel Estu
    Saka Bruno Rashford Foden
    Haaland Jesus Nkunku

    Areola Baldock Anderson Pau

    Thanks!

  Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    9 Years
    36 mins ago

    I’m hoping one of those ‘other projects’ is inaugurating formally the Hall of Shame!

  Deulofail
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    33 mins ago

    "As the season goes on, we’ll also be working to integrate some features of LiveFPL into FFS as part of our new updated members area (and vice versa)."

    What new updated members area? Will it even be here before the start of the season? You've removed functionality from paying customers and yet no refund or apology in our mailboxes.

    Why don't you put some dates on your plans to release the new area and to integrate LiveFPL features? It's been years of false promises/advertising and no one is holding you accountable.

    I have already cancelled, safe in the knowledge that I won't get to try the product before I buy it.... or even use it after I've bought it..... again....... again.......

    I might even do an Andy!

    All this talk of content, content, content, as if it's a selling point to have more noise. But people (particularly premium members) here don't want quantity. They want quality (premium) articles. They want to support the FFS "community" specifically (ideally all in one place/platform/ecosystem). They want a useful and useable premium members area with developers who are giving it some love and listening to the users. And they want a website that isn't a mess and is more conducive to productive discussions and learning (including on-site notifications, which you apparently had the basic functionality for already 2.5 years ago! https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23449770 plus the ability to follow threads and users!).

    Besides, you can probably get more "diversity" and "breadth" by hiring 1 writer to cover diverse ideas than you can from 20 content creators, if that's what you really love about FPL.

    I don't know what's happening behind the scenes. This comment is aimed at FFS, the organisation, not Fozzie, and at anyone thinking of taking up a subscription. I would suggest you wait for them to deliver before you spend any money.

    Kind regards,
    Deulofail, a dissatisfied customer

  Flynny
    8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Views on best option here please?

    A...trent and mbeumo

    B...Chilwell/ james and son

    I could look to bench the Chelsea defender got gw1 and 2 and start when fixtures turn on gw3.....thanks

    Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Can you hear that? It’s the Hall of Shame calling you!

      Flynny
        8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thanks

        Hall of Shame: b84jwh
          9 Years
          just now

          You’re very welcome, we look forward to seeing you.

    sirmorbach
      7 Years
      11 mins ago

      A for me

    GreennRed
      11 Years
      11 mins ago

      B. Puntier but worth a go.

      Flynny
        8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I guess it boils down to trent v son in pre season....thanks

        GreennRed
          11 Years
          just now

          The diffetential swing could be decent.

    Boberella
      6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Really tough one. Hard to ignore Trent. And on paper Mbeumo ‘should’ do very well.
      James/Chilly still a gamble with their penchant for injuries, but I’d prob go Chilly out of the two. I have a feeling Son is going way under the radar and last season was just a particularly bad one for him. He’ll bounce back this year.
      A is way more template, B could be differential and explosive.

  panda07
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    31 mins ago

    FFS really missed out on the golden goose by not hiring Ragabolly from the start. The guy is extremely talented and the website he has created in his spare time is nothing short of remarkable. He seems very humble and likeable too.

    Flynny
      8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Agree. Livefpl.net is amazing. And he seems like a humble guy

      Hope he is OK

