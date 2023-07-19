Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers Community Tournament 2023/24: New beginnings

The Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers Community Tournament is returning for a new season after what was a great SKLW season. Greyhead and Boris Bodega decided to step down at the end of the last tournament after doing an amazing job, in conjunction with the other people who helped put it all together.

There are some changes to this year’s tournament, some of which have already been revealed on Twitter via the new @OfficialSKLW account. There will also be future articles on Scout which go into greater detail for those of you who aren’t on Twitter so that you don’t miss out on the information you need.

One of the biggest changes to the game is that you can retain your ENTIRE team from last season, including your MVP, or what we are now calling them, STAR SIGNINGS. We are also dispensing with the draft that existed for MVP’s last season in order to enable existing captains to keep their teams intact.

There are no player values this season either, so there will be no trying to cram your squad of 15 players into a limited budget this time around.

Our intention is to stick with 48 teams – we won’t be expanding beyond that this season. Furthermore, existing captains from last season will have the opportunity to continue with the competition should they so wish. Should not all of last season’s 48 captains choose to sign up again, then there will be the chance for new captains to have a shot at glory. Initially, priority will be given to existing captains wishing to continue to manage their teams from last season, then to another team member wishing to take over captaincy of an existing team and then finally to new captains wanting to enter the game.

LEADER OF THE PACK

So, what do you need to do as a Team Captain? Well, it’s quite simple really:-

1. Recruit a squad of 15 fellow FPL managers. This can be done through your own personal network or appeals in the comments section but if you would rather then there will be a transfer list available where free agents (players who have signed up but are currently unattached) can be signed up.

2. Once you have the team then we recommend you set up a group chat via WhatsApp, email or whatever other forum to encourage team bonding and keep everyone updated.

3. When the competition starts, then simply pick your team each week, deciding who is going to be in the H2H battle and who is going to be benched via a spreadsheet, which is sent to you a couple of days before the Gameweek.

STAR SIGNINGS

We are about to start contacting prospective STAR SIGNINGS for this season via @OfficialSKLW, where we are hoping to announce one or two NEW signings for this season who have not previously had the honour to freshen things up a bit.

YOUR TOURNAMENT NEEDS YOU!

To confirm your application to be a Team Captain this season, please fill in this form here. We are going to give you to the end of July at the latest to confirm your application but the sooner you register, the better, especially for existing Captains.

If you want to get involved, but not as a Team Captain, then general applications will be opening up soon!

As I mentioned, further articles will be coming out both before the Tournament starts, and during the entire season. If you have any questions, please feel free to put them down in the Comments section below.

We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible this season!

Here is the link to the Google form, just in case it doesn’t work above. Please add it to where it says “fill in this form here” in the final section.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1k-SwVMtQhsJzcWDgvi0HP1-KZ3yyvpLD9vvqxK1m5Mc/edit?ts=64b607b7