Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers Community Tournament 2023/24 — star signings and player registration

The time has come as the Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers Community Tournament moves onto the next stage in pre-season with Star Signings and Players now being invited to register!

If you missed the introduction to this season’s tournament, catch up here.

If, like Harry Kane, you’re wondering whether to sign that contract, you don’t need to move country to play SKLW.

Many captains, both returning and new ones, have already registered, and now it’s the turn of everyone else to join in I would again encourage those of you on Twitter/’X’ to follow @OfficialSKLW for regular updates about the tournament.

Although you may have already unofficially signed up with your captain, you will need to confirm your details as per usual. We are looking for a maximum of 48 teams, each comprised of 16 players, making a total of 768 people – so we need your help to accomplish this. Spread the word far and wide!

We want this to be a new era for Star Signings in the game with engagement taking place in every single team that has one so that everyone gets the most out of the season that they can. There are already many great ones and we are hoping to bring in some new ones for 23/24 too.

It’s a great opportunity to be part of a vibrant and friendly community within the whole FPL community across the world.

To remind you, there are no player values this season, so you don’t need to worry whether you will have a price like Erling Haaland or John Lundstram to help you get a place in one of the teams.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER I REGISTER?

A player list will be generated with some of you being returning veterans to existing teams. For those of you who aren’t already due to be part of the same team you were in last year and are perhaps completely new to the tournament, teams will have the chance to sign you up. A formal agreement between captain and player/star signing should be reached before you’re officially signed.

FINAL THOUGHTS

If you’re on Twitter, follow @OfficialSKLW and you can also receive an email notification when the next SKLW article is published. So, don’t delay, and register today!