The winners of our FPL 2023/24 ‘guess the price’ contest

After asking readers to guess the price of 20 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players before its 2023/24 relaunch, we can now reveal the results.
In case you missed it, this a competition put together by Fantasy Football Scout regulars TopMarx and circusmonkey.
It wasn’t just for fun, either – there were Premium Memberships on the line.
A full year’s subscription went to the entrant with the most correct guesses (a randomised draw settling matters in case of a tie), with monthly Premium Memberships going to those in second and third.
RESULTS
We actually had five names sitting joint-top with 14 correct predictions. Of these, Varaldo has been drawn at random as the first-place winner.
Additionally, we’ve decided to reward each of the other four – Lilmessipran, SultanSaeed99, harizh and Iain Sime – with a one-month prize.
WINNER’S PREDICTIONS
|Varaldo
|Lilmessipran
|SultanSaeed99
|harizh
|Iain Sime
|Erling Haaland (£14.0m)
|Guessed
£13.5m
|Guessed
£13.0m
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£13.0m
|CORRECT
|Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m)
|Guessed
£7.5m
|Guessed
£7.5m
|Guessed
£7.5m
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£7.5m
|Mohamed Salah (£12.5m)
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£13.0m
|Martin Odegaard (£8.5m)
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£7.0m
|CORRECT
|Kieran Trippier (£6.5m)
|Guessed
£7.0m
|Guessed
£7.0m
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Phil Foden (£7.5m)
|Guessed
£8.0m
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£8.0m
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.5m)
|Guessed
£7.0m
|Guessed
£7.0m
|Guessed
£7.0m
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£7.0m
|Marcus Rashford (£9.0m)
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Reece James (£5.5m)
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Son Heung-min (£9.0m)
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£9.5m
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£9.5m
|John Stones (£5.5m)
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Ollie Watkins (£8.0m)
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£7.5m
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Ben White (£5.5m)
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£5.0m
|CORRECT
|Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m)
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£7.0m
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|David Raya (£5.0m)
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Luke Shaw (£5.0m)
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£6.0m
|Guessed
£6.0m
|Alexis Mac Allister (£6.0m)
|Guessed
£7.0m
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£6.5m
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£6.5m
|Jacob Ramsey (£6.0m)
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£5.5m
|CORRECT
|Alexander Isak (£7.5m)
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.0m)
|CORRECT
|CORRECT
|Guessed
£6.5m
|Guessed
£6.5m
|CORRECT
COMMUNITY ‘GUESS THE PRICE’ RESULTS
Overall, the average Community member correctly guessed 11 of the 20 prices.
Haaland, Alexander-Arnold, Son, Foden, Isak, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Shaw and Stones were the most likely nine names to be incorrect.
A lot of these were just £0.5m off but two players’ average predictions differed by £1.0m in opposing directions.
Just seven per cent correctly predicted World Cup winner Mac Allister to be £6.0m, compared to the expected £7.0m.
Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold was the opposite, with a starting price £1.0m dearer than the average Community member anticipated. Indeed, only 3.8 per cent thought he would be £8.0m.
Curiously, this is in stark contrast to last year, when a whopping 56 per cent thought he would cost £8.0m but he came in at £7.5m. His on-the-ball move to central midfield towards the end of the season no doubt swayed FPL Towers, who made him the second-most expensive defender in FPL history, behind only John Terry’s £8.5m starting price for the 2005/06 season
Of the nine incorrect predictions, he and Haaland were deemed to have been overpriced in reality. The other seven are cheaper than thought but it was close for Son, where 27.6% predicted £9.5m and 26.7% correctly guessed £9.0m.
THE NINE INCORRECT PREDICTIONS, ON AVERAGE
Erling Haaland (£14.0m), average community entrant said £13.5m
Alexis Mac Allister (£6.0m), average community entrant said £7.0m
Alexander Isak (£7.5m), average community entrant said £7.5m
Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m), average community entrant said £7.0m
Phil Foden (£7.5m), average community entrant said £8.0m
John Stones (£5.5m), average community entrant said £6.0m
Son Heung-min (£9.0m), average community entrant said £9.5m
Luke Shaw (£5.5m), average community entrant said £6.0m
Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m), average community entrant said £7.0m
