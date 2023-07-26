230
Community July 26

The winners of our FPL 2023/24 ‘guess the price’ contest

After asking readers to guess the price of 20 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players before its 2023/24 relaunch, we can now reveal the results.

In case you missed it, this a competition put together by Fantasy Football Scout regulars TopMarx and circusmonkey.

It wasn’t just for fun, either – there were Premium Memberships on the line.

A full year’s subscription went to the entrant with the most correct guesses (a randomised draw settling matters in case of a tie), with monthly Premium Memberships going to those in second and third.

RESULTS

We actually had five names sitting joint-top with 14 correct predictions. Of these, Varaldo has been drawn at random as the first-place winner.

Additionally, we’ve decided to reward each of the other four – Lilmessipran, SultanSaeed99, harizh and Iain Sime – with a one-month prize.

Congratulations to our winners – email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim your prizes.

WINNER’S PREDICTIONS

VaraldoLilmessipranSultanSaeed99harizhIain Sime
Erling Haaland (£14.0m)Guessed
£13.5m		Guessed
£13.0m		CORRECTGuessed
£13.0m		CORRECT
Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m)Guessed
£7.5m		Guessed
£7.5m		Guessed
£7.5m		CORRECTGuessed
£7.5m
Mohamed Salah (£12.5m)CORRECTCORRECTCORRECTCORRECTGuessed
£13.0m
Martin Odegaard (£8.5m)CORRECTCORRECTCORRECTGuessed
£7.0m		CORRECT
Kieran Trippier (£6.5m)Guessed
£7.0m		Guessed
£7.0m		CORRECTCORRECTCORRECT
Phil Foden (£7.5m)Guessed
£8.0m		CORRECTGuessed
£8.0m		CORRECTCORRECT
Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.5m)Guessed
£7.0m		Guessed
£7.0m		Guessed
£7.0m		CORRECTGuessed
£7.0m
Marcus Rashford (£9.0m)CORRECTCORRECTCORRECTCORRECTCORRECT
Reece James (£5.5m)CORRECTCORRECTCORRECTCORRECTCORRECT
Son Heung-min (£9.0m)CORRECTGuessed
£9.5m		CORRECTCORRECTGuessed
£9.5m
John Stones (£5.5m)CORRECTCORRECTCORRECTCORRECTCORRECT
Ollie Watkins (£8.0m)CORRECTGuessed
£7.5m		CORRECTCORRECTCORRECT
Ben White (£5.5m)CORRECTCORRECTCORRECTGuessed
£5.0m		CORRECT
Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m)CORRECTCORRECTGuessed
£7.0m		CORRECTCORRECT
David Raya (£5.0m)CORRECTCORRECTCORRECTCORRECTCORRECT
Luke Shaw (£5.0m)CORRECTCORRECTCORRECTGuessed
£6.0m		Guessed
£6.0m
Alexis Mac Allister (£6.0m)Guessed
£7.0m		CORRECTGuessed
£6.5m		CORRECTGuessed
£6.5m
Jacob Ramsey (£6.0m)CORRECTCORRECTCORRECTGuessed
£5.5m		CORRECT
Alexander Isak (£7.5m)CORRECTCORRECTCORRECTCORRECTCORRECT
Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.0m)CORRECTCORRECTGuessed
£6.5m		Guessed
£6.5m		CORRECT

COMMUNITY ‘GUESS THE PRICE’ RESULTS

Overall, the average Community member correctly guessed 11 of the 20 prices.

Haaland, Alexander-Arnold, Son, Foden, Isak, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Shaw and Stones were the most likely nine names to be incorrect.

A lot of these were just £0.5m off but two players’ average predictions differed by £1.0m in opposing directions.

Just seven per cent correctly predicted World Cup winner Mac Allister to be £6.0m, compared to the expected £7.0m.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold was the opposite, with a starting price £1.0m dearer than the average Community member anticipated. Indeed, only 3.8 per cent thought he would be £8.0m.

Curiously, this is in stark contrast to last year, when a whopping 56 per cent thought he would cost £8.0m but he came in at £7.5m. His on-the-ball move to central midfield towards the end of the season no doubt swayed FPL Towers, who made him the second-most expensive defender in FPL history, behind only John Terry’s £8.5m starting price for the 2005/06 season

Of the nine incorrect predictions, he and Haaland were deemed to have been overpriced in reality. The other seven are cheaper than thought but it was close for Son, where 27.6% predicted £9.5m and 26.7% correctly guessed £9.0m.

THE NINE INCORRECT PREDICTIONS, ON AVERAGE

Erling Haaland (£14.0m), average community entrant said £13.5m
Alexis Mac Allister (£6.0m), average community entrant said £7.0m
Alexander Isak (£7.5m), average community entrant said £7.5m
Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m), average community entrant said £7.0m
Phil Foden (£7.5m), average community entrant said £8.0m
John Stones (£5.5m), average community entrant said £6.0m
Son Heung-min (£9.0m), average community entrant said £9.5m
Luke Shaw (£5.5m), average community entrant said £6.0m
Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m), average community entrant said £7.0m

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Guys

    What could be better here...

    Henderson (if he moves)
    Porro, Saliba, Estupiñán
    Salah, Saka, Eze, Rashford, Foden
    Haaland, João Pedro

    Travers. Young, Baldock, Simms (or Folarin Balogun).

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    teddy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Not keen on Porro, but good team

      Open Controls
    aapoman
      9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Good team overall

      Open Controls
    Blues for Salah
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Im a little scared about Porro given the new manager and tactics. That just might be the fear of change in me talking, but I'd feel happier taking a lower risk out of the gate.

      I think I'm in the camp where I'd have to be talked into him rather than be talked out of him.

      Open Controls
    CABAYE4
      11 Years
      53 mins ago

      I like it. Why Young over Tarkowski?

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Versatility on the pitch.

        He may be more attacking some weeks.

        Open Controls
    Bartowski
      12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Udogie over Porro or get Wan-Bissaka, if he looks like he's first choice. Then either upgrade your GK to the gentlemen's choice of Onana or Pedro to Wissa, if Pedro looks to be too much of a rotation risk.

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers

        Will continue to work the defence as you suggest

        Open Controls
    Botman and Robben
      6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Good team, is Pedro nailed?

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's a fair question but pre-season suggests he has a starting spot so far.

        Open Controls
        Botman and Robben
          6 Years
          just now

          Cool

          Open Controls
  Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Hope Connor Gallagher gets a move.

    Open Controls
  reto1989
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    wich 4.5 did you prefer? botman, henry, colwill?

    Open Controls
    Blues for Salah
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Botman. Too bad Arjen Robben isn't still playing . . . great team name there.

      Open Controls
      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        20 mins ago

        There's someone here with that name already

        Open Controls
    CABAYE4
      11 Years
      55 mins ago

      Henry or Tarkowski for 4 GWs. Then Botman for 4.3 in GW5.

      Open Controls
    teddy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      54 mins ago

      Ahmedhodzic

      Open Controls
  ksmith5666
    13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Current draft:-

    Onana, Areola
    Gabriel, Stones, Estupinan, Chillwell, Beyer
    Saka, Martinelli, Bruno, Eze, Foden
    Haaland, Pedro, Archer

    Switching between 3-5-2, 4-4-2 and 4-5-1. may leave some points on the bench........
    3.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    teddy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      43 mins ago

      Seems crazy to have that much itb.

      Pedro could be a great bargain.

      You prefer Foden & Martinelli to Rashford?

      Open Controls
    InsertPunHere
      1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Upgrade Pedro, surely.

      Open Controls
      InsertPunHere
        1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Or Archer to Nkunku.

        Open Controls
  Bobby Digital
    5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Mitoma or Foden?

    Open Controls
    teddy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      53 mins ago

      Well, quite.

      My head says Mitoma's a better shout. Pep roulette.

      Open Controls
  Romani
    10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Brighton supporters. What position is Pascal Gross likely to play this season?

    Open Controls
    Tomerick
      9 Years
      1 min ago

      Midfield

      Open Controls
  MoSalalalalalalalalah
    5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Spurs looking really sluggish. Maddison only positive so far.

    Open Controls
    aapoman
      9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      whaat they are losing 0-1 to Lion City. Yeah Spurs definetly seem like a no-go team

      Open Controls
      MoSalalalalalalalalah
        5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        There defence is non-existent.

        Open Controls
        MoSalalalalalalalalah
          5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Their*

          Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Anyhow, forget squad selection ...

    The big question:

    ... will Foo Fighter put in a reappearance in the next 3 weeks?

    A) yeah baby...
    B) no chance, he's a one shot wonder
    C) yep, for half a season!

    Open Controls
    Hairy Potter
      8 Years
      53 mins ago

      I'm sure he was Waxys under a different account.

      Open Controls
      Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
        8 Years
        46 mins ago

        Ha ha Waxys - now there's a name from the past!

        Open Controls
        Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
          8 Years
          42 mins ago

          Classic response to a typical shite Waxys post from yesteryear.....

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2017/08/12/scout-notes-gameweek-1-friday/?hc_page=5&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_16161243

          Open Controls
          AC/DC AFC
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            21 mins ago

            They live long in the memory.

            It's interesting to look back 5-years +

            Open Controls
          Hairy Potter
            8 Years
            18 mins ago

            🙂

            Open Controls
          Drexl Spivey
            5 Years
            12 mins ago

            I recall they actually removed him even though he had a paid up membership, which says it all really.

            Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Was he really active preseason last year or just the first few GWs? Feels like we might have lost him

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Surely he needs to be back berating the bargain picks like Bailey and Andreas etc early on?

Or maybe not.

        Or maybe not.

        Open Controls
  Sparkys Barmy Army
    9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Chopped and changed a bit to land on this

    Onana
    TAA - Stones - Saliba - Young
    Rash - Bruno - Saka - Martinelli - Eze
    Haaland

    Unsure on the 4.5 defender but have gone with Young for now seeing as he's been used as a winger and left-back in pre-season and Everton have an easier start going for him over Botman.

    Open Controls
    teddy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Good XI, but presumably just fodder on the bench? Which sets alarm bells ringing.

      Open Controls
      Sparkys Barmy Army
        9 Years
        just now

        Yeah, bench of Vinicius, Bell and Mumbama.

        Hoping that'll be enough to cover me in the short term

        Open Controls
    Sterling Effort
      29 mins ago

      Everton have McNeil, Gray, Iwobi & now Danjuma who can play in wide areas - surely Young can't start?

      Open Controls
      Sparkys Barmy Army
        9 Years
        1 min ago

        Will wait and see how they line-up against Stoke this weekend before making any final decisions

        Open Controls
  InsertPunHere
    1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Foden and Enciso or two 6.5s?

    Open Controls
    teddy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      40

      I reckon Mbuemo, Eze and Mitoma are better options than both.

      Open Controls
      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        39 mins ago

        Barnes and Mudryk also on my Watchlist at 6.5

        Open Controls
    2. Sterling Effort
      39 mins ago

      Bowen & Buendia 😉

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Two 6.5s. Enciso looking like too much of a minutes risk with Joao Pedro impressing and Lallana back fit.

      Open Controls
  11. Sterling Effort
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Is it crazy to start with TAA & bench him GW1?

    I'm between him, Buendia & Chilwell for the bench but don't see a Liverpool CS in week 1?

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      He's perfectly capable of getting a goal and a couple of assists even in games where he concedes.

      Open Controls
      1. Sterling Effort
        29 mins ago

        Away at Chelsea though? I'd fancy Chilwell to get attacking points before Trent there I think

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          It begins...

          You can't spend £8m then over think it.

          Open Controls
    2. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      I know where you're where you're coming from but I'd still play him.

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah benching an 8m player seems crazy to me.

      Open Controls
    4. Tomerick
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      You don’t bench Trent.

      Open Controls
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Who assisted Laporte?

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Foden had a shot saved then diverted the rebound back into the 6 yard box.

      Open Controls
  13. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Estupinan or Stones

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Both good

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Pick one

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          34 mins ago

          I like Stones in this new role plus the better defence. But Pep Roulette. But maybe that won't be an issue before the Champions League starts. But there's the Super Cup too.

          Open Controls
        2. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          32 mins ago

          He doesn't have the Stones to pick Estupinan but I do...

          Open Controls
        3. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          31 mins ago

          Stones

          Open Controls
    2. Sparkys Barmy Army
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Stones

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Cheers guys!

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Stones

      If you can take the rest/rotation.

      Open Controls
  14. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    U think we'll get a 4m playing keeper before the season starts?

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Is Neto or Travers no.1 at Bournemouth?

      Open Controls
      1. Sparkys Barmy Army
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Travers going to Stoke on loan, they've got a keeper from Inter coming in on loan to challenge Neto for No.1 spot presumably

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Cheers

          Didn't know that

          Open Controls
  15. Willesden Mariner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Who is the best 5.5 or below midfielder (budget enable)?

    A) Andreas
    B) Enciso
    C) Ahamada
    D) someone else

    Open Controls
    1. Sterling Effort
      31 mins ago

      I have Ahamada because I'm not planning to ever use him

      One of the Wolves ones could be an option at 5.5? Gallagher will be the one if he moves

      Open Controls
    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Enciso I think.

      Billing, were it not for fixtures.

      Solomon and Willian on the Watchlist

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Billing

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Or D

      Douglas Luiz

      Open Controls
    6. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Opting for Rodrigo. Solid, not spectacular. Occ G & A. I know it takes up a City slot but for 5.5 opens up funds elsewhere.

      Open Controls
  16. LangerznMash
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Richarlison essential

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      7.0m midfielder ... Not too shabby

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Only if Kane leaves Spurs

      Open Controls
  17. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Richarlison G

    And a Kane pen but who cares about that....

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      They won't play Lion City Sailors every week.

      Open Controls
  18. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Really tempted to to Bench Boost GW1 and Wildcard for GW2.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Don't

      Open Controls
  19. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    In case anyone was interested, the user Twelve Years a Slave, who's been popping in to give his thoughts recently, is Triggerlips https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/profiles/twelve-years-a-slave#/

    Open Controls
  20. Boxwoods
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which one:

    A. Rashford, Watkins, Stones
    B. Salah, Wissa, Pinnock / other 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. Sparkys Barmy Army
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  21. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Would you rather have:

    A. Rashford and Wissa
    B. Martinelli and Jackson

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      A probably but if Jackson features enough then B could be the answer.

      Open Controls
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      A. easily.

      I'm sorry - miss Jackson

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  22. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    You'd suspect that this would be sufficient

    #ManCity have offered €90M plus add-ons to RB Leipzig for Joško Gvardiol.

    [via @SPORTBILD]

    https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1684148254693527552?t=Bs_ZepigxEDNALPxD5cGpw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      You'ld certainly expect so. RB would have had someone in the wings ready to cover for injuries etc. Seems to be just a greed hold-out.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Tbf they know City have the money and that he's their number one target

      Open Controls
  23. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lovely goal by Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      His third

      Open Controls

