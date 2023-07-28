206
Games July 28

Use Plucky to win money from FPL mini-leagues

206 Comments
Sponsored by Plucky

Some Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have long craved a way to win money from their season of agonising decisions. Thanks to Plucky, there’s now a safe way to play cash leagues.

At Fantasy Football Scout, we’re delighted to announce that we’ve partnered up with this app as it enters its Beta phase, meaning there’s currently limited availability for teams and leagues.

So, to avoid missing out, sign-up today.

WHAT IS PLUCKY?

To summarise, Plucky allows small groups of friends to play their normal FPL game but for money. The app connects directly to your FPL mini-leagues, sends one-click invitations via Whatsapp, collects league fees and pays out instantly at the end.

Plucky

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR PLUCKY

To participate, all users need to sign up before undergoing an ID and Age Verification process. If you’re a UK resident over the age of 18, this should complete in seconds. Otherwise, a further ‘know your client’ (KYC) process will be instigated.

Once the first of your group has joined, this initiator can then link the existing mini-league to Plucky and invite competitors to join the platform.

It’s important to point out that it’s not mandatory for each player in your mini-league to join Plucky. Some can stay away and simply enjoy FPL for free. However, those not playing for money cannot win any subsequent prize.

Also of note is that each Plucky account is limited to a one-team maximum. The full rules are listed here.

Plucky

PAYMENTS AND PRIZES

When setting things up, the initiator will have the choice of setting up either a ‘winner takes all’ game or one which rewards first, second and third place.

There are eight stakes available: £10, £15, £20, £25, £50, £100, £250 or £500.

For the first season, Plucky is offering a single-payment game, whereby the amount being played for is deposited at the start of the season and winning prizes are paid into accounts after Gameweek 38. Such data is taken from the official FPL website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN-UP FOR PLUCKY’S SAFE FPL CASH LEAGUES

18+. begambleaware.org. #ad

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

206 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Yay.. Yet another sponsored ffs article pushing yet another gambling site. I’m so sick of this sh*t.

    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      I just drafted a response agreeing with you totally but it has been blocked because I dared to criticise the site.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        a tip for posting here, before you submit a comment, ALWAYS highlight and copy it. So if the post fails somehow you didn't just wait 5/10mins writing it. Good tip for any long comment you make anywhere tbh.

      2. George Sillett
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        To be fair when I have included criticism of this site in a post it had rarely been blocked.. Did you use any of their auto block trigger words ?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          this is true actually, if you have one censored word in your post it gets pulled automatically. Copy it as I said.

        2. Dunster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yeah I may mentioned that I felt the new site looked like doggy-doo-doo, though not necessarily using those exact words

  2. have you seen cyan
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is picking Gabriel actually a mistake?

    Last season he did so well for me, so he was pretty much number 1 on my team sheet this season. So much so, that I never really considered if he justified his position in my team over a third Arse attacker. Sure in midfield there are plenty of options to choose from, like Bruno for instance, but I am starting to think about Martinelli or Ode now (in addition to Saka and Jesus).

    Are Arsenal actually that good defensively?

    Are there not other defenders we also want, like maybe Chilwell, Stones, Shaw, Estupinan, TAA, etc?

    Maybe you just did what I did and shoved Gabriel in with little thought?

    I am by no means saying Gabriel is a bad pick and at 5m he is a bargain, but I think a third attacker may be more beneficial.

    Anyone else been thinking about this, or got any thoughts?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Doubling up on Arsenal attack is enough excitement for me

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Arsenal definitely one of the best defences in the league and Gabriel has excellent goal potential for a defender too. And is nailed as anyone.

      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Totally agree plus good opening fixtures
        Please see my post on the previous page re defensive double ups

    3. Totalfootball
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Arsenal triple attack definitely works . But the question is which 3 will it be out of Saka Martinelli Odegaard Jesus Trossard Havertz

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        true, and chuck in Smith-rowe

    4. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      I think the appeal for me comes from the early fixtures and the fact he had the highest XG amongst all defenders last year (of which he actually underperformed so could be due a goal). I agree there are lots of other great options but for that price, I think he’s a worthwhile pick for the start of the season.

    5. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      I think Rice in front of the Arsenal defence will make the biggest difference. I've gone Ramsdale as I think there are defenders I'd want more.

    6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      I had Gabriel alot of last season, very frustrating pick at times especially towards the end of the season but that's because Arsenal crumbled as they always do and Saliba was injured. Saliba or White seemed to offer more attacking wise when they played. I think he's a decent pick on paper again but there are plenty of good options in that price range

  3. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Best 4.5 mil mid ?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      You have your answer 😉

  4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    João Pedro is currently my 3rd striker. Do we think he will start?

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      We do. But what do we know?!

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Based on eye-test he should and he's pretty versatile too, can play across the forward line.

  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Go
    Dont Bogart That Pen My Friend (Pass it Over to Me)
    Unlimited players H2H - no playoff
    League Code 7ox66k

  6. Numb
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Can FF Scout give me a cast iron guarantee that FPL Towers won’t delete my team for breaching their “no cash league” rule if I use this Plucky

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Can't recall the last time saw a moderator on here, let alone someone from management.....they've all abandoned ship 😀

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Slag off TM and you will rouse one 😉

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Do you think that they know FFS is dying, so don't really care anymore and will take money any which way they can. Meanwhile they work on a new site or app?

    2. Sure You Did
      9 mins ago

      Some got a response from FPL on previous page saying they are looking into Plucky. No way can FFS make this guarantee. Another scam promotion no doubt.

  7. BC1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anyone any mini-league prize ideas other than, overall 1st, 2nd, 3rd etc.., a h2h league, a last man standing league, 10 x manager of the month prizes (with December doubled because of 7 gw's), highest gw score of the season.
    Best TC score would definitely be equalled, so lose that.
    Anyone else setting up family/friends/workmates ML's with different sort of prizes? What am I missing for the craic like too!?

    1. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      tldr : What ideas do you have for your "friends" mini-leagues?

  8. jimmy12
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Pau Torres
    Think he will start for Villa ?

    1. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      We'll know more or less everyone's gw1 line up pre deadline.
      I think he'll start.

  9. saplingg
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    I can't decide whether to triple up on arsenal and city or spread the eggs. Will you be tripling up?

    for me it boils down to:

    A) Stones + Jesus
    B) Trent + 6.0 fwd

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I want Stones but cant really fit him. Its triple Arse for sure, and at least double City for me.

    2. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      I've A) meself.

      1. BC1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        And half of B)

  10. Sure You Did
    8 mins ago

    Currently deciding between Richarlison, Diaby and Mbuemo. If Kane leaves, I think that's the order of preference for me.

  11. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Loads of options to choose at the back this year, quite tempted to play 4 at the back.

    TAA, Gabriel, Estupinan, Shaw, Stones, Chilwell, AVL & NEW defenders as well

