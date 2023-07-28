Use Plucky to win money from FPL mini-leagues

Sponsored by Plucky

Some Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have long craved a way to win money from their season of agonising decisions. Thanks to Plucky, there’s now a safe way to play cash leagues.

At Fantasy Football Scout, we’re delighted to announce that we’ve partnered up with this app as it enters its Beta phase, meaning there’s currently limited availability for teams and leagues.

WHAT IS PLUCKY?

To summarise, Plucky allows small groups of friends to play their normal FPL game but for money. The app connects directly to your FPL mini-leagues, sends one-click invitations via Whatsapp, collects league fees and pays out instantly at the end.

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR PLUCKY

To participate, all users need to sign up before undergoing an ID and Age Verification process. If you’re a UK resident over the age of 18, this should complete in seconds. Otherwise, a further ‘know your client’ (KYC) process will be instigated.

Once the first of your group has joined, this initiator can then link the existing mini-league to Plucky and invite competitors to join the platform.

It’s important to point out that it’s not mandatory for each player in your mini-league to join Plucky. Some can stay away and simply enjoy FPL for free. However, those not playing for money cannot win any subsequent prize.

Also of note is that each Plucky account is limited to a one-team maximum. The full rules are listed here.

PAYMENTS AND PRIZES

When setting things up, the initiator will have the choice of setting up either a ‘winner takes all’ game or one which rewards first, second and third place.

There are eight stakes available: £10, £15, £20, £25, £50, £100, £250 or £500.

For the first season, Plucky is offering a single-payment game, whereby the amount being played for is deposited at the start of the season and winning prizes are paid into accounts after Gameweek 38. Such data is taken from the official FPL website.

