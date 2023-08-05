35
  1. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Tottenham preseason is a joke

    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      As is the transfer activity.

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Tottenham [...] is a joke.

    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Please explain

      1. Pariße
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Just seen up till now most of their players have played from 45 up to 90 minutes of pre-season football.

    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Elaborate

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Only played 2 games and one was against (the wonderfully named) Lion City Sailors. Although tbf one was cancelled due to weathee

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          * weather

    5. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Go on

  2. focaccia
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team? Bottled it and have added Salah. Toss up is Estu & Watkins Or Chilwell & Darwin…

    Steele

    Chilwell - Gabriel - Tark

    Salah (v) - Martinelli - B.Fernandes - Mbuemo - Diaby

    Haaland - Darwin

    (Hennessy - Mubama - Colwill - Beyer)

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's not too bad is it

      1. focaccia
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thoughts on Chilwell / Darwin vs Estu / Watkins?

  3. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Friendliness is to be encouraged, all will have a much more enjoyable season!

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good morning

      1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Good morning new nudist friend!

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      You’re more right than you’ll ever know you delusional, Holy Grail obsessed joust turd.

    3. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yea, verily!

  4. dshv
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Onana
    Estu Stones Gabriel
    Bruno Rashford Martinelli Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Jackson

    1mil itb.

    Thinking of Stones to chilwell long term anyway
    What about Watkins ?
    Going without pool becausw just trent is in my plan but now the mids for first games arw good i think, share opinion.

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      That’s my current team

    2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think this was posted before. I think you’ve accidentally posted it again.

    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm probably going template too for first part of the season

      1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Outstanding!

  5. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    If Nketiah starts tomorrow he’s going in my team and Salah will be joining him

    1. CheesyZoot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He’s currently the big enabler for Salah in my team… even if he gets 40 odd minutes in a game I feel like he’s almost worth the punt

  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Sanchez 1st choice or backup to Kepa?

  7. It's TiME!
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Please RMT
    Onana

    Estupiñan Gabriel Chilwell
    Alexander-Arnold Stones

    Saka Foden Rashford Maddison

    Haaland

    Sub : Areola , Chukwuemeka , Wissa , Mubama

    1. Azzastaan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      nice

  8. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who do you think is more nailed for 4 starts in the first 4 GW - Veltman or Webster?

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Webster for me.

  9. Azzastaan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    RMT

    Pickford
    Konate Gabriel Shaw Estupinan
    Salah Saka Rashford Foden Eze
    Haaland

  10. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    I saw a post today saying that Tim Ream outscored all City defenders last season.

    That is all.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Just a very unfortunate name.

  11. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    I really want to save 0.5m on my City defender.

    Stones for 5.5m is good but if you can get an Ake, Walker or Akanji for 5.0m that extra 0.5m is really useful for picking up a differential like Jota.

    Anyone interested in going for any of the City 5.0m defenders? - (big differentials too so if they score that is GW defining).

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I think this year will be the worst rotation yet. Enjoy!

  12. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Anyone have any clue as to who the Brighton keepers are and who’ll be no1?

