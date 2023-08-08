9
9 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Best 4.5m mids?

    Open Controls
    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Nakamba at Luton

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        just now

        He'll give you the security of 2 points every time you start him, but if you're looking for excitement, Anderson and Ahamada have a chance of coming off the bench and doing something.

        Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hey fam! Thoughts?

    Onana
    Stones Gabriel Estu
    Salah Bruno Saka Martinelli
    Haaland(C) Wissa Pedro

    Areola Nakamba Bell Beyer

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Hey fam! B84jwh

      Open Controls
  3. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Unsure how Maguire can justify wanting to play for a CL club when he can’t even get game time in the cups or the PL. I think WHU would have been a good fit for him (and both clubs concerned).

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      He's turned them down? Damn. I've booked in a 4.5 Hammers defender for GW13.

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I suppose he could go from being 5th choice CB at Man United to 4th choice at Newcastle.

      Open Controls
  4. R.C
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Kane is better than Haaland as a FPL asset

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.