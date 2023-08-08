125
  1. Tellloth
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    A) Martinelli + Watkins
    B) Salah + J. Pedro

    It's hard justifying not having 3x Arsenal for GWs 1-3...

    1. TheKeitaSuccess
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      On paper you’d say A, but it does depend on the rest of your team

    2. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      They aren’t the same value combined?

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  2. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Onana
    Chilwell | Estupinan | Gabriel
    Salah | Bruno | Saka | Eze | Mitoma
    Haaland | Pedro

    Areola | Mubama | Baldock | Kabore

    Loving this Haaland + Salah draft with 0.5m in the bank

    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Spend the 0.5 on Bruno to Rashford

      1. RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        This

      2. TheKeitaSuccess
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Would you say the same if it meant dropping Onana to a 4.5 such as Johnstone? Curious as that’s the only way I can really upgrade from Bruno to Rash in my own team.

        1. Brehmeren
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I would do that, yes. Doing it myself.

    2. Alex1995
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Solid, Bruno to Rash with the 0.5?

      Mine’s same as yours but with Martinelli, Rash & Watkins over Salah, Mitoma & Pedro

    3. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Apologies lads, Bruno is Rashford 🙂

    4. Heskey Time
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      I’ve personally gone mitoma and Onana to flekken and Martinelli

      Downside is Bruno over rashford as in think I prefer rash.

      I wanted 2 Arsenal mids

    5. Nickyboy
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      I swore I was only to do one premium, but this does look nice

  3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Nice to know spurs are still doing spursy things

    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Once Kane goes, they’re done

      1. LoneWolf1989
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        As a Chelsea fan the only reason spurs weren’t bottom half last season with us was Kane.

  4. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Martinelli + 0.5
    OR
    Odegaard

    1. RUUD!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Ode

    2. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Odegaard

  5. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    So no kane as Bayern bid again. No jesus or nkunku. Now apart from haaland, watkins seems the only obvious choice as a forward.
    Man, template teams coming up

    1. Sure You Did
      27 mins ago

      I prefer Jackson and a spare 1M to Watkins.

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yeah there definitely a dearth of forwards to choose from.
      Likes of Isak/Wilson and Gakpo/Darwin will rotate. Mitrovic may be moving and Toney is banned. We will have to wait 3 or 4 weeks to see if anyone new emerges unfortunately.

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      solanke going under radar if new manager can hit the ground running imo, he's meant to have an attacking mindset

  6. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Final piece of the puzzle, which option is better?

    A) Salah Eze Wissa (other 6m FWD)
    B) Odegaard Bruno Watkins

    1. Alex1995
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      B

    2. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      B

  7. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Martinelli or Odegaard ?

    1. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Odegaard

    2. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Martinelli. I think Odegaard exceeded last year

    3. Heskey Time
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Not much in it

    4. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Odegaard.

  8. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any £4.5m strikers who might get some minutes….McAtee, Osula?

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mubama possibly

  9. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anyone else curious why Gabriel was brought off instead of Saliba in the CS?...needing a goal at that.

    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Maybe tiredness? Anyhow Saliba is our best defender

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      just looked, he was booked and went off in the 87th minute along with Havertz who was also booked, for ESR and Viera, so basically they just needed another attacker and didn't want him getting sent off

    3. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yellow card.

    4. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Ah yes, probably the YC....@QAISS Agreed Saliba is the superior defender

  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    The Watchlist has become one of the most important article series on here under Neale. Absolutely essential content these days IMO.

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      The new order of chapsticks arrived I see

      1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Nice

      2. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        18 mins ago

        OMG

    2. Nickyboy
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      +1

  11. Bad Kompany
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who do you think scores more over the season?

    A. Watkins
    B. Son
    C. Odegaard
    D. Martinelli

    I think I might like Watkins more than the midfielders

    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      A I think

    2. Nickyboy
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'd also go with A

    3. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      C or D.

      Watkins to score well but will share more with Diaby.

    4. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      C.

      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Although possibly B if the Spurs attack gets rolling. Wait and see though.

  12. skrzat77
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    What do u think about garnacho? Is he a starter??

    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Good player. No but may get the odd start

    2. Bad Kompany
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      I think he'll start the first few but there is still a risk of Sancho in the false 9. Once Hojlund is ready he'll become first choice and Garnacho will be out.

    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      He might but a risk with sancho there

    4. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looks like Simple Jack

    5. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Nope.

    6. gaz88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Think he could start this weekend but beyond that there’s pressure from Sancho, Martial when fit (pushes Rashford wide) and then Hojlund coming in.

      He could still be decent value for £5m though as dangerous off the bench.

  13. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Havertz Or jota ?

    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Jota of these 2. Atleast he can finish

    2. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Im worried that you have even considered Havertz, he is pony!

    3. Sure You Did
      8 mins ago

      Purely because Havertz is a garbage player, Jota. Jota mins at serious risk though.

  14. Nickyboy
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is it silly to be concerned about Mitoma rotation? Brighton seem to have a lot of rotatable mids / forwards. Plus, he dropped off quite a lot towards the end of last season (albeit after an amazing run of form before). If he does similar perhaps he'll be 'rested' with European games in the mix too?

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'm sure I saw the manager saying mitoma struggled with 2 games a week last season, probably a bigger risk when Europe begins

      1. Nickyboy
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks. As I said below, I just have this feeling he's going to get rotated / rested or at least withdrawn earlier in matches. Plus, with longer games this season we'll ideally want players who can see out matches (or get very close to it on a consistent basis) if we can. Let's see how wrong I can be on this one 🙂

    2. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      I’m avoiding him for that reason especially with Eze and Mbeumo at the same price and guaranteed to start every game.

      1. Nickyboy
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thanks, yes I think I may also avoid for that reason. Don't have a good feeling on him right now (you can remind me of this in a few weeks when he's flying!)

        1. LoneWolf1989
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          Then we will both be crying

    3. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      It's Mitoma vs Eze for me rn. Mitoma obvs did well last season on a whole but it also shown he isn't flawless, just got a feeling he'll be one of those carry-overs from the season before that quickly falls off. That being said he has played more minutes than most in preseason I think and got a couple of assists and has great fixtures...

      Eze on the other hand has been exceptional in preseason and I think he'll be powering into gw1 against a newly promoted side. He feels like the more exciting pick if maybe only for a less exciting team with ok-ish fixtures...

      It's a toughie

      1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        More minutes than most Brighton players that is

    4. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes. Even before the European games start, the squad has swollen in preparation which could easily see reduced minutes.

  15. tryf88
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Stones or Chillwell? Head says Stones as not sure whether Chelsea will pick up from how they left things last year

    1. Nickyboy
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Personally, I am too haunted by Pep roulette, though I would admit Stones seems pretty secure right now (that's the problem with Pep roulette though 🙂

    2. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Stones for gamesweek 1 and then monitor Chillwell.

      1. Ballzit
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That’s what I’m thinking

  16. WrightnBright
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Latest incarnation, any thoughts? Maddison worth the punt over Eze?

    Pickford
    Estupinan Gabriel Chilwell
    Salah Saka Rashford Maddison Mbuemo
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Mubama Baldock Kabore

    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Eze over Maddison for me but it’s very close.

      1. WrightnBright
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        As a Palace fan I do agree but Maddison has much better qualitiy around him!

        1. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Having quality players ia never the problem at Tottenham. Getting them to perform is.

  17. LoneWolf1989
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Evening Chaps.

    Team A or B? Cheers!

    Flekken, Areola.
    Baldock, Colwill, Estupian, Gabriel, Stones.
    Eze, Mbeumo, Saka, Rashford, KDB.
    Pedro, Jackson, Haaland. 0 ITB.

    Flekken, Pickford.
    Baldock, Guehi, Estupian, Gabriel, Shaw.
    Eze, Mbeumo, Odegaard, Bruno, Son.
    Pedro, Watkins, Haaland. 0.5 ITB.

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I prefer B. Would prefer Johnstone, Tarkowski, Rashford to Pickford, Guehi, Son myself

      1. LoneWolf1989
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks pal!

  18. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Probably the most all-round all teams covered draft i could think of, and one I will start the season with, any issues here?

    Pickford
    Chilwell, Gabriel, Estupinan
    Rashford, Saka, Maddison, Diaz
    Watkins, Haaland, Jackson

    Areola, Henry, kabore, Nakamba

    I am fully aware that Maddison and Diaz cant cover Kane and Salah (Diaz even a rotation risk), but they are good options by themselves, give me a good jump to anyone (second ars mid) if underperforming, and having Kane/Salah cripples my overall team too much, feels bas basically downgrading 5 players just to upgrade Odegaard to Salah

    1. BantamJJ
      6 mins ago

      I can see how you ended up here, if you look for Liverpool representation outside of TAA or Salah there is going to be a rotation risk. Klopp does love Diaz though, I'd say he has the best chance of the three (Jota, Diaz, Darwin) when fit.

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I prefer Odegaard + Eze to Maddison + Diaz...

  19. CABAYE4
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is a strong bench overrated?

    Looking back to the start of last season I only recall using a 1st sub on a few occasions and almost never a 2nd sub. 5 subs means unless there’s an unknown injury your first 11 are almost always going to play.

    4.0 GK, Beyer/Baldock, Nakamba, 4.5 FWD.

    Any arguments for spending more?

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I don't think we need as much spend on benches as previous seasons with 5 subs as you said. As long as there are a couple of cheap starters to cover for unexpected injuries should be fine.

      The key players should probably get on even when on the bench

  20. Punty McPuntface
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    How mad is this?

    Pickford (Areola)
    Mings Baldock Pinnock (Beyer Bell)
    Salah Rash Bruno Saka Jota
    Haaland Pedro (Woodrow)

    O.O ITB

    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      You said it…mad 😉

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      dodgy defence although you got starters in there on paper it is a little weak. I think the risk is, not so much the defence in general but you are pairing that with pedro in the team and you are relying on Pedro starting almost every week with that defence.

      The midfield is making the team over balanced I think

      1. Punty McPuntface
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I am leaning towards taking Rash out to upgrade the defence. Just got a feeling that we are not going to get many clean sheets this season!

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Madness, Jota > 6.5m midfielder and upgrade one 4m defender to at least a 5m one ( Gabriel, Estupinan) and then get another 4.5m defender ( Tark, Botman..etc )

    4. Sure You Did
      6 mins ago

      That defence is utter shite.

  21. Bottleandahalf
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Where's all the Chilwell love coming from?
    5.5 Mill and always injured

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      same with james. It's risky. I have james at the minute and thinking about switching him out. People will say that's what transfers are for but I could do without the inevitable injury

  22. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench boost GW1....

    It is odd how one event (Jesus injury) leads to another and another and this is where you end up.
    However, there is only one change from my previous starting 11 and even that is the same price player (Shaw in for Chilwell).
    I think Pedro is a great opportunity to upgrade that third striker spot in the short term, then downgrade it later (or even the second slot if he does well). You won't get a better opportunity to 'get rid of' the bench boost, just 1m over the base price and a game against the worst team in the league. I'm looking for Luton to do a Derby this season and am targeting them. Did you watch that play-off final? It was awful.

    Also, with Garnacho predicted to start, that's a great opportunity to use that last midfield spot cheaply. He can be left or downgraded in the wildcard after this if he doesn't keep his place. If he starts well though, he's going to rocket in price with all those United fans buying him.
    I’ll nominally put Pedro on the bench as he wouldn’t be playing without the bench boost, even though I prefer him to Watkins this week.

    Johnstone
    Perv, Gabriel, Stones, Shaw
    Saka, Martinelli, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Watkins

    BENCH BOOST: Pickford, Ruben Dias, Garnacho, Pedro.

    1. Sure You Did
      2 mins ago

      BB in GW1 is lunacy but good luck.

    2. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Go for it and keep us updated lad - could be genius

  23. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mitoma or Eze?

    1. Sure You Did
      7 mins ago

      Mitoma but not sold on either.

    2. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Eze

  24. LoneWolf1989
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Why the lack of Son love?

    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Love for Son as that just read so wrong!

      1. mattyb09
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        I love my son very much!

        1. LoneWolf1989
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Hahahhaha I walked into these.

    2. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      He feels left out. Can you pick him to cheer him up?

    3. Sure You Did
      6 mins ago

      Maddison better option or even Rich if Kane leaves. Too expensive.

    4. F4L
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      watched some of the pre-season highlights, seems like Maddison is coming further in the left flank and Son is providing the width not playing so central. kinda makes spending 1.5mil more for Son over Maddison seem not worth it

    5. Nickyboy
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I'm a Spurs fan, but he's not in my team. He's one to keep an eye on, but even at cheaper price than previous seasons, I htink £9m is too much to jump in on him right now. See how him / Spurs perform. I wouldn't mind a gamble on the cheaper Maddison though or Richy, if Kane leaves.

  25. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lopetegui and Wolves have parted ways.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rashford C

      1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Do it

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          just now

          They play on Monday too

      2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Going to be a rough Friday night if Haaland dunks on Burnley.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      New manager bounce first game of the season, typical.

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      odd timing considering he's wanted out from before last season ended

      there's a lot of dross in the league this year, big disparity between top 6-7 and bottom 8ish

    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wolves in big trouble. Saving grace from them is there might actually be 3 teams worse than them in the league mind. Still starting the season with just 2 centerbacks in Dawson and Kilman, lack of leaders in midfield and no proper goalscoring forwards makes there immediate prospects look pretty dismal now.

  26. GrumblyBlowfish
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Maddison & Jackson
    B) Watkins & Gross

    1. Sure You Did
      7 mins ago

      A

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  27. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Onana
    Akanji, estupinan, Gabriel
    Saka, martinelli, Bruno, rashford, eze
    Haaland, Watkins

    Turner, baldock, beyer, mubama

    1m in the bank for future moves

  28. Sure You Did
    8 mins ago

    Lewis Hall to CPL, straight in my team.

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      where will he play?

      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        fill in for Olise i reckon, they have a very capable lb already in Mitchell

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Isn’t he a leftback? Why would he play right wing?

  29. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    This is it, barring early City news. GL all!

    Johnstone
    Gabriel Estupiñan Tarkowski
    Salah Saka Bruno Martinelli Foden
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner ; Branthwaite, Baldock, Mubama
    ^once FPL
    switches team

  30. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Onana
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan
    Salah Rashford Saka Trossard Eze
    Haaland Joao

    Areola Baldock Mubama Beyer

    Two main dilemmas…

    1) is trossard an unecessary risk - just go Mbeumo?
    2) is Fernandes +0.5 a better option than Rashford?

